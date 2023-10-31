</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: World Wide Technology Championship: Bhatia and Champ chanced in Mexico 

Steven Rawlings
31 October 2023
5 min read "https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/world-wide-technology-championship-2023-betting-tips-the-punters-preview-301023-167.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/world-wide-technology-championship-2023-betting-tips-the-punters-preview-301023-167.html", "datePublished": "2023-10-31T11:32:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2023-10-31T12:52:00+00:00", "articleBody": "The PGA Tour resumes on Thursday with the fifth of seven FedEx Cup Fall Series events - the World Wide Technology Championship - so read Steve Rawlings' in-depth preview... Tiger's El Cardonal debuts in Mexico Bubble Boys looking to save their cards Mexico Open form worth considering Tournament History Fred Funk won the inaugural edition of the World Wide Technology Championship (initially called the Mayakoba Golf Classic) as recently as 2007. The first six editions of the event were played in February as an opposite field event to the WGC Match Play before it switched to this November slot in the schedule 10 years ago. It used to be a fairly weak event, and this year's renewal is certainly not a strong one, but big names have started attending recently. Following back-to-back victories for this year's FedEx Cup champion, Viktor Hovland, Russell Henley took the title 12 months ago (his fourth on the PGA Tour). This year's Open Champion, Brian Harman, finished second. All 16 previous editions of the World Wide Technology Championship were held at El Camaleón Golf Course in Playa del Carmen. The PGA Tour decided to end its relationship with Mayakoba, however, after El Camaleón was used on the LIV Golf Tour in February. Instead, we're off to a brand-new venue this week - the Tiger Woods designed El Cardonal Golf Course within the Diamante Cabo San Lucas resort. Venue El Cardonal Golf Course, Diamante Cabo San Lucas resort, Los Cabos, Baja California Sur, Mexico Course Details Par 72, 7,452 It's always a little disappointing to lose a longstanding Tour venue but having the chance to view Tiger Woods' first design is compensation of sorts and it looks like a fabulous layout. Opened in 2014, El Cardonal at Diamante was inspired by the old-style Southern Californian layouts Tiger grew up playing, as he explained: "El Cardonal is going to remind people of the old-style California courses. "I set up the golf strategy to make golfers think and make choices. Regardless of your handicap, there are going to be different ways to play every hole. Angles of approach are going to be very important and will dictate the type of shots you should consider. I love this kind of golf." Starting and finishing with a par five, El Cardonal is a standard par 72 layout (36-36) with four long holes and four short ones and water is in play on just one hole. The bunkers have a traditional look while natural, irregular contours have been preserved on the generous fairways, which average 60 yards in width, and the bigger than average greens are predicted to be set to between 11 and 12 on the Stimpmeter. The entire layout is Platinum paspalum which is the same grass used at the Norman Signature Course at Vidanta Vallarta - the host course for the Mexico Open. Weather Forecast TV Coverage Live on Sky Sports all four days, starting at 20:30 on Thursday Last Eight Winners with Pre-event Prices 2022 - Russell Henley -24 [55.0] 2021 - Viktor Hovland -24 [21.0] 2020 - Viktor Hovland -20 [28.0] 2019 - Brendon Todd -20 [110.0] 2018 - Matt Kuchar -22 [85.0] 2017 - Patton Kizzire -19 [85.0] 2016 - Pat Perez -21 [150.0] 2015 - Graeme McDowell -18 [40.0] What Will it Take to Win? This looks like a great opportunity for those who usually get punished for their inaccuracy off the tee. The fairways are extremely wide, and Driving Accuracy looks highly likely to be an irrelevant stat. Given the track's exposed nature and its proximity to the sea, fine wind exponents should be at an advantage here. But at this very early stage, we look all set for a benign week so we're likely to have a very low scoring event. Those who can get on a run and make lots of birdies may well figure this week and the Total Birdies stats are worth scrutinising. Will the Bubble Boys Figure? This is the fifth of seven events on the new FedEx Cup Fall Series on the PGA Tour, so time is running out for anyone outside the crucial top-125 in the FedEx Cup standings. Following the Tour Championship, and prior to Fortinet Championship (the first of the Fall Series events) the top-50 in the FedEx Cup standings had their points tallies frozen and only players outside the top-50 in the standings can earn FedEx Cup points during the Fall Series. There's an incentive to finish between 51st and 60th at the end of the series as that earns you a spot in both the AT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and the Genesis Invitational next year. But with just three events to go, the big focus will be on who can finish the series inside the top-125 to secure their playing privileges for next year. After this week, the Tour takes in the Bermuda Championship before signing off with the RSM Classic and anyone outside the top-125 after that event will lose their cards for next season so the pressure is on, and it may well be starting to tell. It would make sense to carefully consider those bobbing around the cutoff point in the standings but in the four events in the series so far, three have been won by players safely inside the top-50 on the standings. And they haven't been strongly represented. Sahith Theegala (Fortinet Championship), Tom Kim (Shriners Children's Open) and Collin Morikawa (ZOZO Championship) all finished inside the top-50 in the standings after the Tour Championship, so they've played with far less pressure than most. Luke List moved up form 119 to 61st in the standings when he won the Sanderson Farms Championship but that was a particularly weak event and the field contained only