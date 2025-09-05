The Punter's In-Play Blog: Rory the worthy favourite at the K Club

Lagergren leads at halfway

19:10 - September 5, 2025

After two rounds of the 70th edition of the Irish Open, pre-event 230.0229/1 chance, Joakim Lagergren, shows the way after a stunning second round at the K Club.

Another long shot, pre-tournament 180.0179/1 chance, Adrien Saddier, who led the European Masters by a stroke at halfway last week, before shooting 73-71 to finish tied for 33rd, looked the most likely candidate to lead at halfway and he was matched at as low 3.412/5 before a five-five finish took the gloss of his day but it's the home hero, Rory McIlroy, that heads the market with 36 holes to play.

Here's the latest state of play with prices to back at 19:00.

Joakim Lagergren -12 5.85/1

Adrien Saddier -11 5.85/1

Rory McIlroy -7 3.953/1

Thorbjorn Olesen -7 16.015/1

Daniel Hillier -7 38.037/1

Alfredo Garcia-Heredia -7 120.0119/1

Tyrrell Hatton -6 12.011/1

-6 and 44.043/1 bar

If he can post anything under-par tomorrow after today's ludicrously low round today, Joakim Lagergren is going to be in a nice position with 18 to play and he makes far more appeal than Saddier.

In addition to his collapse last weekend in Switzerland, he fell from fourth to 24th at the Danish Golf Championship in his penultimate start three weeks ago so although he won the Italian Open in style at the end of June, he's far from a safe conveyance in-the-mix.

Lagergren won the Irish Challenge on the HotelPlanner Tour last August and the Northern Ireland Open Challenge back in 2014 having led by a stroke at halfway and on the only other occasion he's held a clear advantage after 36 holes, at this year's KLM Open, he finished second, so he has a decent record when leading and he's a fair price at around 5/16.00 but there's no doubt whatsoever who's the man to beat over the weekend...

Having won here at the K Club back in 2016, Rory McIlroy has traded at odds-on in each of the last two editions of the Irish Open, here in 2023 and at Royal County Down last year, and he's very much the man to beat now.

Sitting on -6, six off the lead and just one behind Rory, Tyrrell Hatton is a big danger but I'm happy to back McIlroy at halfway at 3/14.00.

McIlroy finished the day off in style today, with this brilliant approach to the par five 16th which probably should have led to an eagle three, but the poor putt at the last has kept his price respectable and with just two long shots ahead of him, he looks worth chancing.

Rory McIlroy nearly pitches it in the hole for albatross #AmgenIrishOpen pic.twitter.com/eHlkDVPT5o -- DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) September 5, 2025

I'll be back tomorrow night or first thing on Sunday morning with a look at the state of play with a round to go.

