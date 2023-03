The Punter picks out four outsiders to trade

The DP World Tour moves from Kenya to South Africa for the inaugural edition of the SDC Championship at the magnificent looking St Francis Links and as highlighted in the preview, I expect the South Africans to enjoy quite a sizable advantage over the overseas players.

Very few of the Europeans (and none of the fancied Europeans) have seen the venue before this week but it's been used 11 times previously on the Sunshine Tour.

Both of my double-figured priced picks - George Coetzee and J.J Senekal - have already tasted success at St Francis and my only pick here really should have done...

Veteran value to rack up the hattrick

It's fair to say that Ockie Strydom's career is experiencing something of an Indian Summer.

The 38-year-old only won his first Sunshine Tour event as recently as August 2019 and up until December last year that was his only victory away from the IGT Pro Tour, but he tees it up on Thursday bidding to win his third DP World Tour event in four months!

Strydom lost both the South African Players Championship and the Lombard Insurance Classic in extra time last May and he shot a disappointing third and final round at the Vodacom Origins - St Francis Links event here in October to fall from first to third with a level par 72 before dropping away at the South African Open in December.

Having fallen from second to 15th at the Gary Player Country Club over the weekend in his national open, had Strydom disappeared from the limelight and finished his career with a whimper, nobody would have been surprised after what looked like being an unfortunate year but he bounced back brilliantly.

A week later he won the Alfred Dunhill Championship in style and he finished with a brilliant 63 last month to win the Singapore Classic form off the pace.

He discussed his issues with injury when he won in Singapore and he missed the cut in his homeland last week but given his third place finish here and his two recent victories, he looks over-priced at 100.099/1.

Back 2u Ockie Strydom @ 100.099/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

In-form Lingmerth impossible to ignore

Sweden's David Lingmerth has teed it up four times previously in this week's PGA Tour event - the Valspar Championship - which I've previewed here and although he's never contended, he's never missed the cut.

The case for the Florida-based 35-year-old couldn't be simpler, and it's based purely on form.

Having finished a solid 10th in the Honda Classic, he was never in-contention after a slow start to the Arnold Palmer Invitational (finished 70th) two weeks ago but he really caught the eye last week at Sawgrass when finishing sixth.

Put simply, he's playing far too well to be priced up at 130.0 129/1 .

Back 2u David Lingmerth @ 130.0129/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

Happy try Trey once more

Although the Sawgrass didn't look a great fit, and he'd missed his first two cuts there, I was happy to throw a few pounds at Trey Mullinax in the Players Championship last week at a monstrous price of 500.0499/1, following his impressive eighth place finish in the Arnold Palmer Invitational the week before and I'm happy to chance him again.

He looked like making the weekend after an opening 71 at Sawgrass but he lost interest early in round two and went on to shoot 85!

That's a poor effort but I'm happy to overlook it given he was eighth here back in 2018 after a poor start to the year.

Back 2u Trey Mullinax @ 160.0159/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

Can Kim cement the course link?

As highlighted in the preview, John Deere Classic form appears to stand up really well here and I've thrown a few pounds at one of Dave Tindall's each-way fancies, Dylan Frittelli, who won the JDC in 2019 but for my last selection here I'm going back another 12 months.

Michael Kim pulverised the field at Deere Run in 2018, winning by an incredible eight strokes with a tournament record total of 27-under-par, but he lost his way badly after that.

With course form figures reading MC-52-MC-MC-MC, Kim hasn't cemented the link between Deere Run and Copperhead, but he's been badly out of form for years and he might just put that right this year given his recent upturn.

Kim missed the cut at the Honda Classic last but he was 11th in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-am before that and he finished fifth in the Puerto Rico Open last time out.

Back 1u Michael Kim @ 320.0319/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

