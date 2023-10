Defending champ heads the market

Pre-event favourites with work to do

German chanced after day one

20:30- October 19, 2023

The first day's play at the Andalucia Masters is over but the opening round hasn't been completed yet.

High winds caused mayhem as the day progressed and fading light caused a suspension of play as early as 19:22. Those yet to complete their opening rounds will restart at 9:10 local time tomorrow morning.

James Morrison shows the way after an eight-under-par 64 this morning and the leaderboard is dominated by the early starters.

The wind picked up considerably as the day wore on and so far, there's a draw bias in favour of the AM-PM wave of almost two strokes.

The pre-event favourites - US Open winner, Wyndham Clark, and the bang-in-form Kiwi, Ryan Fox - trail by six and seven shots respectively, despite starting the tournament this morning and the defending champ, Adrian Otaegui, who trails Morrison by two, is the new favourite. And he's much easier to fancy than the leader, who's never fared well after a fast start...

The Englishman led once on the Challenge Tour after round one way back in 2008 and he's been in front after day one four times previously on the DP World Tour. His finishing positions are regressive, reading 5-8-10-13-27 and he looks like one to oppose.

A word of warning though... I wrote the exact same thing last week about Matthieu Pavon before he went on to win the Open de Espana wire-to-wire!

I was going to leave the event alone and see how it developed tomorrow but alone in second, Germany's Nick Bachem, is just too big to ignore at 13.012/1.

The 24-year-old was an impressive winner of the Johnson Workwear Open in South Africa in March and he's generally an 8/18.80 chance on the High Street.

A reason for his weakness in the market may come to light but I was happy to take a small chance at 13.012/1.

11:40 - October 19, 2023

The opening round of the ninth edition of the Andalucia Masters is underway at its brand-new venue - Real Club de Golf Sotogrande - but the opening round of the ZOZO Championship in Japan is done and dusted. The 2021 Open Champion, Collin Morikawa, leads after an opening six-under-par 64.

Starting on the 10th, the pre-event 17.016/1 chance began very well, birdying five of his first eight holes before the wind picked up fractionally in the afternoon. Morikawa now heads the market at 4.3100/30 and that's no surprise given this is far and away his best start at Narashino Country Club .

On each of his last three visits he's opened with a one-over-par 71 so this is the first time he's given himself a decent shot at the title after round one.

Tiger Woods won the inaugural edition in 2019 wire-to-wire, and all three event winners here have been inside the top-three and within two after the opening round, so it's hard to make a case for laying the leader at above 3/13.95. But he hasn't won for more than two years.

That's not the most damning stat but he's had a few wobbles in-contention since his glorious victory at Royal St George's and, with windy weather forecast for tomorrow, I'm happy to look elsewhere.

Having only backed 200.0199/1 chance, Mackenzie Hughes, for the Find Me a 100 Winner column before the off, I could very easily have sat on my hands a little longer, but I was happy to take a tiny chance on Joel Dahman, who won't mind how hard the wind blows.

Dahman won the Corales Puntacana Championship in 2021 at the Corales Golf Club where only exceptional wind players prosper and he caught the eye last week when finishing seventh at the Shriners Children's Open.

I thought 70.069/1 was fair given he only trails by three after round one.

Andalucia Masters Pre-event Selection:

Robert Macintyre @ 42.041/1

In-Play Pick:

Nick Bachem @ 13.012/1

ZOZO In-Play Pick:

Joel Dahman @ 70.069/1

Find Me a 100 Winner Selections:

1u Mackenzie Hughes @ 200.0199/1

Place order to lay 8u @ 10.09/1 & 12u @ 2.01/1

2u Pablo Larrazabal @ 120.0119/1

Place order to lay 8u @ 10.09/1 & 12u @ 2.01/1