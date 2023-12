Wide open after round one in South Africa

Lawrence stumbles after fantastic start

Spaniard added after round one

16:40 - December 7, 2023

Pre-event pick, Thriston Lawrence, began his first round at the Alfred Dunhill Championship at the 10th hole when most of us in the UK were all tucked up in bed and the in-form South African began the round well.

Birdies at 10 and 11 were followed by a run of four pars, another two birdies at 16 and 17, and an eagle three at the par five 18th.

He was matched at a low of 4.84/1 and had there been more people around he may well have traded even lower but after his six-under par 31 on the back-nine, the wheels fell off and he shot a seven-over-par 42 on the front-nine!

Lawrence now sits tied for 85th and eight off the lead and he looks to have far too much to do.

Last year's winner, Ockie Strydom, sat tied for eighth and just three off the lead after round one and six of the last nine winners were inside the top-four after day one so concentrating on the leaders makes sense.

The well-fancied pre-event 33/134.00 chance, Jayden Schaper, now narrowly heads the market following an impressive six-under-par 66 which sees him trail the early pacesetter, pre-event 1000.0999/1 chance, Robin Williams, by a stroke but with the hattrick-seeking, Dean Burmester, on -3, and the 2020 winner, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, on -4, it's 9/110.00 the field with three rounds to go and a tough event to call.

The best any of the afternoon starters could muster was -5 and one of the late starters to post 67 to sit tied for fourth was the big-hitting amateur, Christo Lamprecht, who did a great job at demonstrating that Rory McIlroy may have a point about rolling back the golf ball with this ridiculous drive on the par five 18th!

What have we just seen?!



Christo Lamprecht with a 418 YARD drive at the 18th. #DunhillChamps pic.twitter.com/ELbdezJapk ? DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) December 7, 2023

This really does look a tough tournament to untangle at this early stage but as highlighted in the preview, the Spanish have a really good record at Leopard Creek, so I'm happy to add the Challenge Tour graduate, Manuel Elvira (the younger brother to Nacho), to the portfolio after his six-under-par 66 this morning.

Pre-Event Picks:

Dean Burmester @ 10.09/1

Thriston Lawrence @ 24.023/1

In-Play Pick:

Manuel Elvira @ 27.026/1

Find Me a 100 Winner Selections:

1.5u Ryan Van Velzen @ 200.0199/1

Place order to lay 8u @ 10.09/1 & 12u @ 2.01/1

1.5u Dale Whitnell @ 220.0219/1

Place order to lay 8u @ 10.09/1 & 12u @ 2.01/1

1.5u Deon Germishuys @ 250.0249/1

Place order to lay 8u @ 10.09/1 & 12u @ 2.01/1

1u Joakim Lagergren @ 330.0329/1

Place order to lay 8u @ 10.09/1 & 12u @ 2.01/1

1u Angel Hidalgo @ 420.0419/1

Place order to lay 8u @ 10.09/1 & 12u @ 2.01/1

*You can follow me on Twitter @SteveThePunter