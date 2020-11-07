The Punter's In-Play Blog: Count on Conners

09:20 - November 7, 2020

The Cyprus Showdown has been a bit of a frustrating event to follow so far. As highlighted in the preview, it has a brand-new format with the top-32 and ties (although there were no ties) progressing to today's third round. After today's round, the top-16 and ties will contest tomorrow's final and decisive round with the scores again being reset beforehand.

It was frustrating on two counts. The second round didn't finish yesterday after a weather break and so there's been no chance to ponder the last 32 and my sole pre-event pick, Mikko Korhonen, has been knocked out after he came back this morning to finish off his second round to double-bogey the last when a birdie four would have seen him progress.

It's interesting to see that those that shot the best 36 hole totals have gone out early this morning and I think that's right. I wrote in the In-Play Tactics section of the preview that I felt an early start would be beneficial over the weekend but we'll just have to wait and see. I'll take a good look at the tournament before tomorrow's shootout and if I have any involvement, I'll update again but for now I'm concentrating on the Houston Open which itself has been frustrating enough.

It's never easy to work out what sort of test the players will be met with when we go to a new venue and a late change to the layout, less than 24 hours before kick-off, certainly didn't help any. With only three par fives instead of five, the dynamics of the tournament have changed completely.

To add to the confusion, the last few groups have yet to finish their second rounds so although the leaderboard is unaffected, with none of those yet to finish round two in-contention, no in-running stats have been produced.

Anyway, here's the current state of play with prices to back at 09:10.

Sam Burns -7 6.25/1

Jason Day -5 7.613/2

Carlos Ortiz -5 18.017/1

Corey Conners -4 17.5

Aaron Wise -4 22.021/1

Brandt Snedeker -4 27.026/1

Patton Kizzire -4 55.054/1

Dawie van der Walt -4 85.084/1

Adam Scott -3 17.5

Talor Gooch -3 32.031/1

JT Poston -3 36.035/1

Sepp Straka -3 44.043/1

Scott Brown -3 110.0109/1

Dustin Johnson -2 10.5

Tony Finau -2 18.5

-2 and 40.039/1 bar

For the second time in five starts, 24-year-old Sam Burns, who lives in Texas, leads a PGA Tour event by two strokes at the halfway stage. He led the Safeway Open by a couple back in September but rounds of 72 and 70 saw him slip back to seventh. He's yet to win on the PGA Tour but the experience at the Safeway should count for something and I expect him to cope better this time around.

Jason Day looks generously priced at first glance but he withdrew from the CJ Cup two starts ago with a bad neck when bang-in-contention after three rounds so he's not even guaranteed to finish the event. He's also in search of his first win in more than two and half years.

Following a couple of weeks off following a positive COVID test, Dustin Johnson improved on his opening round yesterday and he sounded fairly confident after yesterday's knock.

"It was very solid today. I felt like I played pretty well yesterday, just a little rusty. ... I swung it pretty well, just hit a couple bad iron shots. But I think that was more just from not trusting what I was doing, just from not being out there. But today did a lot better, hit a lot of really nice iron shots and felt like I managed my game very well, drove it well, hit a lot of quality shots."

With the US Masters now less than a week away, DJ will be keen to see the progression continue and I see no reason why it won't but the one I like this morning is Dave Tindall's pre-event pick, Corey Conners.

Memorial Park is proving to be a tougher test than I thought it would be and a strong tee-to-green game is crucial. Finding fairways is far more important than bombing it miles and that suits Conners perfectly. He's far from the greatest putter on the PGA Tour but he's having a decent week on the greens so far and if that continues a second PGA Tour title in Texas could be incoming on Sunday. Conners won last year's Texas Open by two strokes.

Cyprus Showdown Pre-Event Selection:

Mikko Korhonen @ 50/1 (Sportsbook)

Houston Open Pre-Event Selections:

Denny McCarthy @ 80.079/1

Stewart Cink @ 85.084/1

James Hahn @ 90.089/1

In-Play Pick:

Corey Conners @ 18.017/1

