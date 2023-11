Meronk a fair price after round one

Rasmus ready to make a move if the putting improves

Noren off to a fast start in Bermuda

15:50 - November 9, 2023

The first round of the Nedbank Golf Challenge has just finished, and four men are tied at the top - Max Homa, Vincent Norrman, Nicolai Hojgaard and Dan Bradbury.

Homa, who's playing Sun City for the first time this week, is now the firm 4.57/2 favourite after his bogey-free six-under-par 66.

The defending champion, Tommy Fleetwood, who's looking to win the event for the third time in-a-row, recovered from a slow start on the back-nine with birdies at 10, 13 and 14 but a double-bogey at the last saw him slip back to just one-under-par so he's got his work cut out now.

My two pre-event picks, Ryan Fox, and Rasmus Hojgaard, both finished the day on -3 and they're very much in the tournament but they were both a bit frustrating to follow.

Fox was matched at a low of 5.69/2 after he'd raced to six-under-par through 11 holes, thanks in part to this eagle three at the ninth, but the wheels fell off after that and he needed to birdie 17 and to hole a ten-footer for par on 18 to post -3.

Rasmus recovered really well late on, birdying four of his last five holes to sit tied for 14th alongside Fox at the close of play but it could have been so much better for the Dane.

The putter was ice-cold early on today. He missed two putts from eight feet, one from five, and two from three feet on the front nine alone so it was a case of what might have been, and he might be a fair price now at odds in excess of 40.039/1.

Adrian Meronk, who sits tied for fifth and just one off the lead, played very nicely today. He looks fairly priced at 12.011/1 but the last three Nedbank winners have trailed by seven, six and five strokes after day one so it's very early days and I'm going to sit on my hands for now.

The day one morning starters are just finishing up at the Bermuda Championship, where scoring is super low in the benign conditions.

At the time of writing, Sweden's Alex Noren leads on -10 after a ten-under-par 61 but my Find Me a 100 Winner pick, Stewart Cink, is only three back with two to play.

Nedbank Golf Challenge Pre-Event Selections:

Ryan Fox @ 21.020/1

Rasmus Hojgaard @ 46.045/1

Bermuda Championship Pre-Event Selection:

Brendon Todd @ 25.024/1

Bermuda Ch' Find Me a 100 Winner Selections:

2u Patton Kizzire @ 110.0109/1

Place order to lay 8u @ 10.09/1 & 12u @ 2.01/1

2u Stewart Cink @ 150.0149/1

Place order to lay 8u @ 10.09/1 & 12u @ 2.01/1

1.5u Camilo Villegas @ 160.0159/1

Place order to lay 8u @ 10.09/1 & 12u @ 2.01/1

*You can follow me on Twitter @SteveThePunter