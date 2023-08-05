</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Golfer tees off silhouette 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Steve Rawlings Golf Previews</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Player marks ball 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Golf Each-Way Tips </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Golfer silhouette 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Long Odds Golf Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/each-way-golf-betting-calculator-180122-2.html" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Golfer hits iron <header class="entry_header">
<h1 class="entry_header__title">The Punter's In-Play Blog: Henley still leads at Sedgefield</h1>
<ul class="entry_header__meta">
<li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/steven-rawlings/">Steven Rawlings</a></li>
<li><time datetime="2023-08-05">05 August 2023</time></li>
</ul> "https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/the-punters-in-play-blog-read-steves-latest-in-running-thoughts-on-this-weeks-golf-here-040823-167.html", "datePublished": "2023-08-05T11:39:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2023-08-05T11:53:00+01:00", "articleBody": "We've reached the halfway stage of the Wyndham Championship and Russell Henley leads by a stroke but is he value to convert at around [9/4]? Resurgent Horschel hot on Henley's heels Henley the warm favourite at halfway Troy Merritt added at a huge price 11:45 - August 5, 2023 The first-round leader of the Wyndham Championship, Russell Henley, wasn't in the scintillating form he was in on Thursday afternoon, but he birdied his last two holes of round two to post a four-under-par 66 yesterday morning and for the second time in three years, he heads into the weekend with the lead at Sedgefield Country Club. Here's the 36-hole leaderboard with prices to back at 11:40. Russell Henley -12 [3.35] Billy Horschel -11 [7.0] Brendon Todd -10 [9.6] Lucas Glover -10 [11.0] Byeong Hun An -10 [11.5] Adam Svensson -10 [12.5] Ludvig Aberg -8 [22.0] J.T Poston -7 [30.0] Stephan Jaeger -7 [50.0] Brandon Wu -7 [90.0] Troy Merritt -7 [180.0] -6 and [90.0] bar Having backed the leader before the off I'm obviously hopeful he can kick on and get the job done but I'm far from convinced he's a great price this morning at just a shade over [2/1]. Henley was four in front here at halfway two years ago but eventually missed out on the six-man playoff by a stroke and he was beaten in a playoff at the Sony Open in January last year having led by three at halfway. He did trade at long odds-on on both occasions and he was an impressive winner at the World Wide Technology Championship in Mexico in November when he converted a three-stroke 36-hole lead in style so I certainly wouldn't describe him as flaky in-contention. Henley absolutely loves it at Sedgefield and if he can get a few birdies on the easier front nine today he may well kick on and emulate last week's winner, Lee Hodges, who won the 3M Open wire-to-wire. After yesterday's career-best 62 in round two, Billy Horschel, who also has plenty of course form in the bank already, is the very obvious danger to Henley and I was sorely tempted to get him onside at odds of around [6/1]. Billy's return to form is admirable given only two months ago he shot 84 in round one of the Memorial Tournament when defending and it just shows what a gutsy competitor he is. Henley will do well to shake Horschel off if he can follow up yesterday's low round but as always, that's a big if. It's never easy to back up a low score and that's one of the reasons I'm not getting him onside. I've also looked at his record when sitting this close to the lead at halfway and it wasn't as good as I thought it might be. Horschel has sat second at halfway seven times on the PGA Tour and the only time he went on to win was at the Byron Nelson Championship in 2017 when he trailed Jason Kokrak by as many as five strokes at halfway. This is far from a two-man race and looking at the results here since the event returned to Sedgefield in 2008, a couple of winners have been trailing by a significant number of strokes at halfway. Tom Kim was tied for the lead at this stage 12 months ago but when Henley failed from the front two years ago Kevin Kisner won from seven adrift and 12th place and the 2020 winner, Jim Herman, sat tied for 36th and five back. We've also seen a couple of players make it to a playoff having trailed by as many as seven, eight, nine and even ten strokes but they've needed help from the leaders and in-between 2008 and 2019, all 12 winners were inside the top-ten and within three of the lead at halfway and half of them were in front at this stage. Dave Tindall&#39;s each-way fancy, Brendon Todd, is the biggest danger to the front two according to the market but he's not for me at less than [10/1]. He had a great chance to win the John Deere Classic last month, but he threw the event away with some poor play under pressure. Of the four players within two of Henley on -10, Adam Svensson is the one I came closest to backing at around [12/1] but after much deliberation, other than throwing a few pounds at Troy Merritt at a huge price, I'm going to leave the event alone for now and see what today brings. Merritt was a disappointing pick last week in the 3M Open so it would be irritating to see him win unbacked and he looked overpriced anyway at [180.0]. 