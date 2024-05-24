The Punter's In-Play Blog: Leader the halfway value in Belgium

Nacho shows the way at halfway in Belgium

Ross Fisher in search of his first win in ten years

Halfway leaders are three from three at Rinkven

21:40 - May 24, 2024

Spain's Nacho Elvira has made the most of an advantageous draw at the Soudal Open, shooting back-to-back 64s to lead by a stroke over another player drawn PM-AM - England's Ross Fisher.

Those drawn in the afternoon on day one in Belgium have enjoyed an advantage of 1.77 strokes over the AM-PM wave and the leader could be poised to make the most of his break.

Here's the 36-hole leaderboard with prices to back at 21:30

Nacho Elvira -14 3.613/5

Ross Fisher -13 9.89/1

Romain Langasque -11 8.88/1

Niklas Norgaard -10 20.019/1

Aaron Cockerill -10 22.021/1

Andrew Wilson -10 27.026/1

Sam Jones -10 60.059/1

Thomas Pieters -9 12.5

Matthew Baldwin -9 60.059/1

Joe Dean -9 80.079/1

Alex Fitzpatrick -8 32.031/1

Matthew Jordan -8 40.039/1

Paul Waring -8 40.039/1

-8 and 55.054/1 bar

At first glance, the leader may look worth taking on at around 5/23.50. He hasn't got a brilliant record when leading at halfway and on the only occasion that he's successfully converted a 36-hole lead or co-lead, he was far from convincing.

Elvira eventually won the Cazoo Open in 2021 in a playoff having led by six with a round to go!

He won the Rolex Trophy on the only occasion he led at halfway on the Challenge Tour, back in 2015, but he's led or co-led on three other occasions and he's finished sixth (Qatar Masters 2017), 40th (Kenya Open 2023), and second at the Made In Himmerland last year.

After his woeful collapse in Kenya in March, and his wobbly win in Wales three years ago, very few would have been in a hurry to side with him in Denmark but he played really well there over the weekend before eventually losing to Rasmus Hojgaard on the sixth extra hole having been matched at a low of 1.091/11 in-running.

If he performs here like he did in Denmark in July last year he'll take all the beating.

Ross Fisher, who sits second, hasn't won for ten years and he looks opposable and like the leader, Romain Langasque is in search of just his second DP World Tour title. He won the Cazoo Open a year before Elvira.

Including the Telenet Trohpy way back in 2010 on the Challenge Tour, this is the fourth stroke play event to be played at Rinkven and all three previous course winners were in front at halfway.

Lee Slattery, in 2010, and last year's winner of this event, Simon Forstrom, both won wire-to-wire and the 2022 winner, Sam Horsfield, led after rounds one and two before sitting second with a round.

Given Elvira is as many as four strokes clear of the pack of four tied for fourth, odds of around 5/23.50 are more than fair.

11:20 - May 24, 2024

Despite playing in yesterday's unfavourable blustery afternoon conditions, 47-year-old Charley Hoffman, who was a 500.0499/1 chance before the off, shot an impeccable five-under-par 65 around the revamped Colonial Country Club to lead the Charles Schwab Challenge by a stroke after round one.

With the wind picking up in the afternoon, the PM starters average 0.9 of a stroke more than the morning starters and if the forecast is correct, it looks like they've definitely been handicapped by the draw.

The wind is predicted to blow hard this morning before easing as the day wares on.

The world number one, Scottie Scheffler, will be teeing it up early today and he's got plenty of work to do after a two-over-par 72 yesterday afternoon.

The pre-event 3/14.00 favourite was matched at 2.6213/8 after he'd played his first four holes in two-under-par but bogeys at seven and nine and a triple-bogey at the par three 13th saw his price hit a high of 18.5.

A birdie at the 17th saw him close the gap between him and Hoffman to seven and he now trades at an unappealing 12.011/1.

Tony Finau, who shot four-under-par in the morning to sit tied second with five others, is the 9/110.00 favourite but I'm more than happy to sit on my hands for now and see what today brings.

With as many 45 players within five of Hoffman's lead, I'm in no rush to get involved.

Over on the DP World Tour, pre-event 1000.0999/1 shot, Sam Jones, led the Soudal Open after round one thanks to an incredible late run that included three birdies in-a-row before an incredible albatross two on the par five 17th.

The New Zealander's bogey-free nine-under-par 62 saw him end the day two in front but with scoring good again this morning, he's already been passed by a clutch of players, including the home hero, Thomas Pieters.

I'll be back later today to take a look at that event at the halfway stage.

