This week's PGA Tour action comes from Japan, with Narashino Country Club once again hosting the fifth edition of the ZOZO Championship.

Tiger Woods caused a bit of a shock at the inaugural edition in 2019, winning at Betfair Exchange odds of 50.049/1 but we're yet to see a truly big outsider win.

With that in mind, I'm chancing just the one, Canada's Mackenzie Hughes.

It stands to reason that in a field of only 78 players, which includes 13 Japan Tour players who have little or no chance of victory, that anyone trading at a triple-figure price is either a very lowly ranked player or in particularly poor form.

My pick, Mackenzie Hughes, falls into the latter category.

The 32-year-old Canadian has had a disappointing year since he won the second of his two PGA Tour titles at the Sanderson Farms Championship 12 months ago, culminating in a miserable missed cut when defending in Mississippi two weeks ago.

He sat second at the halfway stage of the Byron Nelson Championship before going on to finish 14th in May. He made the quarter finals of the WGC Match Play in March before losing to the eventual winner, Sam Burns, but they really are the only highlights so far in 2023.

There are at least three reasons to side with Hughes this week though, despite the poor form.

Firstly, he was out of form when he won the Sandersons last year so we probably shouldn't be that put off by his current slump. Secondly, he has course form at Narashino. Thirdly, he may well bounce back now his defence at the Sandersons is out of the way.

He will have left Mississippi disappointed by his weak defence and that might just be the catalyst for a recovery.

Hughes finished only 23rd here last year but that was his first start since he'd won the Sanderson and on his only other visit, he finished fourth behind home hero, Hideki Matsuyama, in 2021. So we know it's a venue that suits Hughes' eye.

Back Mackenzie Hughes

Place order to lay 8u @ 10.09/1 & 12u @ 2.01/1

This week's DP World Tour event - the Andalucía Masters - takes in a new venue this time around - Real Club de Golf Sotogrande.

Clues are thin on the ground about the new venue, but I have read several times that there is plenty of space off the tee and that will be music to the ears of Spain's Pablo Larrazabal, who has not been driving the ball well.

When interviewed during last week's Open de España. Pablo bemoaned his long game, saying it was the only thing holding him back.

Pablo went on to say that the rest of his game is primed and that if he could only drive a little better another victory will come along soon, and his putting stats were certainly on point last week.

The 40-year-old, who's already won nine times on the DP World Tour, including once in Spain, ranked first for Putting Average and third for Strokes Gained: Putting, so the flatstick's warming up nicely.

Last week's tied 20th was his best finish since he won the KLM Open back in May and, given there should be a bit more room off the tee this week than there was in Madrid last week, he's worth chancing at 120.0119/1.

Back Pablo Larrazabal

Place order to lay 8u @ 10.09/1 & 12u @ 2.01/1

