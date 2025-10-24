The Punter's In-Play Blog: Leaderboard logjam in Korea

Eight tied at the top at Woo Jeong Hills

09:50 - October 24, 2025

The live coverage of the second round of the Genesis Championship at Woo Jeong Hills Golf Club has ended but with darkness descending it's unclear whether the round will quite get finished today.

At the time of writing there are a couple of groups with two holes to play but it doesn't really matter whether they do all get in the clubhouse or not as it's an event I'm going to continue to swerve anyway.

With eight players tied at the top on six-under-par and with the cut looking to fall at +1, it's an incredibly tough tournament to call and I'm more than happy to remain patient.

As highlighted in the preview, the latest course winner, Min-kyu Kim, who Matt Cooper picked out before the off for the Find Me a 100 Winner column, trailed by six at halfway when he won here for the first time in 2022 and Sang-moon Bae was nine adrift in a tie for 33rd at halfway in 2009 but winning from off the pace is rare here.

Every other course winner this century has been inside the top eight places after 36 holes and 54 holes leaders have a great record with nine of the 16 players to hold a clear advantage through three rounds going on to win.

With that in mind, given the logjam at the top, I'm going to sit on my hands for now and see where we are with a round to go, although I have made a move on the PGA Tour, where we haven't even finished the first round of the Bank of Utah Championship.

Play was suspended there for darkness yesterday with some players having as many as five holes of their opening rounds to play and with four and a half holes left, Austin Cook, who will return to the course this morning with a 19-foot birdie putt on 14 as his first shot, tied for the lead on -6 with Thorbjorn Olesen, Jesper Svensson, and David Lipsky, who are all in the clubhouse after posing opening 65s.

It's clearly early days there but I was happy to have a small wager on the two-time PGA Tour winner, Nick Dunlop, at 60.059/1.

The 21-year-old won the American Express as an amateur in January last year having reached a remarkable 29-under-par so a low scoring birdie-fest in the desert is right up his alley and he's started nicely this week.

Dunlap, who also won the Barracuda in July last year, posted a five-under-par 66 yesterday and he currently sits tied for fifth.

