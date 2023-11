Cam Davis leads Down Under

16:55 - November 30, 2023

With two events being played on the DP World Tour and Tiger Woods hosting the Hero World Challenge, there's plenty going on this week but I'm ignoring the Australian Open so far.

Cam Davis heads the market at just 2/13.00 after his opening nine-under-par 63 around The Lakes Course but on -5, last week's winner, Min Woo Lee, is certainly within range, and I'm more than happy to leave the event alone.

I haven't seen any of the action live and there's more than enough going on in South Africa and the Bahamas.

The first round of the Hero World Challenge, which I've previewed here, has only just started but having backed Collin Morikawa on Monday, I've already added one more.

The US Open winner, Wyndham Clark, who was generally a 22/123.00 shot on the High Street, drifted out to 30.029/1 before the off and I couldn't ignore that price.

As highlighted in the preview, debutants have a very fair record and I wouldn't be in the least bit surprised to see Clark take to Albany but at the time of writing, he's played his first three holes in one-over-par.

Over at the South African Open, one of my two pre-event picks - Ewen Ferguson - was a huge disappointment - but my other pick - Christiaan Bezuidenhout - who drifted all the way out to 25.024/1 (and plenty was matched at that price too), played some lovely golf today.

He finished up shooting a four-under-par 68 to sit three off Joakim Lagergren's lead but if the putter had behaved, he'd be leading himself.

As highlighted in the Market Leaders section of the preview, I had a notion that last week's Joburg Open winner, Dean Burmester, might have a slow day today and he shot two-under par.

This course is so long it really should play into the hands of the likes of Burmester, who hits it a country mile of the tee, and he finished fifth last year after a slow start (sat tied for 45th at halfway).

I'm tempted to get him onside before round two but I'm going to wait and see if he drifts a bit this evening first.

At 10.09/1, he's only fractionally bigger than he was before the off and that doesn't look overly generous, although the likes of Bez, Burmester and the defending champ, Thriston Lawrence, should make up plenty of ground in the morning.

The opening round has only just finished, so we haven't got the definitive AM-PM split for the day yet, but it very much looks like the early starters had the better of the conditions today.

Hero World Challenge Pre-Event Picks:

Collin Morikawa @ 9.417/2

Wyndham Clark @ 30.029/1 (added on Thursday before the start)

South African Open Pre-Event Picks:

Christiaan Bezuidenhout @ 22.021/1

Ewen Ferguson @ 28.027/1

South African Open Find Me a 100 Winner Selections:

2u Renato Paratore @ 100.099/1

Place order to lay 8u @ 10.09/1 & 12u @ 2.01/1

2u Deon Germishuys @ 130.0129/1

Place order to lay 8u @ 10.09/1 & 12u @ 2.01/1

1.5u Neil Schietekat @ 200.0199/1

Place order to lay 8u @ 10.09/1 & 12u @ 2.01/1