10:15 - August 4, 2023 According to the stats, there was only a very small advantage to the latter starters on day one of the Wyndham Championship, with the PM wave averaging 69.82, compared to the 70.13 averaged in the morning, but it looked far more pronounced to the eye. With no wind and the course softened by a day of rain, the very late starters were popping in birdies all over the course and at the end of the day, the top four on the leaderboard, five of the top-six, and 12 of the top-15 had begun the event on Thursday afternoon. Adam Scott, who sits tied for fifth and three off the lead and Thomas Detry and Ludvig Aberg, who both sit tied for seventh and four back, are the only three inside the top-15 places after round one that begun the event yesterday morning. Pre-event pick, Russell Henley, leads after a very impressive bogey-free 62 and that's the second time in three years that he's opened with an eight-under-par 62 around Sedgefield Country Club. Walked after it immediately @RussHenleyGolf takes the solo lead after an eagle @WyndhamChamp. pic.twitter.com/HbSk0fnwDC&mdash; PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 3, 2023 He led by two here in 2021 and by four at halfway after a 64 in round two. He was still three in front after three rounds, and he was matched in-running at a low of just [1.34] before running out of steam in round four. Henley dominated the World Wide Technology Championship in November, winning by four after sitting second after round one (trailing by one), and he traded at long odds-on at the Sony Open last year having trailed by a single stroke after round one (lost in a playoff), so his recent record suggests he'll hang around and clear first round leaders have a decent record here. Since the Wyndham Championship returned to Sedgefield in 2008, eight players have held a clear lead after round one and three of them went on to win - Arjun Atwal (2009), Camilo Villegas (2014) and Brandt Snedeker, who was four strokes clear after shooting 59 on Thursday! Course form tends to hold up nicely at Sedgefield and the leaderboard already contains players that have either won here previously or players that should have done. Like Henley, Adam Scott traded at long odds-on here in 2021. He was matched at just [1.26] when he stood over a four-foot putt in extra time that would have given him the title, and one of Dave Tindall's each-way fancies, J.T Poston, is also in the top-five. He who won here in 2019. Sitting in a tie for second is Byeong Hun An, who was third here in 2019, and the Canadian, Adam Svensson, who looks a reasonable price at around [12/1]. Svensson has only finished 31st and 78th on his two previous visits but he shot 61 in round two when playing here for the first time in 2019. We've seen winners here this century trailing by five after round one and we've seen players make a playoff having trailed by as many as six, seven and even nine strokes so I certainly haven't given up on my Find Me a 100 Winner pick, Martin Laird, who trails by four in a tie for seventh and I've now backed Kelly Kraft, who sits alongside him. Rank outsiders can and do win here and as highlighted in the preview, we've seen three [1000.0] shots win here in the last 11 years, so I was happy to take a small chance on Kraft at a ludicrous price this morning. Like the leader, Kraft hit 12 of 14 fairways yesterday (Driving Accuracy is the key stat at Sedgefield) and although the 34-year-old Texan is yet to win on the PGA Tour, he has eight top-five finishes to his name, and he won on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2015. Odds in excess of [300.0] look huge and I was happy to take [16.0] about him finishing inside the top-ten. Other than the Kraft wagers, I'm going to sit on my hands for now and see how Henley fares today in round two. He wasn't only finding fairways with regularity yesterday, he was finding the right sections of them to attack the flags, and if he can continue to drive the ball so well today, he might just establish a cozy lead again. <div class="entry_img">
<img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Russel henley at the Wyndham.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Russel henley at the Wyndham.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Russel henley at the Wyndham.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Russel henley at the Wyndham.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Golfer Russell Henley ">
<figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Russell Henley in action in round two</figcaption>
</div>

<div class="entry_body has-odds">
<div class="entry_body__intro"><p>We've reached the halfway stage of the Wyndham Championship and Russell Henley leads by a stroke but is he value to convert at around 9/4?</p></div>
<div class="entry_body__content">
<div class="editor">
<p><ul>
<li><strong><h3> Resurgent Horschel hot on Henley's heels</h3></strong></li>
<li><strong><h3> Henley the warm favourite at halfway</h3></strong></li>
<li><strong><h3>Troy Merritt added at a huge price</h3></strong></li>
</ul><hr><p><strong><h2>11:45 - August 5, 2023</h2></strong></p> August 5, 2023</h2></strong></p><p>The first-round leader of the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.216593604">Wyndham Championship</a>, Russell Henley, wasn't in the scintillating form he was in on Thursday afternoon, but he birdied his last two holes of round two to post a four-under-par 66 yesterday morning and for the second time in three years, he heads into the weekend with the lead at Sedgefield Country Club. Here's the 36-hole leaderboard with prices to back at 11:40.</p><p>Russell Henley -12 <b class="inline_odds" title="12/5"><span class="inline_odds__main">3.35</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">12/5</span></b><br> Billy Horschel -11 <b class="inline_odds" title="6/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">7.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">6/1</span></b><br> Brendon Todd -10 <b class="inline_odds" title="17/2"><span class="inline_odds__main">9.6</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">17/2</span></b><br> Lucas Glover -10 <b class="inline_odds" title="10/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">11.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">10/1</span></b><br> Byeong Hun An -10 <b class="inline_odds" title="21/2"><span class="inline_odds__main">11.5</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">21/2</span></b><br> Adam Svensson -10 12.5<br> Ludvig Aberg -8 <b class="inline_odds" title="21/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">22.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">21/1</span></b><br> J.T Poston -7 <b class="inline_odds" title="29/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">30.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">29/1</span></b><br> Stephan Jaeger -7 <b class="inline_odds" title="49/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">50.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">49/1</span></b><br> Brandon Wu -7 <b class="inline_odds" title="89/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">90.