Course could suit debutant Kizzire

There's no debate as to which is the strongest event this week.

With the likes of Tommy Fleetwood, Max Homa and Justin Thomas in action on the DP World Tour, the Nedbank Golf Challenge is a strong tournament but it's not a great one for outsiders...

Marc Leishman won at 80.079/1 back in 2014 and to the best of my knowledge, that's the biggest outsider to ever take the title - although it's worth highlighting that up until ten years ago it was an event contended by just a dozen select players.

The field was extended to 30 when Thomas Bjorn took the title in 2013 and it increased again to 72 in 2016 but even with the bigger fields, the fancied players have prospered year after year so in all probability, there's little point in spending time scrutinising the longshots in the line-up. Especially when this week's other event, the Bermuda Championship, has been such a good event for outsiders in its short four-year history.

Seamus Power was well-fancied when he won 12 months ago but the first three winners went off at 150.0149/1, 330.0329/1 and 65.064/1. I've picked out three there and first up is Patton Kizzire.

Only last week we witnessed someone on the bubble winning when Erik Van Rooyen finished with a floury of birdies and an eagle at the 72nd hole to snatch the World Wide Technology Championship in Mexico.

The victory moved the South African from 125 in the standings to 63rd so he's gone from wondering what status he'd have next year to knowing he's safe for another two seasons.

As highlighted in the preview, there are just two more events left in the FedEx Fall Series, this one and next week's RSM Classic, so time is running out for those in and around that crucial 125 mark in the standings so it's well worth carefully considering those who's future is in doubt.

Sitting on 126 is Patton Kizzire who caught the eye in Mexico when finishing tied for 15th.

The two-time PGA Tour winner is making his debut in Bermuda this week but given both his wins - the World Wide Technology in 2017 and the Sony Open in 2018 - came at tracks that correlate brilliantly with this one, a bold showing in Bermuda wouldn't be a surprise for the 37-year-old.

Having turned 50 in May, the 2009 Open Champion, Stewart Cink, now divides his time between the PGA Tour and the Champions Tour so it wouldn't be the end of the world if he loses his playing rights on the PGA Tour.

He sits at number 177 in the standings, so he needs something spectacular to keep all his options open for next year, but a very good week here is perfectly possible.

He's been exempt this season due to his third win at Harbour Town in 2021 - another track that correlates brilliantly with this one - and on his only previous visit here he finished fourth, in 2020, despite shooting 74 in round two.

He's clearly not the force he was but this is a great event for veterans and he's still a very good putter.

It's now just over 15 years since Camilo Villegas won the BMW Championship and the Tour Championship back-to-back but there were definitely signs last week that there was still life in the 41-year-old Columbian when he finished tied for second behind Van Rooyen in Mexico.

That performance came out of the blue and there's a very high probability that it proves to be a one-off but he's made the cut in his previous three visits here and I thought he was worth backing for the fairytale win.

Villegas mainly plies his trade on the Korn Ferry Tour now and at number 147 on the FedEx Cup standings, he needs another monumental effort this week or next to change that, but he'll have a chance at both events.

Both this week and next week's tournaments are played at venues that should suit the likable veteran and he may just be able to build on last week's brilliant effort.