six players inside the top-50 in the standings. Although the same could be said of the Fortinet. For the record, there were six players inside the top-50 in the Fortinet, 13 in the Shriners, and 17 players inside the top-50 made the trip to Japan for the ZOZO Championship a fortnight ago. The ZOZO was a limited field event of just 78 players, so it's not a massive surprise to see that two of the 17 who had finished inside the top-50 in the FedEx Cup standings finished first and second, but the other two results were revealing. Only six players in the field at the Fortinet had finished inside the top-50 but all six finished inside the top-seven and ties and four of the top-six at the Shriners had also finished inside the top-50. In summary, my instinct was to concentrate on those in search of a top 125 finish to keep their cards. But the results of the first four FedEx Cup Fall Series events suggest we should consider those who finished the regular season inside the top-50. Could the Mexico Open prove a strong pointer? We're clearly up against it this week given we're taking in a brand-new venue but form at the Mexico Open over the last two years is worth examining. As highlighted in the course notes above, El Cardonal has the exact same strain of paspalum as the Norman Signature Course which has hosted the last two editions of the Mexico Open , won by Jon Rahm and Tony Finau. Like El Cardonal, the Norman Signature Course has plenty of space off the tee. In addition to the Mexico Open, both the Puerto Rico Open and the Corales Puntacana R &amp; C Championship are staged on paspalum tracks and form at this event can't be dismissed either as the previous venue was also a paspalum course. In-Play Tactics If the weather forecast is correct and we experience a calm week, we can expect some very low scoring on what is essentially a resort course. And if the scoring is super low, concentrating on the early pacesetters will be the best way to play the event. It's never easy to come from behind when the weather is benign and it's even harder to do so when the scoring is really good. Market Leaders With current form figures reading 4-1-10-2-13 across both the DP World and the PGA Tours, it's hard to imagine Swedish sensation, Ludvig Aberg, not contending this week in Mexico. The 24-year-old's is playing in just his 31st tournament and that includes 11 appearances on the Nordic Golf League, so the fact that he's already up to 58 in the Official World Rankings, and that he's already played in a winning Ryder Cup side, is incredible. At 99 in the FedEx Cup standings, he's assured of a card next season and having already won on the DP World Tour, a victory on the PGA Tour is surely the next logical step. At around [10/1], he's a worthy favourite and a reasonable price in a field this weak. World number 17, Cameron Young, who's been as low as 13th in the Official Rankings, is still in search of his first victory. This looks like a fabulous opportunity for him to get off the mark. The 26-year-old New Yorker has had numerous chances to win on the PGA Tour but he hasn't convinced in-contention, most noticeably at the John Deere Classic in July where he finished sixth, having led by two at halfway. Anyone wanting to get involved at around [14/1] needs to bear that in mind. The extremely likable Californian, Sahith Theegala, who won his first PGA Tour title in impressive style at the Fortinet Championship in September, is the only other player trading at less than [30.0]. Unlike the two men ahead of him in the market, Theegala has played in Mexico before, finishing 24th at the Mexico Open in May last year. At first glance, that doesn't look a great performance, but he sat tied for seventh and just one off the lead after round one before a disappointing 72 on day two saw him plummet down the leaderboard. He may just take to the venue and his 19th at the ZOZO last time out, his only start since his win, was a decent enough performance. Selections I've got three fancies for the Find Me a 100 Winner column and I'll be back later today or tomorrow with those, but I've backed just two players at a double-figure price - Akshay Bhatia and Cameron Champ. Given how well the players inside the top-50 on the FedEx Cup ranking have fared so far in the Fall Series, I was very keen to get at least one on side but the only one I really liked the look of price-wise was Bhatia. The 21-year-old missed a couple of cuts after he won his first PGA Tour event in July - the Barracuda Championship - but he's finished 43rd, 35th and 21st in each of his last three starts and if his fourth-place finish at the Mexico Open in April is anything to go by, he might take to the venue. He has an abundance of good form on paspalum and odds in excess of [40.0] are more than fair. Back Akshay Bhatia @ [42.0] Bet now Although outside the crucial top-125, Cameron Champ, at 127, has been playing nicely enough of late to ease into the top-125 and this looks like a great opportunity for him to sort out next season's employment. The big-hitting 28-year-old should take to the venue (finished sixth and eighth in the Mexico Open) and he's shown some very encouraging signs of late. The Californian finished ninth at the Fortinet before sitting tied for the lead at halfway at the Shriners Children's Open the following week. A poor third round derailed his challenge there (finished 18th) and he was never a factor in Japan, where he finished 59th in the ZOZO Championship but a week off may have refreshed him nicely and he looks a great fit for the track. The PGA Tour resumes on Thursday with the fifth of seven FedEx Cup Fall Series events - the World Wide Technology Championship - so read Steve Rawlings' in-depth preview...

Tiger's El Cardonal debuts in Mexico
Bubble Boys looking to save their cards
Mexico Open form worth considering

Tournament History

Fred Funk won the inaugural edition of the World Wide Technology Championship (initially called the Mayakoba Golf Classic) as recently as 2007. The first six editions of the event were played in February as an opposite field event to the WGC Match Play before it switched to this November slot in the schedule 10 years ago.