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">89/1</span></b><br> Troy Merritt -7 <b class="inline_odds" title="179/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">180.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">179/1</span></b><br> -6 and <b class="inline_odds" title="89/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">90.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">89/1</span></b> bar</p><p>Having <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/wyndham-championship-will-sawgrass-form-come-to-fore-at-sedgefield-again-300723-167.html">backed the leader before the off</a> I'm obviously hopeful he can kick on and get the job done but I'm far from convinced he's a great price this morning at just a shade over <b class="inline_odds" title="2.94"><span class="inline_odds__main">2/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">2.94</span></b>.</p><p>Henley was four in front here at halfway two years ago but eventually missed out on the six-man playoff by a stroke and he was beaten in a playoff at the Sony Open in January last year having led by three at halfway. </p><p>He did trade at long odds-on on both occasions and he was an impressive winner at the World Wide Technology Championship in Mexico in November when he converted a three-stroke 36-hole lead in style so I certainly wouldn't describe him as flaky in-contention.</p><p>Henley absolutely loves it at Sedgefield and if he can get a few birdies on the easier front nine today he may well kick on and emulate last week's winner, Lee Hodges, who won the 3M Open wire-to-wire.</p><p>After yesterday's career-best 62 in round two, Billy Horschel, who also has plenty of course form in the bank already, is the very obvious danger to Henley and I was sorely tempted to get him onside at odds of around <b class="inline_odds" title="6.80"><span class="inline_odds__main">6/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">6.80</span></b>. </p><p>Billy's return to form is admirable given only two months ago he shot 84 in round one of the Memorial Tournament when defending and it just shows what a gutsy competitor he is. </p><p><img alt="Billy Horschel at the Wyndham.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Billy%20Horschel%20at%20the%20Wyndham.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>Henley will do well to shake Horschel off if he can follow up yesterday's low round but as always, that's a big if. It's never easy to back up a low score and that's one of the reasons I'm not getting him onside.</p><p>I've also looked at his record when sitting this close to the lead at halfway and it wasn't as good as I thought it might be. Horschel has sat second at halfway seven times on the PGA Tour and the only time he went on to win was at the Byron Nelson Championship in 2017 when he trailed Jason Kokrak by as many as five strokes at halfway. </p><p>This is far from a two-man race and looking at the results here since the event returned to Sedgefield in 2008, a couple of winners have been trailing by a significant number of strokes at halfway.</p><p>Tom Kim was tied for the lead at this stage 12 months ago but when Henley failed from the front two years ago Kevin Kisner won from seven adrift and 12th place and the 2020 winner, Jim Herman, sat tied for 36th and five back.</p><p>We've also seen a couple of players make it to a playoff having trailed by as many as seven, eight, nine and even ten strokes but they've needed help from the leaders and in-between 2008 and 2019, all 12 winners were inside the top-ten and within three of the lead at halfway and half of them were in front at this stage. </p><p><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/wyndham-championship-each-way-tips-fedex-playoffs-three-best-bets-on-pga-tour-300723-719.html">Dave Tindall's each-way fancy, Brendon Todd</a>, is the biggest danger to the front two according to the market but he's not for me at less than <b class="inline_odds" title="11.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">10/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">11.00</span></b>. He had a great chance to win the John Deere Classic last month, but he threw the event away with some poor play under pressure.</p><p>Of the four players within two of Henley on -10, Adam Svensson is the one I came closest to backing at around <b class="inline_odds" title="13.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">12/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">13.00</span></b> but after much deliberation, other than throwing a few pounds at Troy Merritt at a huge price, I'm going to leave the event alone for now and see what today brings.</p><p>Merritt was a disappointing pick last week in the 3M Open so it would be irritating to see him win unbacked and he looked overpriced anyway at <b class="inline_odds" title="179/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">180.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">179/1</span></b>.</p><p><strong><h2>10:15 - August 4, 2023</h2></strong></p><p>According to the stats, there was only a very small advantage to the latter starters on day one of the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.216593604">Wyndham Championship</a>, with the PM wave averaging 69.82, compared to the 70.13 averaged in the morning, but it looked far more pronounced to the eye.</p><p>With no wind and the course softened by a day of rain, the very late starters were popping in birdies all over the course and at the end of the day, the top four on the leaderboard, five of the top-six, and 12 of the top-15 had begun the event on Thursday afternoon. </p><p>Adam Scott, who sits tied for fifth and three off the lead and Thomas Detry and Ludvig Aberg, who both sit tied for seventh and four back, are the only three inside the top-15 places after round one that begun the event yesterday morning.</p><p><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/wyndham-championship-will-sawgrass-form-come-to-fore-at-sedgefield-again-300723-167.html">Pre-event pick, Russell Henley</a>, leads after a very impressive bogey-free 62 and that's the second time in three years that he's opened with an eight-under-par 62 around Sedgefield Country Club.</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Walked after it immediately <a href="https://twitter.com/russhenleygolf?