The Punter's In-Play Blog: Greyserman four clear in Japan but Steve is backing defending champ

Baycurrent Classic defending champ is chanced at halfway

The Punter's huge outsider still in the mix in Japan

Wide open in Spain as the halfway stage approaches

11:55 - October 10, 2025

We've reached the halfway stage of the Baycurrent Classic and punters appear to have a decision to make. Back the four-stroke leader at odds of around 9/43.25 or exercise caution. Here's the 36-hole leaderboard in Japan, with prices to back at 11:40.

Max Greyserman -12 3.1511/5

Xander Schauffele -8 5.59/2

Alex Noren -8 9.28/1

Alex Smalley -8 18.017/1

Si Woo Kim -7 15.529/2

Sahith Theegala -7 32.031/1

Nico Echavarria -7 34.033/1

Brian Campbell -7 90.089/1

-6 and 36.035/1 bar

It's not easy to take a wide margin lead into the weekend and only one of the last five men to lead by four strokes at halfway in a PGA Tour event has gone on to win (Brian Harman at the Texas Open in April) and he only shot 72-75 over the weekend.

In total, 51 players have led a PGA Tour event by four strokes at halfway this century and 22 of them went on to win.

That's a strike rate of 43% but if we take the imperious Tiger Woods out of those stats, the percentage drops from 43% to 37% and the leader starts to look fairly priced at best at just over 2/13.00.

Greyserman, who was generally a 75.074/1 chance before the off, has plenty of experience now and he wouldn't be winning out of turn.

He traded at as short as 1.061/18 during round four of last year's Wyndham Championship, won by Aaron Rai, and he hit 1.261/4 in this event a few months later when he led by a stroke with just three holes to play before finishing tied for second behind Nico Echavarria.

This is the first time he's held a clear lead at halfway but he finished fourth at last year's World Wide Technology Championship after being tied for the lead at this stage and in addition to getting beat at the Wyndham, having led with 18 to play, he was tied for the lead after 54 holes in the Simmons Bank Open on the Korn Ferry Tour two years ago where he shot 79 in round four to finish tied for 44th!

He's come a long way in the last two years, he sounds confident, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see him close out this time around but he's short enough for me.

"Job's not finished until it's over. So put on the gas."@maxgreyserman heads into the weekend with a four-shot lead @Baycurrent_Clsc after finishing as a runner-up in Japan a year ago. pic.twitter.com/dp54ecwYZ8 -- PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) October 10, 2025

Trailing by four, Xander Schauffele is the very obvious danger after he matched Greyserman's eight-under-par 63 today but the one I like at the prices is the defending champ, Echavarria.

Sitting alongside my Find Me a 100 Winner pick, Brian Campbell, in a tie for fifth, the Colombian looks worth a tiny wager at 33/134.00 given he's generally a 25/126.00 shot on the High Street.

It may be a good week for B.B writers. Also in the mix and on the same score (-7) are two of Dave Tindall's each-way picks - Si Woo Kim and Sahith Theegala.

Recommended Bet Back Nico Echavarria EXC 34.0

Over on the DP World Tour, round two of the Open de Espana is well underway and I'll be back to look at that one at the halfway stage but at the time of writing, it's a wide-open affair with 16 players seperated by three strokes at the top of the leaderboard.

The live coverage starts on Sky Sports at 12:30.

Now read more Golf tips and previews here.