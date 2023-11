10:30- November 2, 2023

I'm clearly not alone with my two pre-event fancies this week - Akshay Bhatia and Cameron Champ.



They've been well-tipped up throughout the week and Dave Tindall also fancies their chances here.

Dave's also looked at the First Round Leader market here and he's the man to follow having tipped up Scott Jamieson last week in Qatar but I'm going to throw my hat in the ring with one of my Find me a 100 Winner picks - Chesson Hadley.

There's no wind to speak of today so the chances of a draw bias are slim but the greens will be at their very best first thing, so I wasn't disappointed to see Hadley drawn in the first group out off the 10th hole this morning, at 13:25 UK time.

Hadley has finished day one in front in two of his last ten starts on the PGA Tour and he was seventh last time out at the Shriners Children's Open after a slow start.

Another speedy start can't be ruled out and I thought he was worth chancing at 90.089/1 in the 1st Round Leader market.

WW Technology Championship Pre-event Selections:

Akshay Bhatia @ 42.041/1

Cameron Champ @ 60.059/1

First Round Leader Selection:

Chesson Hadley @ 90.089/1

Find Me a 100 Winner Selections:

2u Brandon Wu @ 100.099/1

Place order to lay 8u @ 10.09/1 & 12u @ 2.01/1

2u Chesson Hadley @ 120.0119/1

Place order to lay 8u @ 10.09/1 & 12u @ 2.01/1

1.5u Troy Merritt @ 180.0179/1

Place order to lay 8u @ 10.09/1 & 12u @ 2.01/1