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RussHenleyGolf</a> takes the solo lead after an eagle <a href="https://twitter.com/WyndhamChamp?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@WyndhamChamp</a>. <a href="https://t.co/HbSk0fnwDC">pic.twitter.com/HbSk0fnwDC</a></p>? PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) <a href="https://twitter.com/PGATOUR/status/1687211561708847104?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 3, 2023</a></blockquote><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script><p>He led by two here in 2021 and by four at halfway after a 64 in round two. He was still three in front after three rounds, and he was matched in-running at a low of just <b class="inline_odds" title="1/3"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.34</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1/3</span></b> before running out of steam in round four.</p><p>Henley dominated the World Wide Technology Championship in November, winning by four after sitting second after round one (trailing by one), and he traded at long odds-on at the Sony Open last year having trailed by a single stroke after round one (lost in a playoff), so his recent record suggests he'll hang around and clear first round leaders have a decent record here.</p><p>Since the Wyndham Championship returned to Sedgefield in 2008, eight players have held a clear lead after round one and three of them went on to win - Arjun Atwal (2009), Camilo Villegas (2014) and Brandt Snedeker, who was four strokes clear after shooting 59 on Thursday!</p><p>Course form tends to hold up nicely at Sedgefield and the leaderboard already contains players that have either won here previously or players that should have done.</p><p>Like Henley, Adam Scott traded at long odds-on here in 2021. He was matched at just <b class="inline_odds" title="1/4"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.26</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1/4</span></b> when he stood over a four-foot putt in extra time that would have given him the title, and one of <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/wyndham-championship-each-way-tips-fedex-playoffs-three-best-bets-on-pga-tour-300723-719.html">Dave Tindall's each-way fancies, J.T Poston</a>, is also in the top-five. He who won here in 2019. </p><p>Sitting in a tie for second is Byeong Hun An, who was third here in 2019, and the Canadian, Adam Svensson, who looks a reasonable price at around <b class="inline_odds" title="13.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">12/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">13.00</span></b>.</p><p>Svensson has only finished 31st and 78th on his two previous visits but he shot 61 in round two when playing here for the first time in 2019.</p><p>We've seen winners here this century trailing by five after round one and we've seen players make a playoff having trailed by as many as six, seven and even nine strokes so I certainly haven't given up on my <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/wyndham-championship-long-odds-golf-tips-look-to-lingmerth-to-contend-again-on-pga-tour-010823-167.html">Find Me a 100 Winner pick, Martin Laird</a>, who trails by four in a tie for seventh and I've now backed Kelly Kraft, who sits alongside him.</p><p>Rank outsiders can and do win here and as highlighted in <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/wyndham-championship-will-sawgrass-form-come-to-fore-at-sedgefield-again-300723-167.html">the preview</a>, we've seen three 1000.0 shots win here in the last 11 years, so I was happy to take a small chance on Kraft at a ludicrous price this morning.</p><p>Like the leader, Kraft hit 12 of 14 fairways yesterday (Driving Accuracy is the key stat at Sedgefield) and although the 34-year-old Texan is yet to win on the PGA Tour, he has eight top-five finishes to his name, and he won on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2015.</p><p>Odds in excess of <b class="inline_odds" title="299/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">300.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">299/1</span></b> look huge and I was happy to take <b class="inline_odds" title="15/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">16.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">15/1</span></b> about him finishing <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.216593606">inside the top-ten</a>.</p><p>Other than the Kraft wagers, I'm going to sit on my hands for now and see how Henley fares today in round two.</p><p>He wasn't only finding fairways with regularity yesterday, he was finding the right sections of them to attack the flags, and if he can continue to drive the ball so well today, he might just establish a cozy lead again.</p><p><strong>Wyndham Championship Pre-Event Selection:</strong><br> Russell Henley @ <b class="inline_odds" title="23/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">24.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">23/1</span></b><br> Si Woo Kim @ <b class="inline_odds" title="26/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">27.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">26/1</span></b><br> Denny McCarthy @ <b class="inline_odds" title="33/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">34.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">33/1</span></b></p><p><strong>In-Play Picks:</strong><br> Kelly Kraft @ <b class="inline_odds" title="379/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">380.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">379/1</span></b><br> Kelly Kraft (Top-10) @ <b class="inline_odds" title="15/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">16.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">15/1</span></b><br> Troy Merritt @ <b class="inline_odds" title="179/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">180.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">179/1</span></b></p><p><strong>Find Me a 100 Winner Selections:</strong><br> 2 u Kevin Yu @ <b class="inline_odds" title="139/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">140.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">139/1</span></b><br> Place order to lay 8u @ <b class="inline_odds" title="9/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">10.