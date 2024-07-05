The Punter's In-Play Blog: Gotterup chanced at a huge price

Hayden makes history in Illinois

Ferguson in front in Munich

Outsider backed after round one

10:45 - July 5, 2024

The second round of the BMW International Open is well underway on the DP World Tour and at the time of writing, pre-event 60.059/1 chance, Ewen Ferguson, leads by three, despite a double-bogey six at the short par four 16th.

I'll be back this evening with a look at that event at the halfway stage but for now I'm concentrating on this week's PGA Tour event - the John Deere Classic - where Hayden Springer leads by two after an historical first round at Deere Run.

With current form figures reading MC-MC-MC-MC-MC-MC-54-10, Springer was a largely unconsidered 350.0349/1 chance before the off but after becoming the 14th man in history to break 60 on the PGA Tour, he's now trading at 12.011/1.

An impressive stamp on the resume for his rookie year



Inside Hayden Springer's historic 59 @JDClassic. pic.twitter.com/areZCgBauw -- PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 4, 2024

JT Poston won the John Deere Classic wire-to-wire two years ago having led by two after round one, but this is a tournament which often goes the way of a slow starter.

Last year's winner, Straka, sat 11 off the lead in a tie for 133rd after round one and Jordan Spieth trailed by six after day one when he won the title for the first time 11 years ago and he was eight adrift after the opening round when he won it again in 2015.

Zach Johnson and Steve Stricker have both won here recently having trailed by seven after the first round and the 2021 winner, Lucas Glover, was five off the pace after day one.

There are 46 players within seven of Springer and the pre-event favourites, Sepp Straka and Sungjae Im, are amongst the group of 20 players tied for 27th on -5 but the one I like on that score after the opening round is the recent Myrtle Beach Classic winner, Chris Gotterup, who looks a juicy price at 200.0199/1.

Gotterup went off favourite to win the Barbasol Championship the week after finishing fourth in this event two years ago but he missed the cut there and lost his way a bit after that but his very impressive six-stroke victory in May shows just how talented he is.

Despite missing six of 14 fairways yesterday, Gotterup still hit 16 of 18 greens and he got up-and down successfully on the two occasion the dancefloor was missed.

He finished the round nicely, birdying three of the last six holes, and he might just make a big move today.

JDC In-Play Pick:

Chris Gotterup @ 200.0199/1

BMW International Pre-event Pick:

Adrian Otaegui @ 75.074/1

*You can follow me on Twitter @SteveThePunter