The Punter's In-Play Blog: Rory the worthy favourite at the K Club
We've reached the halfway stage of the Irish Open, so Steve Rawlings is back with his initial in-running thoughts on this week's DP World Tour event here...
-
Lagergren leads at halfway
-
Rory backed at 3/1
-
Read Dave Tindall's Ryder Cup guide here
19:10 - September 5, 2025
After two rounds of the 70th edition of the Irish Open, pre-event 230.0229/1 chance, Joakim Lagergren, shows the way after a stunning second round at the K Club.
10-under and the solo leader #AmgenIrishOpen https://t.co/khcAkVAyzV pic.twitter.com/IOM5U2apPg-- DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) September 5, 2025
Another long shot, pre-tournament 180.0179/1 chance, Adrien Saddier, who led the European Masters by a stroke at halfway last week, before shooting 73-71 to finish tied for 33rd, looked the most likely candidate to lead at halfway and he was matched at as low 3.412/5 before a five-five finish took the gloss of his day but it's the home hero, Rory McIlroy, that heads the market with 36 holes to play.
Here's the latest state of play with prices to back at 19:00.
Joakim Lagergren -12 5.85/1
Adrien Saddier -11 5.85/1
Rory McIlroy -7 3.953/1
Thorbjorn Olesen -7 16.015/1
Daniel Hillier -7 38.037/1
Alfredo Garcia-Heredia -7 120.0119/1
Tyrrell Hatton -6 12.011/1
-6 and 44.043/1 bar
If he can post anything under-par tomorrow after today's ludicrously low round today, Joakim Lagergren is going to be in a nice position with 18 to play and he makes far more appeal than Saddier.
In addition to his collapse last weekend in Switzerland, he fell from fourth to 24th at the Danish Golf Championship in his penultimate start three weeks ago so although he won the Italian Open in style at the end of June, he's far from a safe conveyance in-the-mix.
Lagergren won the Irish Challenge on the HotelPlanner Tour last August and the Northern Ireland Open Challenge back in 2014 having led by a stroke at halfway and on the only other occasion he's held a clear advantage after 36 holes, at this year's KLM Open, he finished second, so he has a decent record when leading and he's a fair price at around 5/16.00 but there's no doubt whatsoever who's the man to beat over the weekend...
Having won here at the K Club back in 2016, Rory McIlroy has traded at odds-on in each of the last two editions of the Irish Open, here in 2023 and at Royal County Down last year, and he's very much the man to beat now.
Sitting on -6, six off the lead and just one behind Rory, Tyrrell Hatton is a big danger but I'm happy to back McIlroy at halfway at 3/14.00.
McIlroy finished the day off in style today, with this brilliant approach to the par five 16th which probably should have led to an eagle three, but the poor putt at the last has kept his price respectable and with just two long shots ahead of him, he looks worth chancing.
Rory McIlroy nearly pitches it in the hole for albatross #AmgenIrishOpen pic.twitter.com/eHlkDVPT5o-- DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) September 5, 2025
I'll be back tomorrow night or first thing on Sunday morning with a look at the state of play with a round to go.
Now read more Golf tips and previews here.
GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Golf Betting Tips & Predictions
The Punter's In-Play Blog: Rory the worthy favourite at the K Club
-
Golf Betting Tips & Predictions
Amgen Irish Open First-Round Leader Tips: Three to back up to 70/1
-
Golf Betting Tips & Predictions
Amgen Irish Open 2025: Course and current form stats
-
Golf Betting Tips & Predictions
Open Championship 2025 Player Guide: Profiles and betting angles of the top 50 in the field