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">9/1</span></b> & 12u @ <b class="inline_odds" title="1/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">2.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1/1</span></b><br> 1.5 u Martin Laird @ <b class="inline_odds" title="209/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">210.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">209/1</span></b><br> Place order to lay 10u @ <b class="inline_odds" title="9/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">10.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">9/1</span></b> & 10u @ <b class="inline_odds" title="1/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">2.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1/1</span></b><br> 1u David Lingmerth @ <b class="inline_odds" title="279/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">280.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">279/1</span></b><br> Place order to lay 10u @ <b class="inline_odds" title="9/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">10.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">9/1</span></b> & 10u @ <b class="inline_odds" title="1/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">2.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1/1</span></b></p><p><strong>*You can follow me on Twitter <a href="https://twitter.com/SteveThePunter">https://twitter.com/SteveThePunter</a></strong></p></p> <th></th> <th>Back</th> <th>Lay</th> </tr> </thead> <tbody> <tr> <td>Russell Henley</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Russell Henley" data-market_id="1.216593604" data-price="3.45" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496417">3.45</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Russell Henley" data-market_id="1.216593604" data-price="3.5" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496417">3.5</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Billy Horschel</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Billy Horschel" data-market_id="1.216593604" data-price="6.8" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496426">6.8</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Billy Horschel" data-market_id="1.216593604" data-price="7" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496426">7</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Brendon Todd</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Brendon Todd" data-market_id="1.216593604" data-price="9.2" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470427">9.2</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Brendon Todd" data-market_id="1.216593604" data-price="9.4" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470427">9.4</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Lucas Glover</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Lucas Glover" data-market_id="1.216593604" data-price="10.5" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469228">10.5</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Lucas Glover" data-market_id="1.216593604" data-price="11" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469228">11</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Byeong Hun An</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Byeong Hun An" data-market_id="1.216593604" data-price="12" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469632">12</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Byeong Hun An" data-market_id="1.216593604" data-price="12.5" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469632">12.5</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Adam Svensson</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Adam Svensson" data-market_id="1.216593604" data-price="13" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470403">13</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Adam Svensson" data-market_id="1.216593604" data-price="13.5" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470403">13.5</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Ludvig Aberg</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Ludvig Aberg" data-market_id="1.216593604" data-price="20" data-side="back" data-selection_id="20121940">20</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Ludvig Aberg" data-market_id="1.216593604" data-price="22" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="20121940">22</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>J.T. Poston</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="J.T. Poston" data-market_id="1.216593604" data-price="30" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469288">30</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="J.T. Poston" data-market_id="1.216593604" data-price="32" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469288">32</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Stephan Jaeger</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Stephan Jaeger" data-market_id="1.216593604" data-price="46" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470523">46</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Stephan Jaeger" data-market_id="1.216593604" data-price="48" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470523">48</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Justin Thomas</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Justin Thomas" data-market_id="1.216593604" data-price="65" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496395">65</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Justin Thomas" data-market_id="1.216593604" data-price="130" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496395">130</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Sungjae Im</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Sungjae Im" data-market_id="1.216593604" data-price="70" data-side="back" data-selection_id="16731128">70</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Sungjae Im" data-market_id="1.216593604" data-price="120" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="16731128">120</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Brandon Wu</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Brandon