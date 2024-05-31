The Punter's In-Play Blog: Canter kicks clear in Germany

Darkness halts play in Germany

22:00 - May 31, 2024

After a delay on Thursday because of fog and a late start today due to a waterlogged course, we haven't quite reached the halfway stage of the European Open, but the stage is set for the weekend.

Following an extremely impressive bogey-free seven-under-par 66 around the tough and long Green Eagle Golf Course, pre-event 34.033/1 chance, Laurie Canter, has eased three strokes clear and he's the man to beat. Here's the latest state of play with prices to back at 21:50.

Laurie Canter -12 2.3211/8

Niklas Norgaard -9 6.611/2

Jannik De Bruyn -9 25.024/1

Garrick Porteous -7 (thru 14) 65.064/1

Tom McGibbon -6 15.5

Guido Migliozzi -6 27.026/1

Yuto Katsuragawa -6 32.031/1

Pablo Larrazabal -6 40.039/1

Jayden Schaper -6 40.039/1

-5 and 44.043/1 bar

As a player with a neat and tidy tee-to-green game, with an often cold putter, in search of his first DP World Tour title, Canter fits the bill at this event but I'm far from convinced he's worth siding with at less than 2.47/5.

We've had one Challenge Tour tournament here and five DP World Tour events and we're yet to see a halfway leader kick on and win.

Only one of the six course winners have been outside the top-seven places after 36 holes, but two winners have trailed by six with two rounds to go and despite his sizable lead, the leader looks a bit vulnerable, although the new irons are certainly working so far!

Whole new set or irons and shafts for @LaurieCanter and he still goes five-under at one of the toughest courses on tour #EO2024 pic.twitter.com/jpE9YUzDAY -- DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) May 30, 2024

Canter's sole success to date was on the Japan Tour nine years and despite holding a clear 36 hole lead twice previously and three 54 hole lead or co-leads, he's yet to win on the DP World Tour.

On the last occasion he led with a round to go (led by three) at the Andalucía Masters in 2021, he shot 76 on Sunday to finish fourth - beaten by four.

This looks like a tournament in which you can take a chance on one or two chasers at a big price.

The current second favourite, Niklas Norgaard Moller, rallied brilliantly late on to finish tied for second last week but he was a bag of nerves at the start of round four and may not quite be ready to win, and the man alongside him, the first-round leader, Jannik De Bruyn, began the week trading at 900.0899/1.

His opening nine-under-par 64 was some knock and he'll be happy enough with today's level-par 73but it's difficult to imagine him being there or thereabouts on Sunday afternoon.

Garrick Porteous has four holes to finish off in the morning but three of the four are averaging over-par and he's more likely to lose ground than make it up so we can survey the current leaderboard, confident that it won't look much different when round three starts.

I'm happy with my two in-play picks from yesterday - Guido Migliozzi and Pablo Larrazabal - but the one that interests me now is the pre-event second favourite and 2017 winner, Jordan Smith, who trails by eight.

He's got plenty of traffic to pass but after an opening 74, he's back on the fringes of contention following his five-under-par 68 today so I've got my eye on the market to see if anyone offers up a price of 46.045/1 or bigger.

08:45 - May 31, 2024

Fog caused a lengthy delay to the start of this year's European Open on the DP World Tour yesterday and a flooded course has resulted in another late start today.

| Round 1 will restart at 10:30AM (local time) and Round 2 will also start at 10:30AM (local time) with a three hour delay to all original tee times. #EO2024 https://t.co/jKRsFDzYWY -- DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) May 31, 2024

Pre-event 900.0899/1 shot, Jannik De Bruyn, leads by as many as four strokes after a quite remarkable nine-under-par 64 but it's England's Laurie Canter, and the defending champ, Tom McKibbin, that head the market.

Canter shot five-under-par in round one to sit tied for second and McKibbin is one of seven players that shot four-under.

There's a long way to go there, thanks to the delays, but I've already backed a couple in-running - Guido Migliozzi and Pablo Larrazabal - who both posted three-under-par 70s in round one.

I'll be back later today to see where we are but they'll do very well to catch up and reach the halfway stage.

Over at the Canadian Open, the pre-event favourite, Rory McIlroy, who won by seven back in 2019 on the last occasion that Hamilton hosted the event, was matched at a high of 11.010/1 after a pedestrian start to round one but he finished in style, birdying three of his last five holes to post -4 and he's back at the head of the market, trading at 3/14.00.

It looked for much of the day as though my pre-event pick, Sam Burns, would end the day tied for the lead with huge outsider, Sean O'Hair, but England's David Skinns, posted eight-under-par late in the day to pip the pair by one.

Rory and Burns now dominate the market with Tommy Fleetwood (-3) and Dave Tindall's pick, Robert MacIntyre (-5), the only other players trading at less than 20.019/1.

My two Find me a 100 Winner picks in Germany have started slowly but my 130.0129/1 fancy in Canada, Ryan Fox, sits alongside Rory in a tie for sixth so I'm going to sit on my hands here for now and see what today brings.

European Open pre-event pick:

Adrian Otaegui @ 60.059/1

In-Play picks:

Guido Migliozzi @ 30.029/1

Pablo Larrazabal @ 55.054/1

Canadian Open pre-event pick:

Sam Burns @ 34.033/1

Read my Find Me a 100 Winner column here