It used to be a fairly weak event, and this year's renewal is certainly not a strong one, but big names have started attending recently. Following back-to-back victories for this year's FedEx Cup champion, Viktor Hovland, Russell Henley took the title 12 months ago (his fourth on the PGA Tour). This year's Open Champion, Brian Harman, finished second.

All 16 previous editions of the World Wide Technology Championship were held at El Camaleón Golf Course in Playa del Carmen. The first six editions of the event were played in February as an opposite field event to the WGC Match Play before it switched to this November slot in the schedule 10 years ago.</p><p>It used to be a fairly weak event, and this year's renewal is certainly not a strong one, but big names have started attending recently. Following back-to-back victories for this year's FedEx Cup champion, Viktor Hovland, Russell Henley took the title 12 months ago (his fourth on the PGA Tour). This year's Open Champion, Brian Harman, finished second.</p><p>All 16 previous editions of the World Wide Technology Championship were held at El Camaleón Golf Course in Playa del Carmen. The PGA Tour decided to end its relationship with Mayakoba, however, after El Camaleón was used on the LIV Golf Tour in February.</p><p>Instead, we're off to a brand-new venue this week - the Tiger Woods designed El Cardonal Golf Course within the Diamante Cabo San Lucas resort.</p><h2>Venue</h2><p>El Cardonal Golf Course, Diamante Cabo San Lucas resort, Los Cabos, Baja California Sur, Mexico</p><h2>Course Details</h2><p></p><p>Par 72, 7,452</p><p>It's always a little disappointing to lose a longstanding Tour venue but having the chance to view Tiger Woods' first design is compensation of sorts and it looks like a fabulous layout.</p><p>Opened in 2014, El Cardonal at Diamante was inspired by the old-style Southern Californian layouts Tiger grew up playing, as he explained:</p><p>"El Cardonal is going to remind people of the old-style California courses.</p><p>"I set up the golf strategy to make golfers think and make choices. Regardless of your handicap, there are going to be different ways to play every hole. Angles of approach are going to be very important and will dictate the type of shots you should consider. I love this kind of golf."</p><p>Starting and finishing with a par five, El Cardonal is a standard par 72 layout (36-36) with four long holes and four short ones and water is in play on just one hole.</p><p>The bunkers have a traditional look while natural, irregular contours have been preserved on the generous fairways, which average 60 yards in width, and the bigger than average greens are predicted to be set to between 11 and 12 on the Stimpmeter.</p><p>The entire layout is Platinum paspalum which is the same grass used at the Norman Signature Course at Vidanta Vallarta - the host course for the Mexico Open.</p><hr><p><a href="https://www.windfinder.com/forecast/san_jose_del_cabo"><strong>Weather Forecast</strong></a></p><hr><h2>TV Coverage</h2><p></p><p>Live on Sky Sports all four days, starting at 20:30 on Thursday</p><p></p><h2>Last Eight Winners with Pre-event Prices</h2><p></p><ul> <li>2022 - Russell Henley -24 <b class="inline_odds" title="54/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">55.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">54/1</span></b></li> <li>2021 - Viktor Hovland -24 <b class="inline_odds" title="20/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">21.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">20/1</span></b></li> <li>2020 - Viktor Hovland -20 <b class="inline_odds" title="27/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">28.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">27/1</span></b></li> <li>2019 - Brendon Todd -20 <b class="inline_odds" title="109/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">110.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">109/1</span></b></li> <li>2018 - Matt Kuchar -22 <b class="inline_odds" title="84/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">85.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">84/1</span></b></li> <li>2017 - Patton Kizzire -19 <b class="inline_odds" title="84/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">85.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">84/1</span></b></li> <li>2016 - Pat Perez -21 <b class="inline_odds" title="149/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">150.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">149/1</span></b></li> <li>2015 - Graeme McDowell -18 <b class="inline_odds" title="39/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">40.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">39/1</span></b></li> </ul><h2>What Will it Take to Win?</h2><p></p><p>This looks like a great opportunity for those who usually get punished for their inaccuracy off the tee. The fairways are extremely wide, and Driving Accuracy looks highly likely to be an irrelevant stat.</p><p>Given the track's exposed nature and its proximity to the sea, fine wind exponents should be at an advantage here. But at this very early stage, we look all set for a benign week so we're likely to have a very low scoring event.</p><p>Those who can get on a run and make lots of birdies may well figure this week and the <a href="https://www.pgatour.com/stats/detail/107">Total Birdies stats</a> are worth scrutinising.</p><h2>Will the Bubble Boys Figure?</h2><p></p><p>This is the fifth of seven events on the new FedEx Cup Fall Series on the PGA Tour, so time is running out for anyone outside the crucial top-125 in the <a href="https://www.pgatour.com/fedexcup">FedEx Cup standings</a>.</p><p>Following the Tour Championship, and prior to Fortinet Championship (the first of the Fall Series events) the top-50 in the FedEx Cup standings had their points tallies frozen and only players outside the top-50 in the standings can earn FedEx Cup points during the Fall Series.</p><p>There's an incentive to finish between 51<sup>st</sup> and 60<sup>th</sup> at the end of the series as that earns you a spot in both the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and the Genesis Invitational next year. But with just three events to go, the big focus will be on who can finish the series inside the top-125 to secure their playing privileges for next year.</p><p>After this week, the Tour takes in the Bermuda Championship before signing off with the RSM Classic and anyone outside the top-125 after that event will lose their cards for next season so the pressure is on, and it may well be starting to tell.</p><p>It would make sense to carefully consider those bobbing around the cutoff point in the standings but in the four events in the series so far, three have been won by players safely inside the top-50 on the standings. And they haven't been strongly represented.</p><p>Sahith Theegala (Fortinet Championship), Tom Kim (Shriners Children's Open) and Collin Morikawa (ZOZO Championship) all finished inside the top-50 in the standings after the Tour Championship, so they've played with far less pressure than most.</p><p>Luke List moved up form 119 to 61<sup>st</sup> in the standings when he won the Sanderson Farms Championship but that was a particularly weak event and the field contained only six players inside the top-50 in the standings. Although the same could be said of the Fortinet.</p><p>For the record, there were six players inside the top-50 in the Fortinet, 13 in the Shriners, and 17 players inside the top-50 made the trip to Japan for the ZOZO Championship a fortnight ago.</p><p>The ZOZO was a limited field event of just 78 players, so it's not a massive surprise to see that two of the 17 who had finished inside the top-50 in the FedEx Cup standings finished first and second, but the other two results were revealing.</p><p>Only six players in the field at the Fortinet had finished inside the top-50 but all six finished inside the top-seven and ties and four of the top-six at the Shriners had also finished inside the top-50.</p><p>In summary, my instinct was to concentrate on those in search of a top 125 finish to keep their cards. But the results of the first four FedEx Cup Fall Series events suggest we should consider those who finished the regular season inside the top-50.</p><h2>Could the Mexico Open prove a strong pointer?</h2><p></p><p>We're clearly up against it this week given we're taking in a brand-new venue but form at the Mexico Open over the last two years is worth examining.</p><p>As highlighted in the course notes above, El Cardonal has the exact same strain of paspalum as the Norman Signature Course which has hosted the last two editions of the Mexico Open , won by Jon Rahm and Tony Finau. Like El Cardonal, the Norman Signature Course has plenty of space off the tee.</p><p><img alt="Rahm and Finau in Mexico.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Rahm%20and%20Finau%20in%20Mexico.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>In addition to the Mexico Open, both the Puerto Rico Open and the Corales Puntacana R & C Championship are staged on paspalum tracks and form at this event can't be dismissed either as the previous venue was also a paspalum course.</p><h2>In-Play Tactics</h2><p></p><p>If the weather forecast is correct and we experience a calm week, we can expect some very low scoring on what is essentially a resort course. And if the scoring is super low, concentrating on the early pacesetters will be the best way to play the event.</p><p>It's never easy to come from behind when the weather is benign and it's even harder to do so when the scoring is really good.</p><h2>Market Leaders<p></p></h2><p><p> </p></p><p>With current form figures reading 4-1-10-2-13 across both the DP World and the PGA Tours, it's hard to imagine Swedish sensation, Ludvig Aberg, not contending this week in Mexico.<p></p></p><p>The 24-year-old's is playing in just his 31<sup>st</sup> tournament and that includes 11 appearances on the Nordic Golf League, so the fact that he's already up to 58 in the Official World Rankings, and that he's already played in a winning Ryder Cup side, is incredible.<p></p></p><p>At 99 in the FedEx Cup standings, he's assured of a card next season and having already won on the DP World Tour, a victory on the PGA Tour is surely the next logical step. <p></p></p><p>At around <b class="inline_odds" title="11.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">10/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">11.00</span></b>, he's a worthy favourite and a reasonable price in a field this weak.<p></p></p><p>World number 17, Cameron Young, who's been as low as 13<sup>th</sup> in the Official Rankings, is still in search of his first victory. This looks like a fabulous opportunity for him to get off the mark.<p></p></p><p>The 26-year-old New Yorker has had numerous chances to win on the PGA Tour but he hasn't convinced in-contention, most noticeably at the John Deere Classic in July where he finished sixth, having led by two at halfway. Anyone wanting to get involved at around <b class="inline_odds" title="15.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">14/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">15.00</span></b> needs to bear that in mind.<p></p></p><p>The extremely likable Californian, Sahith Theegala, who won his first PGA Tour title in impressive style at the Fortinet Championship in September, is the only other player trading at less than <b class="inline_odds" title="29/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">30.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">29/1</span></b>.