Wu" data-market_id="1.216593604" data-price="85" data-side="back" data-selection_id="19548348">85</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Brandon Wu" data-market_id="1.216593604" data-price="100" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="19548348">100</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Adam Scott</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Adam Scott" data-market_id="1.216593604" data-price="65" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469610">65</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Adam Scott" data-market_id="1.216593604" data-price="700" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469610">700</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Eric Cole</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Eric Cole" data-market_id="1.216593604" data-price="110" data-side="back" data-selection_id="24908171">110</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Eric Cole" data-market_id="1.216593604" data-price="120" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="24908171">120</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Nick Hardy</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Nick Hardy" data-market_id="1.216593604" data-price="85" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469233">85</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Nick Hardy" data-market_id="1.216593604" data-price="340" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469233">340</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Nicolai Hojgaard</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Nicolai Hojgaard" data-market_id="1.216593604" data-price="140" data-side="back" data-selection_id="14354353">140</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Nicolai Hojgaard" data-market_id="1.216593604" data-price="160" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="14354353">160</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Cam Davis</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Cam Davis" data-market_id="1.216593604" data-price="120" data-side="back" data-selection_id="39518595">120</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Cam Davis" data-market_id="1.216593604" data-price="170" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="39518595">170</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Taylor Moore</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Taylor Moore" data-market_id="1.216593604" data-price="130" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470526">130</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Taylor Moore" data-market_id="1.216593604" data-price="300" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470526">300</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Chesson Hadley</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Chesson Hadley" data-market_id="1.216593604" data-price="160" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13473770">160</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Chesson Hadley" data-market_id="1.216593604" data-price="190" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13473770">190</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Troy Merritt</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Troy Merritt" data-market_id="1.216593604" data-price="150" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469272">150</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Troy Merritt" data-market_id="1.216593604" data-price="170" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469272">170</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Sam Burns</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Sam Burns" data-market_id="1.216593604" data-price="65" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13525829">65</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Shane Lowry</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Shane Lowry" data-market_id="1.216593604" data-price="220" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496379">220</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Tyler Duncan</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Tyler Duncan" data-market_id="1.216593604" data-price="220" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470532">220</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Tyler Duncan" data-market_id="1.216593604" data-price="260" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470532">260</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Nate Lashley</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Nate Lashley" data-market_id="1.216593604" data-price="220" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470500">220</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Nate Lashley" data-market_id="1.216593604" data-price="270" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470500">270</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Si Woo Kim</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Si Woo Kim" data-market_id="1.216593604" data-price="240" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496391">240</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Si Woo Kim" data-market_id="1.216593604" data-price="600" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496391">600</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Davis Thompson</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Davis Thompson" data-market_id="1.216593604" data-price="260" data-side="back" data-selection_id="26962136">260</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Davis Thompson" data-market_id="1.216593604" data-price="330" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="26962136">330</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Thomas Detry</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Thomas Detry" data-market_id="1.216593604" data-price="48" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469754">48</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Thomas Detry" data-market_id="1.216593604" data-price="280" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469754">280</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Andrew Putnam</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Andrew Putnam" data-market_id="1.216593604" data-price="270" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470411">270</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Andrew