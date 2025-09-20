The Punter's In-Play Blog: Leader looks vulnerable at Nom-La-Bretèche

Favourite chance at halfway

08:40 - September 20, 2025

Pre-event 300.0299/1 chance, Marcus Armitage, backed up Thursday's seven-under-par 64 around Golf de Saint-Nom-La-Bretèche with a very respectable 68 in round two of the Open de France yesterday and he heads into the weekend with a two-stroke lead. Here's the 36-hole leaderboard with prices to back at 8:30.

Marcus Armitage -10 5.59/2

Min Woo Lee -8 4.77/2

Jeff Winther -8 10.09/1

Adrien Saddier -6 11.010/1

Mikael Lindberg -6 36.035/1

Gregorio De Leo -6 55.054/1

Jens Dantorp -6 60.059/1

Jeong Weon Ko -6 75.074/1

Michael Kim -5 24.023/1

Brooks Koepka -5 26.025/1

Niklas Norgaard -5 34.033/1

Elvis Smylie -5 36.035/1

Guido Migliozzi -5 36.035/1

Todd Clements -5 46.045/1

Freddy Schott -5 150.0149/1

-4 and 50.049/1 bar

This is the first DP World Tour event to be staged at Nom-La-Bretèche since the final edition of the Trophée Lancôme back in 2003, but I've looked back on the last 10 editions of that event and seven of the 10 winners sat first or second at halfway.

The final winner of the Trophée Lancôme, Retief Goosen, won wire-to wire, and an argument can be made for backing Armitage to emulate him at around 9/25.50 but he's not for me at that price.

The Bullet's sole success on the DP World Tour came at the Porsche European Open in 2021 but that event was reduced to 54 holes and he was trailing by four and outside the top 10 after two rounds.

Armitage led the Ras Al Khaimah Championship by two at halfway in January, but he finished second to Alejandro Del Rey, beaten by four strokes, and on the two occasions that he's been tied for the lead at this stage on the DP World Tour previously he went on to finish 12th and 13th.

The world number 43, Min Woo Lee, who trails Armitage by two, is the favourite with two rounds to go and rightfully so.

Let him cook!



Min Woo Lee with an outrageous putt to secure a birdie on hole 13

The 27-year-old Aussie won the Houston Open on the PGA Tour back in March and he's a three-time winner on the DP World Tour.

He's generally a 10/34.33 chance on the High Street so the 4.77/2 on offer on the Exchange is perfectly fair.

Recommended Bet Back Min Woo Lee EXC 4.7

The 1999 winner of the Trophée Lancôme, Pierre Fulke, sat 10th and six off the lead and Goosen sat 32nd and seven adrift when he won here for the first time in 2000 so although the majority of course winners here are in the van throughout, we can't rule out an off the pace winner and there are plenty of candidates to choose from.

I was very tempted by the five-time major winner, Brooks Koepka, at 25/126.00 but he ranks 115th for Driving Accuracy at the midway point and his inability to keep it in the fairway is a big concern.

The prolific Italian, Guido Migliozzi, loves a tree-lined venue and the Soudal Open winner, Kristoffer Reitan, is an off the pace specialist, but after much deliberation, I'm happy to keep things simple and play only the favourite.

At the halfway stage, Lee ranks inside the top 10 for Driving Distance, Driving Accuracy, Greens In Regulation and Putting Average so his whole game is in good shape and he's the man to beat.

