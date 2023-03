Schenk holds sway at Copperhead

20:55- March 17, 2022

Adam Schenk leads the Valspar Championship after a two-over-par 69 in round two this morning and with the course firming up and the wind proving to be problematic, he's highly liking to be the 36-hole leader but I'll be back tomorrow with a look at that event, once they've reached the halfway stage.

The SDC Championship in South Africa should have reached the halfway stage by now but high winds caused a cessation in play today and they'll return to the course in the morning to finish up round two with some players still having as many as 17 holes to play!

Frenchman, Julien Brun, who's finished his second round, leads by a stroke on -8 but I wouldn't be in a hurry to side with him at just a shade over 4/1 given we're a long way from reaching the halfway point.

I'll have another look at the event tomorrow evening and it looks like a tournament to treat with kid gloves but I'm happy to chance Justin Harding at an average price of 28.027/1.

The South African has only played seven holes of his second round so there's a chance he can eat into the Frenchman's lead first thing tomorrow and he appears to be playing nicely. He's three-under-par for round two and four off the lead.

11:15 - March 17, 2022

The second round of the SDC Championship at St Francis Links is well underway and I'll be back later today with a look at that event once they've reached the halfway stage but for now, I'm going to concentrate on the Valspar Championship, where Ryan Brehm is tied for the lead with Stephan Jaeger and Adam Schenk, thanks largely to his ace at the 17th yesterday morning.

I've had a tiny bet on Brehm at 120.0119/1. He's no bigger than 80/1 on the High Street and that looks a sporting price.

He won the Portland Open on the Korn Ferry Tour wire-to-wire back in 2016 and having sat third and just a stroke off the lead after round one, he led after rounds two and three before going on to win the Puerto Rico Open by six last year so the market could be underestimating him somewhat.

A stroke behind the leading trio in a tie for fourth on -4 is another threesome containing Lucas Glover, Maverick McNealy and the 2015 winner, Jordan Spieth, and the latter named now understandably heads the market.

Spieth didn't drive the ball well yesterday, but he still ranked 15th for greens hit and first for both Scrambling and Strokes gained Putting.

It was one of those typical Spieth rounds that we became accustomed to when he was at his most prolific between 2015 and 2017. He missed a birdie putt from inside nine feet at the first hole (his tenth of the round) but other than that he could not have scored any better.

He holed a birdie putt at the 15th from almost 60 feet and he made another from outside of 30 feet at the sixth. There were a number of clutch par saves and I do just wonder if he can kick on from here or not.

He's the correct favourite but as highlighted in the In-Play Tactics section of the preview, a slow start can be easily overcome here and with as many as 57 players within five strokes on level par and better, it's a wide open event still.

Jordan's big pal, Justin Thomas, is the current second favourite. He sits alongside the hattrick seeking Sam Burns, the 2017 winner, Adam Hadwin and last year's beaten playoff protagonist, Davis Riley, in a tie for 12th on -2 so as expected, course form has come to the fore again here.

I'll be back tomorrow with a look a the state of play at halfway but in addition to the small wager on Brehm, I've also backed Glover at 50.049/1.

John Deere Classic winners have a very strong record at Copperhead so I couldn't ignore the presence of the 2021 JDC winner on the leaderboard.

Putting is usually the 2009 US Open winner's big weakness but in addition to ranking as highly as second for Greens In Regulation, Glover ranked fourth for Putting Average yesterday, so I was happy to get him onside at 50.049/1 given he's no bigger than 40/1 on the High Street.

Valspar Championship Pre-Event Selections:

Adam Hadwin @ 32.031/1

J.T Poston @ 80.079/1

In-Play Picks:

Lucas Glover @ 50.049/1

Ryan Brehm @ 120.0119/1

SDC Championship Pre-Event Selection:

George Coetzee @ 34.033/1

J.J Senekal @ 85.084/1

In-Play Pick:

Justin Harding @ 28.027/1

Find Me a 100 Winner Selections:

Back 2u Ockie Strydom @ 100.099/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

Back 2u David Lingmerth @ 130.0129/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

Back 2u Trey Mullinax @ 160.0159/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

Back 1u Michael Kim @ 320.0319/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