Novak</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Andrew Novak" data-market_id="1.216593604" data-price="300" data-side="back" data-selection_id="16011967">300</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Andrew Novak" data-market_id="1.216593604" data-price="450" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="16011967">450</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Webb Simpson</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Webb Simpson" data-market_id="1.216593604" data-price="350" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496424">350</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Webb Simpson" data-market_id="1.216593604" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496424">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Max McGreevy</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Max McGreevy" data-market_id="1.216593604" data-price="310" data-side="back" data-selection_id="16304456">310</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Max McGreevy" data-market_id="1.216593604" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="16304456">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Peter Kuest</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Peter Kuest" data-market_id="1.216593604" data-price="310" data-side="back" data-selection_id="28436121">310</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Peter Kuest" data-market_id="1.216593604" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="28436121">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Scott Stallings</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Scott Stallings" data-market_id="1.216593604" data-price="150" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469301">150</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Carson Young</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Carson Young" data-market_id="1.216593604" data-price="150" data-side="back" data-selection_id="19843135">150</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Matt Wallace</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Matt Wallace" data-market_id="1.216593604" data-price="360" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469663">360</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Matt Wallace" data-market_id="1.216593604" data-price="900" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469663">900</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Robert Streb</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Robert Streb" data-market_id="1.216593604" data-price="560" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469305">560</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Robert Streb" data-market_id="1.216593604" data-price="990" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469305">990</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Luke Donald</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Luke Donald" data-market_id="1.216593604" data-price="460" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469624">460</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Kelly Kraft</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Kelly Kraft" data-market_id="1.216593604" data-price="100" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469254">100</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Charley Hoffman</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Charley Hoffman" data-market_id="1.216593604" data-price="120" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469237">120</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Christiaan Bezuidenhout</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Christiaan Bezuidenhout" data-market_id="1.216593604" data-price="80" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13481307">80</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Greyson Sigg</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Greyson Sigg" data-market_id="1.216593604" data-price="270" data-side="back" data-selection_id="15997055">270</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Chez Reavie</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Chez Reavie" data-market_id="1.216593604" data-price="100" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469292">100</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Richy Werenski</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Richy Werenski" data-market_id="1.216593604" data-price="500" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469324">500</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Matt Kuchar</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Matt Kuchar" data-market_id="1.216593604" data-price="46" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469611">46</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Gary Woodland</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Gary Woodland" data-market_id="1.216593604" data-price="860" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496403">860</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Carl Yuan</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Carl Yuan" data-market_id="1.216593604" data-price="990" data-side="back" data-selection_id="22507286">990</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Alex Noren</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Alex Noren" data-market_id="1.216593604" data-price="960" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469608">960</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>J.J. Spaun</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="J.J. Spaun" data-market_id="1.216593604" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469300">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Doug Ghim</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Doug Ghim" data-market_id="1.216593604" data-price="990" data-side="back" data-selection_id="14746485">990</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Sam Ryder</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Sam Ryder" data-market_id="1.216593604" data-price="990" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470514">990</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>David