<p></p></p><p>Unlike the two men ahead of him in <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.220456257">the market</a>, Theegala has played in Mexico before, finishing 24<sup>th</sup> at the Mexico Open in May last year.<p></p></p><p>At first glance, that doesn't look a great performance, but he sat tied for seventh and just one off the lead after round one before a disappointing 72 on day two saw him plummet down the leaderboard.<p></p></p><p>He may just take to the venue and his 19<sup>th</sup> at the ZOZO last time out, his only start since his win, was a decent enough performance.<p></p><p> </p></p><h2>Selections</h2><p></p><p>I've got three fancies for the Find Me a 100 Winner column and I'll be back later today or tomorrow with those, but I've backed just two players at a double-figure price - <strong>Akshay Bhatia and Cameron Champ</strong>.<p></p></p><p>Given how well the players inside the top-50 on the FedEx Cup ranking have fared so far in the Fall Series, I was very keen to get at least one on side but the only one I really liked the look of price-wise was Bhatia.<p></p></p><p>The 21-year-old missed a couple of cuts after he won his first PGA Tour event in July - the Barracuda Championship - but he's finished 43<sup>rd</sup>, 35<sup>th</sup> and 21<sup>st</sup> in each of his last three starts and if his fourth-place finish at the Mexico Open in April is anything to go by, he might take to the venue.</p><p>He has an abundance of good form on paspalum and odds in excess of <b class="inline_odds" title="39/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">40.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">39/1</span></b> are more than fair.<p></p></p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Akshay Bhatia @ <b class="inline_odds" title="41/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">42.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">41/1</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.220456257" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><p>Although outside the crucial top-125, Cameron Champ, at 127, has been playing nicely enough of late to ease into the top-125 and this looks like a great opportunity for him to sort out next season's employment.<p></p></p><p><img alt="Cameron Champ 1280.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Cameron%20Champ%201280.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>The big-hitting 28-year-old should take to the venue (finished sixth and eighth in the Mexico Open) and he's shown some very encouraging signs of late.<p></p></p><p>The Californian finished ninth at the Fortinet before sitting tied for the lead at halfway at the Shriners Children's Open the following week.<p></p></p><p>A poor third round derailed his challenge there (finished 18<sup>th</sup>) and he was never a factor in Japan, where he finished 59<sup>th</sup> in the ZOZO Championship but a week off may have refreshed him nicely and he looks a great fit for the track.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Cameron Champ @ <b class="inline_odds" title="59/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">60.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">59/1</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.220456257" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><hr><p><strong>*You can follow me on Twitter<span> </span><a href="https://twitter.com/SteveThePunter" target="_blank" rel="noopener">@SteveThePunter</a></strong></p><hr><p><strong><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/world-wide-technology-championship-each-way-tips-picks-from-331-to-661-301023-719.html">Read World Wide Technology Championship Each-Way Tips: Picks from 33/1 to 66/1</a></strong></p></ul> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">Refer & Earn with Betfair</h2> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description "> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description"> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description "><header></header> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description"> <p><span>For each person you <strong>successfully refer </strong>to Betfair, we'll give you <strong>£10 in CASH</strong> when they stake £10 or more on the Sportsbook, Exchange or Casino. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=CACQRAEAUTOUKIE1">T&Cs apply.</a></span></p> </div> </section> </div> </section> </div> </section> </div> </section> </div> </section> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> <script id="bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][side]" value="${side}"> </td> <td> <input type="number" min="1.0" step="0.01" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price" required> </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="liability_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} liability-row"> <td colspan="5"><strong>Liability:</strong> <span class="betting__liability">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="sportsbook_bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> </td> <td> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price"> ${display_price} </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <section class="live-betting"> <span id="gobet" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <article class="bet-now"> <span id="gobet-1.220456257" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <header class="bet-now__header"> <h3>PGA Tour - WW Technology Championship 2023: PGA Tour - WW Technology Championship 2023 (Winner)</h3> <span class="bet-slip-toggle"> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__show">Show</span> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__hide">Hide</span> </span> </header> <div class="bet-now__event"> <p>Thursday 2 November, 12.00pm</p> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/www/GBR/en/aboutUs/Rules.and.Regulations/">Market rules</a></p> </div> <div class="bet-now__market bet-now__market__no-user"> <table> <thead> <tr> <th></th> <th>Back</th> <th>Lay</th> </tr> </thead> <tbody> <tr> <td>Ludvig Aberg</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Ludvig Aberg" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="11" data-side="back" data-selection_id="20121940">11</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Ludvig Aberg" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="11.5" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="20121940">11.5</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Cameron Young</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Cameron Young" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="14.5" data-side="back" data-selection_id="24595230">14.5</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Cameron Young" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="15" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="24595230">15</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Sahith Theegala</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Sahith Theegala" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="17" data-side="back" data-selection_id="28483254">17</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Sahith Theegala" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="17.5" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="28483254">17.5</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Beau Hossler</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Beau Hossler" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="29" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470417">29</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Beau Hossler" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="30" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470417">30</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Emiliano Grillo</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Emiliano Grillo" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="38" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469620">38</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Emiliano Grillo" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="40" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469620">40</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Stephan Jaeger</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Stephan Jaeger" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="36" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470523">36</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Stephan Jaeger" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="40" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470523">40</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>J.J. Spaun</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="J.J. Spaun" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="38" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469300">38</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="J.J. Spaun" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="40" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469300">40</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Lucas Glover</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Lucas Glover" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="40" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469228">40</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Lucas Glover" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="42" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469228">42</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Adam Svensson</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Adam Svensson" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="44" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470403">44</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Adam Svensson" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="46" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470403">46</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Akshay Bhatia</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Akshay Bhatia" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="40" data-side="back" data-selection_id="23375203">40</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Akshay Bhatia" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="48" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="23375203">48</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Thomas Detry</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Thomas Detry" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="46" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469754">46</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Thomas Detry" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="48" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469754">48</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Chris Kirk</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Chris Kirk" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="46" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469251">46</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Chris Kirk" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="55" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469251">55</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Lucas Herbert</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Lucas Herbert" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="55" data-side="back" data-selection_id="14035824">55</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Lucas