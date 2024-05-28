Find Me a 100 Winner: Fox fancied at Hamilton at 129/1

Read Matt Cooper's each-way column here

As highlighted in the preview, the European Open has been a great event for longshots and especially outsiders that have been in search of their first victory on the DP World Tour.

A strong tee-to green game has been the key to victory at Green Eagle and poor putters have prospered so I've concentrated hardest on those with decent Stokes Gained: Tee-to-Green and Greens In Regulation numbers that have yet to win on the DP World Tour.

Matt Cooper's fancy, Joel Girrbach, was carefully considered and so too was Frenchmen, Juilen Guerrier, but he's shortened up to below 100.099/1 so I'm going with just two selections in Germany.

Like Guerrier, fellow Frenchman, Adrien Saddier, has shortened up in the market but I'm happy to take 140.0139/1 after his eye-catching performance in Belgium last week where he shot a pair of 67s over the weekend to end the Soudal Open in 13th place.

He dropped just one shot over the weekend and that was his best result since September last year when he also finished 13th in the European Masters. Just prior to that, he'd finished third at the Barbasol Championship on the PGA Tour so he's more than capable of contending at this level once he hits form.

Saddier ranked 13th for Strokes Gained: Approach and 11th for SG: Tee-to Green last week and he has a little bit of course form too.

His Green Eagle form figures read an ordinary 54-28-MC-22 but he started slowly when he finished 28th (sat 106th after round one) and he finished poorly last year when finishing 22nd. He'd sat just four off the lead with a round to go but shot 76 on Sunday.

Recommended Bet Back Adrien Saddier (2Us) EXC 140.0

South African Robin 'Tiger' Williams has been in fair form on the Sunshine Tour and he came to DP World Tour fans attention when he lost a playoff to Jordan Gumberg at the co-sanctioned SDC Championship in March.

Williams has never played here before, but he finished fifth on the Challenge Tour just two weeks ago and his numbers suggest he could easily take to the venue.

Long and generally straight off the tee, the 22-year-old has some excellent Greens In Regulation figures.

His stats suggest he's a bit hit or miss on the greens but a number of players have putted poorly at this venue and still managed to lift the trophy.

He may have slightly more scope than some of the more longstanding DP World Tour maidens and he looks very fairly priced at a track that might just suit him nicely.

Recommended Bet Back Robin Williams (1U) EXC 370.0

As a general rule of thumb, it takes European DP World Tour players plenty of time to adjust to life on the PGA Tour but Kiwi, Ryan Fox, appears to have adapted quickly.

The 37-year-old has been used to live on the road away from home so we perhaps shouldn't be too surprised to see him performing at a reasonable level.

After finishing forth alongside Garrick Higgo at the Zurich Classic, Fox finished fourth at the Myrtle Beach Classic and he sat seventh at the halfway stage of last week's Charles Schwab Challenge before rounds of 71 and 74 over the weekend saw him slip to a tie for 32nd.

He's playing quite nicely, and we really shouldn't be surprised given he's an accomplished player that's won some big DP World Tour titles in the last couple of years.

Fox won the Alfred Dunhill Links at the end of 2022 and he came from slightly off the pace to win the Tour's flagship event - the BMW PGA Championship - eight months ago.

Rory McIlroy beat Shane Lowry on the last occasion the Canadian Open was staged at the Harry Colt designed Hamilton Country Club in 2019 and like Fox, they've both been successful at Wentworth - also designed by Colt.

Hamilton has undergone an extensive renovation since the 2019 edition but the ethos behind the restoration was to restore it with Colt's original design in mind so it really should fit Fox's eye.

Recommended Bet Back Ryan Fox (2Us) EXC 130.0