Lipsky</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="David Lipsky" data-market_id="1.216593604" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469692">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Dylan Wu</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Dylan Wu" data-market_id="1.216593604" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="21918896">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Vincent Norrman</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Vincent Norrman" data-market_id="1.216593604" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="39725046">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Nicholas Lindheim</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Nicholas Lindheim" data-market_id="1.216593604" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469258">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Sam Bennett</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Sam Bennett" data-market_id="1.216593604" data-price="970" data-side="back" data-selection_id="38981379">970</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Kyle Westmoreland</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Kyle Westmoreland" data-market_id="1.216593604" data-price="400" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13711272">400</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Kyle Westmoreland" data-market_id="1.216593604" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13711272">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Matt NeSmith</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Matt NeSmith" data-market_id="1.216593604" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="56052988">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>C.T. Pan</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="C.T. Pan" data-market_id="1.216593604" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13580969">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Matti Schmid</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Matti Schmid" data-market_id="1.216593604" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="41197008">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Zecheng Dou</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Zecheng Dou" data-market_id="1.216593604" data-price="990" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470539">990</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Martin Laird</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Martin Laird" data-market_id="1.216593604" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469674">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Austin Smotherman</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Austin Smotherman" data-market_id="1.216593604" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="21918889">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Scott Piercy</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Scott Piercy" data-market_id="1.216593604" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13580971">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Adam Schenk</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Adam Schenk" data-market_id="1.216593604" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470402">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Wesley Bryan</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Wesley Bryan" data-market_id="1.216593604" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469197">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Joel Dahmen</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Joel Dahmen" data-market_id="1.216593604" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469211">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Harris English</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Harris English" data-market_id="1.216593604" data-price="980" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469216">980</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Brandt Snedeker</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Brandt Snedeker" data-market_id="1.216593604" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496405">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Trey Mullinax</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Trey Mullinax" data-market_id="1.216593604" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469276">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Jim Herman</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Jim Herman" data-market_id="1.216593604" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13580963">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Michael Kim</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Michael Kim" data-market_id="1.216593604" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469250">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Ryan Brehm</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Ryan Brehm" data-market_id="1.216593604" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469195">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Michael Gligic</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Michael Gligic" data-market_id="1.216593604" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13524979">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> </tbody> </table> </div> <div class="bet-now__controls"> <div class="bet-now__controls_up bet-now__controls_up--off">Up</div> <div class="bet-now__controls_down">Down</div> </div> <div class="bet-slip"> <header class="bet-slip__header"> <h3>Bet slip</h3> </header> class="top_stories_widget"> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf Betting Tips & Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/the-punters-in-play-blog-read-steves-latest-in-running-thoughts-on-this-weeks-golf-here-040823-167.html">The Punter's In-Play Blog: Henley still leads at Sedgefield</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf Betting Tips & Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/wyndham-championship-first-round-leader-tips-try-1501-1001-and-801-shots-020823-719.html">Wyndham Championship First-Round Leader Tips: Sedgefield selections at 150/1, 100/1 and 80/1 </a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf Betting Tips & Predictions</a></span> <h3><a 