Herbert" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="60" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="14035824">60</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Keith Mitchell</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Keith Mitchell" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="55" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470478">55</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Keith Mitchell" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="60" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470478">60</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Luke List</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Luke List" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="50" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469259">50</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Luke List" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="55" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469259">55</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Cameron Champ</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Cameron Champ" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="55" data-side="back" data-selection_id="14753598">55</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Cameron Champ" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="60" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="14753598">60</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Davis Thompson</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Davis Thompson" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="60" data-side="back" data-selection_id="26962136">60</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Davis Thompson" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="65" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="26962136">65</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Taylor Pendrith</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Taylor Pendrith" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="60" data-side="back" data-selection_id="22948438">60</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Taylor Pendrith" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="65" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="22948438">65</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Davis Riley</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Davis Riley" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="65" data-side="back" data-selection_id="22629539">65</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Davis Riley" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="70" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="22629539">70</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Justin Suh</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Justin Suh" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="65" data-side="back" data-selection_id="23154216">65</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Justin Suh" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="70" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="23154216">70</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>K.H. Lee</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="K.H. Lee" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="70" data-side="back" data-selection_id="39438455">70</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="K.H. Lee" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="80" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="39438455">80</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Mark Hubbard</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Mark Hubbard" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="70" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469242">70</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Mark Hubbard" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="75" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469242">75</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Callum Tarren</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Callum Tarren" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="75" data-side="back" data-selection_id="15546668">75</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Callum Tarren" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="80" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="15546668">80</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Taylor Montgomery</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Taylor Montgomery" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="75" data-side="back" data-selection_id="23404560">75</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Taylor Montgomery" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="85" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="23404560">85</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Chris Gotterup</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Chris Gotterup" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="80" data-side="back" data-selection_id="35804565">80</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Chris Gotterup" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="90" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="35804565">90</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Doug Ghim</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Doug Ghim" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="80" data-side="back" data-selection_id="14746485">80</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Doug Ghim" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="85" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="14746485">85</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Ben Griffin</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Ben Griffin" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="80" data-side="back" data-selection_id="21624352">80</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Ben Griffin" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="90" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="21624352">90</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Andrew Putnam</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Andrew Putnam" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="80" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470411">80</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Andrew Putnam" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="85" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470411">85</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Matt Kuchar</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Matt Kuchar" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="90" data-side="back" data-selection_id="61258788">90</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Matt Kuchar" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="110" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="61258788">110</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Brandon Wu</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Brandon Wu" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="90" data-side="back" data-selection_id="19548348">90</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Brandon Wu" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="95" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="19548348">95</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Michael Kim</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Michael Kim" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="90" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469250">90</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Michael Kim" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="100" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469250">100</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Erik Van Rooyen</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Erik Van Rooyen" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="90" data-side="back" data-selection_id="25784238">90</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Erik Van Rooyen" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="110" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="25784238">110</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Vince Whaley</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Vince Whaley" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="100" data-side="back" data-selection_id="41738460">100</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Vince Whaley" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="120" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="41738460">120</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Nick Hardy</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Nick Hardy" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="100" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469233">100</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Nick Hardy" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="120" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469233">120</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Chad Ramey</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Chad Ramey" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="110" data-side="back" data-selection_id="16304426">110</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Chad Ramey" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="200" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="16304426">200</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Chesson Hadley</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Chesson Hadley" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="100" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13473770">100</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Chesson Hadley" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="120" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13473770">120</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Austin Eckroat</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Austin Eckroat" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="110" data-side="back" data-selection_id="24513546">110</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Austin Eckroat" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="120" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="24513546">120</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Matti Schmid</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Matti Schmid" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="110" data-side="back" data-selection_id="41197008">110</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Matti Schmid" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="120" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="41197008">120</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Sam Ryder</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Sam Ryder" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="110" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470514">110</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Sam Ryder" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="130" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470514">130</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Tyler Duncan</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Tyler