Lawrence won wire-to-wire in 2022

Last five winners were South Africans

Tournament History

Established in 1893, the South African Open is the second oldest National Open in the world, with only the Open Championship, which was first staged in 1860, dating back further.

The South African Open has been co-sanctioned between the Sunshine and DP World Tour since 1997, although the 2021 edition was revised as a sole-sanctioned Sunshine Tour event when COVID-19 travel restrictions in the UK from South Africa prevented most DP World Tour players from playing.

Venue

Blair Atholl Golf & Equestrian Estate, Lanseria, Johannesburg, South Africa

Course Details

Par 72, 8, 161 yards

Stroke Average in 2023 - 71.78

Although it's at altitude, so the ball travels around 10% further, at over 8,000 yards, Blair Atholl is a very long golf course. In fact, it's the third longest in the world.

Designed by Gary Player, and situated on his estate, the Blair Atholl has Bentgrass greens and water is in play on 11 holes.

Blair Atholl hosted the South African Open for the first time 12 months ago and it was also used once before on the Sunshine Tour. The venue hosted the Blair Atholl Championship in October 2021 which was won by Luke Brown in 12-under-par.

For more on the course at Blair Atholl, please see the hole-by hole guide here on the course's website.

Weather

TV Coverage

Live on Sky Sports all four days, starting at 10:00 on Thursday

Last Eight Winners with Pre-event Prices

2022 - Thriston Lawrence -16 26.025/1

2021 - Daniel van Tonder -16 32.031/1

2020 - Christiaan Bezuidenhout -18 8.615/2 *

2020 - Branden Grace -21 25.024/1 *

2018 - Louis Oosthuizen - 12 9.08/1

2017- Chris Paisley -21 400.0399/1

2017 - Graeme Storm -18 (playoff) 180.0179/1

2016- Branden Stone -14 60.059/1

*Two editions staged in 2020

What Will it Take to Win the South African Open?

Given the length of the course, it would be logical to assume that Driving Distance would be the key stat. But some of the holes are so long that even the biggest of big hitters will struggle to reach the greens in two when they're played to their actual yardage and, as always, those will be adjusted this week.

In the two events staged here to date, DD has been a factor given the longest hitter, Chase Hanna, finished tied for fifth alongside notoriously big hitter, dean Burmester, in this event last year. But Thriston Lawrence won the event ranking only 29th and the top three at the Blair Atholl Championship here on the Sunshine Tour in 2021 ranked 49th, 77, and 28th for Driving Distance.

Putting was the most important stat last year with the first four home ranking first, eighth, fourth and third for Putting Average. And in addition to topping the PA rankings, Lawrence also ranked fourth for Strokes Gained: Putting.

Should we plump for last week's contenders?

Given we have back-to-back tournaments in Johannesburg, it would make sense to assume that anyone who contended at Houghton last week might be worth siding with here this week. But this event at this venue followed the Joburg Open at Houghton 12 months ago and the contenders here simply weren't a factor at Houghton.

The winner, Lawrence, had shot 66 in rounds one and four in the Joburg Open but he ended the week in a tie for 33rd. The runner-up Clement Sordet, and the man in third, Jens Fahbring, had both missed the cut in the Joburg, and the man who finished fourth, Matti Schmid, didn't tee it up at Houghton.

Marcel Siem, who won the Dunhill Championship at Houghton way back in 2004, finished tied for fifth here a week after finishing tied for 16th in the Joburg. But that was the best any of the top-eight had fared the week before and none of the top-eight at the Joburg Open contended in this event.

Christiaan Bezuidenhout, who finished tied for third, and Dale Whitnell, who finished tied sixth in the Joburg, didn't tee it up here the following week. But the Joburg winner, Dan Bradbury, and the runner-up, Sami Valimaki, finished tied for 56th in this event. Daniel van Tonder, who finished tied third, finished 64th, two off the top-six and missed the cut here. JJ Senekal finished tied for 35th.

Although they're in the same vicinity, so travel and acclimatization aren't issues to worry about, they're very different tracks.

Having won this year's Joburg Open, last year's winner here, Lawrence, has certainly demonstrated that it's possible to play well at both venues but he's a class act and quite possibly an anomaly.

Is There an Angle In?

This is a tournament that has changed quite significantly in recent years. It used to be a highly valued prize for the home contingent and between 2002 and 2011, 10 of the 11 winners were experienced South Africans.

Trevor Immelman, Tim Clark and Retief Goosen have all won the tournament twice recently and Ernie Els has taken the title five times in total. But it's lost some of its gravitas over the last decade or so.

The last five winners have all been well-fancied South Africans but five of the six winners before Louis Oosthuizen in 2019 were from overseas.

In-Play Tactics

Given there's only been two tournaments staged here, we obviously don't have too much to go on.

For what it's worth, the first three home at both this event last year and the Blair Atholl Championship in 2021 were never more than four strokes off the lead after any round and Lawrence won this event wire-to-wire.

