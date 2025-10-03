The Punter's In-Play Blog: Alfred Dunhill Links Championship and Sandersons Farms Championship

Home hero Robert MacIntyre is sharing the lead

Old Course specialist Louis Oosthuizen is one shot back

Excellent conditions turned nasty midway through the second round

18:40 - October 3, 2025

Thursday and Friday morning in St Andrews was wonderful fun, played in easy conditions and the field took full advantage with a barage of birdies. Nathan Kimsey even made nine of them in a row to equal the tour record.

Then the flags started flapping, the rain started falling (sideways) and the skies darkened. The approach of Storm Amy was confirmed and the golf changed. Pars were suddenly as valuable as birdies had been

When played was suspended because of waterlogged conditions not everyone had completed their rounds but a solid enough picture had emerged.

Here's the state of play with prices to back at 18:40:

Robert MacIntyre -12 2.9215/8

Richard Sterne -12 23.022/1

Louis Oosthuizen -11 12.011/1

Tapio Pulkkanen -10 100.099/1

Tom Vaillant -10 55.054/1

Freddy Schott -10 100.099/1

Scott Jamieson -10 30.029/1

Joel Girrbach -10 130.0129/1

Wenyi Ding -10 65.064/1

Mikael Lindberg -10 65.064/1

Tom McKibbin -10 (thru 17) 11.010/1

Ryan Brehm -10 (thru 16) 260.0259/1

-9 and 17.016/1 bar

MacIntyre makes for an intriguing case. On the one hand, he's clearly riding the Ryder Cup wave this week and would be a hugely popular winner.

On the other, while he's ticked off four top 30 finishes in five tournament starts, his previous best is just T20th. Moreover, he's on record as saying he doesn't much like the Old Course and last year he grumbled that he'd like to "blow up" the famous 17th hole. Guess what? He'll play his final 36 holes on the Old Course.

Sterne was second in the event in 2016 and has twice finished sixth. He's a fine player, good enough to win six times at this level, but the last of those was in 2013.

He's on the comeback trail after long-term injury problems and did grab the first round lead when the DP World Tour last played links golf (in Aberdeen in August), ending that week T10th (his best finish of 2025).

Oosthuizen won the 2010 Open in St Andrews and lost the same championship's play-off there in 2015, but he has just three top 10s in 15 Dunhill Links starts with a best of tied fifth in 2011.

Of the nine many currently sharing fourth, both Jamieson (in an event reduced to 36 holes in 2012) and McKibbin have won once at this level. The other seven have no winning experience.

All told, it's tempting to wonder if someone can't make a move on the leaders over the weekend (or maybe over Saturday, Sunday and Monday because there is wild wind forecast for tomorrow).

The market likes the chances of Brooks Koepka who is 17.016/1 and 8-under with three holes to play at Kingsbarns (one of them a par-5).

What, however, of Grant Forrest at 48.047/1. The Scot is on the same score as Koepka, also has three holes to play, one of them is also a par-5, and he average 68.25 over his last six rounds on The Old Course (which he has two laps of coming up).

He is also a good links performer: a winner at Fairmont St Andrews, was fifth at Royal County Down last September, and was a winner at Trump International in August.