Duncan" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="120" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470532">120</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Tyler Duncan" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="140" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470532">140</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Greyson Sigg</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Greyson Sigg" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="120" data-side="back" data-selection_id="15997055">120</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Greyson Sigg" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="140" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="15997055">140</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Maverick McNealy</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Maverick McNealy" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="130" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496383">130</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Maverick McNealy" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="140" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496383">140</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>MJ Daffue</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="MJ Daffue" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="120" data-side="back" data-selection_id="16304460">120</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="MJ Daffue" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="260" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="16304460">260</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Robby Shelton</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Robby Shelton" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="120" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13525844">120</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Robby Shelton" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="140" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13525844">140</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Peter Kuest</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Peter Kuest" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="120" data-side="back" data-selection_id="28436121">120</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Peter Kuest" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="160" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="28436121">160</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Will Gordon</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Will Gordon" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="140" data-side="back" data-selection_id="24799201">140</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Will Gordon" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="150" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="24799201">150</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Nate Lashley</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Nate Lashley" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="140" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470500">140</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Nate Lashley" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="150" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470500">150</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Kevin Yu</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Kevin Yu" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="150" data-side="back" data-selection_id="39801472">150</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Kevin Yu" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="170" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="39801472">170</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Harry Hall</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Harry Hall" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="140" data-side="back" data-selection_id="26187782">140</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Harry Hall" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="160" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="26187782">160</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Mackenzie Hughes</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Mackenzie Hughes" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="150" data-side="back" data-selection_id="15281129">150</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Mackenzie Hughes" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="190" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="15281129">190</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Lanto Griffin</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Lanto Griffin" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="160" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470484">160</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Lanto Griffin" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="200" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470484">200</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Troy Merritt</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Troy Merritt" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="170" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469272">170</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Troy Merritt" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="180" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469272">180</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Hayden Buckley</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Hayden Buckley" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="180" data-side="back" data-selection_id="19843134">180</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Hayden Buckley" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="230" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="19843134">230</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Carl Yuan</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Carl Yuan" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="170" data-side="back" data-selection_id="22507286">170</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Carl Yuan" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="230" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="22507286">230</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Zecheng Dou</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Zecheng Dou" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="200" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470539">200</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Zecheng Dou" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="230" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470539">230</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Ben Martin</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Ben Martin" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="210" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469268">210</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Ben Martin" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="240" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469268">240</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>David Lipsky</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="David Lipsky" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="210" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469692">210</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="David Lipsky" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="240" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469692">240</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Adam Long</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Adam Long" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="200" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470401">200</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Adam Long" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="240" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470401">240</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>C.T. Pan</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="C.T. Pan" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="220" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13580969">220</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="C.T. Pan" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="290" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13580969">290</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Kelly Kraft</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Kelly Kraft" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="230" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469254">230</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Kelly Kraft" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="300" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469254">300</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Austin Smotherman</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Austin Smotherman" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="200" data-side="back" data-selection_id="21918889">200</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Austin Smotherman" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="270" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="21918889">270</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Preston Summerhays</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Preston Summerhays" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="250" data-side="back" data-selection_id="24800335">250</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Preston Summerhays" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="490" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="24800335">490</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Ryo Ishikawa</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Ryo Ishikawa" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="230" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469245">230</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Ryo Ishikawa" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="280" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469245">280</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Carson Young</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Carson Young" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="270" data-side="back" data-selection_id="19843135">270</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Carson Young" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="280" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="19843135">280</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Ryan Palmer</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Ryan Palmer" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="280" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469284">280</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Ryan Palmer" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469284">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Chez Reavie</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Chez Reavie" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="300" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469292">300</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Chez Reavie" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="350" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469292">350</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Patton Kizzire</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Patton Kizzire" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="310" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469253">310</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Patton Kizzire" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="390" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469253">390</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Martin Laird</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Martin Laird" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="330" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469674">330</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Martin Laird" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="380" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469674">380</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Ryan Gerard</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Ryan Gerard" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="270" data-side="back" data-selection_id="45743765">270</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Ryan Gerard" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="380" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="45743765">380</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Zac Blair</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Zac Blair" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="320" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469190">320</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Zac Blair" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="380" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469190">380</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Henrik Norlander</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Henrik Norlander" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="330" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470460">330</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Henrik Norlander" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="370" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470460">370</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Justin Lower</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Justin Lower" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="340" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470477">340</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Justin Lower" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="410" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470477">410</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Ryan Moore</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Ryan Moore" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="360" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469275">360</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Ryan Moore" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="620" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469275">620</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Stewart Cink</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Stewart Cink" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="370" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469672">370</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Stewart Cink" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="430" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469672">430</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Peter Malnati</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Peter Malnati" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="430" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469267">430</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Peter Malnati" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469267">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Isaiah Salinda</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Isaiah Salinda" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="420" data-side="back" data-selection_id="26197888">420</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Isaiah Salinda" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="590" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="26197888">590</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Doc Redman</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Doc Redman" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="440" data-side="back" data-selection_id="14746486">440</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Doc Redman" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="710" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="14746486">710</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Robert Streb</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Robert Streb" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="460" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469305">460</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Robert Streb" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469305">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Russell Knox</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Russell Knox" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="470" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469619">470</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Russell Knox" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="500" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469619">500</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Charley Hoffman</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Charley Hoffman" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="500" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469237">500</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Charley Hoffman" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="900" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469237">900</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Brent Grant</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Brent Grant" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="500" data-side="back" data-selection_id="21918891">500</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Brent Grant" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="520" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="21918891">520</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Scott Piercy</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Scott Piercy" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="520" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13580971">520</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Scott Piercy" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="890" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13580971">890</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Harrison Endycott</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Harrison Endycott" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="510" data-side="back" data-selection_id="16011761">510</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Harrison Endycott" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="550" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="16011761">550</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Kevin Roy</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Kevin Roy" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="520" data-side="back" data-selection_id="21918902">520</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Kevin Roy" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="960" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="21918902">960</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Augusto Núñez</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Augusto Núñez" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="530" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13580881">530</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Augusto Núñez" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="910" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13580881">910</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Jimmy Walker</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Jimmy Walker" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="520" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496434">520</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Jimmy Walker" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="590" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496434">590</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Nico Echavarria</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Nico Echavarria" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="530" data-side="back" data-selection_id="48417081">530</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Nico Echavarria" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="710" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="48417081">710</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Kevin Tway</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Kevin Tway" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="540" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469316">540</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Kevin Tway" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="770" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469316">770</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Kramer Hickok</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Kramer Hickok" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="550" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13587169">550</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Kramer Hickok" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="690" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13587169">690</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Kensei Hirata</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Kensei Hirata" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="580" data-side="back" data-selection_id="18843934">580</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Kensei Hirata" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="660" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="18843934">660</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Tano Goya</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Tano Goya" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="620" data-side="back" data-selection_id="37524859">620</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Tano Goya" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="900" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="37524859">900</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Brice Garnett</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Brice Garnett" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="660" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470429">660</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Brice Garnett" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="800" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470429">800</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Trevor Cone</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Trevor Cone" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="660" data-side="back" data-selection_id="16304474">660</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Trevor Cone" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="980" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="16304474">980</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Harry Higgs</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Harry Higgs" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="500" data-side="back" data-selection_id="22391158">500</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Harry Higgs" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="750" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="22391158">750</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>James Hahn</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="James Hahn" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="700" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13540915">700</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="James Hahn" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="750" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13540915">750</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Brandt Snedeker</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Brandt Snedeker" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="710" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496405">710</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Brandt Snedeker" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="860" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496405">860</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Scott Harrington</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Scott Harrington" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="700" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470517">700</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Scott Harrington" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="990" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470517">990</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>David Lingmerth</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="David Lingmerth" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="720" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469701">720</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="David Lingmerth" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="890" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469701">890</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Ben Taylor</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Ben Taylor" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="730" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470420">730</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Ben Taylor" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="950" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470420">950</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Jason Dufner</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Jason Dufner" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="800" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469617">800</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Jason Dufner" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="990" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469617">990</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Matthias Schwab</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Matthias Schwab" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="780" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13481333">780</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Matthias Schwab" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="900" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13481333">900</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Cameron Percy</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Cameron Percy" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="770" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469285">770</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Cameron Percy" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="970" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469285">970</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Trevor Werbylo</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Trevor Werbylo" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="400" data-side="back" data-selection_id="40918415">400</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Ryan Armour</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Ryan Armour" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469185">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Tyson Alexander</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Tyson Alexander" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="19723156">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Isidro Benitez</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Isidro Benitez" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="24550739">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Michael Block</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Michael Block" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="16784688">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Ryan Brehm</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Ryan Brehm" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469195">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Austin Cook</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Austin Cook" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470416">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Billy Davis</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Billy Davis" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="62284671">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Roberto Díaz</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Roberto Díaz" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="14525245">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Hunter Epson</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Hunter Epson" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="45722762">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Dylan Frittelli</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Dylan Frittelli" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469661">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Brian Gay</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Brian Gay" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469227">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Michael Gligic</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Michael Gligic" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13524979">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Paul Haley II</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Paul Haley II" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="21918909">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Jim Herman</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Jim Herman" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13580963">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Jose Cristobal Islas</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Jose Cristobal Islas" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="44508255">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Chase Johnson</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Chase Johnson" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="27200945">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Jeffrey Kang</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Jeffrey Kang" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="21172980">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Peter Knade</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Peter Knade" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="38915347">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Andrew Landry</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Andrew Landry" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470410">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Max McGreevy</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Max McGreevy" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="16304456">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Chris Naegel</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Chris Naegel" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470434">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Brian Stuard</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Brian Stuard" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469309">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Sebastián Vázquez</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Sebastián Vázquez" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13580886">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Camilo Villegas</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Camilo Villegas" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469319">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Nick Watney</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Nick Watney" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469321">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Richy Werenski</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Richy Werenski" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469324">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Kyle Westmoreland</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Kyle Westmoreland" data-market_id="1.220456257" data-price="940" data-side="back" Most read stories

Golf Betting Tips & Predictions
World Wide Technology Championship: Bhatia and Champ chanced in Mexico

Golf Betting Tips & Predictions
World Wide Technology Championship Each-Way Tips: Picks from 33/1 to 66/1

Golf Betting Tips & Predictions
World Wide Technology Championship 2023: Form stats as the PGA Tour makes a second trip to Mexico this year

Golf Betting Tips & Predictions
Qatar Masters Each-Way Tips: Back 20/1 Wallace to return to DPWT winner's circle

More The Punter More Golf

Each Way Golf Betting Calculator
Golf Betting Masterclass
The Punter
Golf Bets
Each-Way Betting
Find Me A 100 Winner
First Round Leader
Three-Ball Tips
Golf Form Guide
DP World Tour
PGA Tour
LIV Golf
The Open
US Masters
US Open
US PGA Championship
Ryder Cup
FedEx Cup
News
Tournament Reports
Pre-tournament Analysis Golf</h4></header> <div class="block__body"> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/">Each Way Golf Betting Calculator</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-betting-masterclass/">Golf Betting Masterclass</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class="active" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/">Each-Way Betting</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner/">Find Me A 100 Winner</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/first-round-leader/">First Round Leader</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/three-ball-tips/">Three-Ball Tips</a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/liv-golf/">LIV Golf</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/fedex-cup/">FedEx Cup</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/news/">News</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/news/tournament-reports/">Tournament Reports</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/news/pre-tournament-analysis/">Pre-tournament 