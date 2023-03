Buckley ace kicks off the Players in style

16:30 - March 9, 2022

The first round of the Kenya Open is all done and dusted, and South Africa's Dylan Mostert is tied for the lead with America's John Catlin after the pair fired seven-under-par 64s around Muthaiga Golf Club.

I'll take a look at that event in more detail at the halfway stage tomorrow, but we've already witnessed plenty of action at the week's big event on the PGA tour - the Players Championship - where the pre-event favourite, Rory McIlroy, is in danger of missing the cut for a sixth time!

Playing the back-nine first, alongside the world number one. Jon Rahm, and the world number two, Scottie Scheffler, the pre-tournament 11.521/2 chance and world number three, Rory, has already been matched at a high of 100.099/1.

At the time of writing, McIlroy sits tied for 67th and on four-over-par and those that backed him to make the cut at odds ranging from 1.22 2/9 and 1.37 4/11 will be running out of finger nails already.

After tapping in for eagle at the par five second (his 11th hole of the day), pre-event 28.027/1 chance, Collin Morikawa, has birdied the fourth to tie the lead with Min Woo Lee and he's already been matched at a low of 5.79/2, but that looks short enough at this stage.

As special as it was, Morikawa's approach on two wasn't the highlight of the morning's play so far. Playing in the second group out on the back-nine, Hayden Buckley produced this piece of magic on the infamous par three 17th.

BUCKETS FOR BUCKLEY! @HBuckley13 makes a hole-in-one at the 17th hole in the second group of the day! pic.twitter.com/Cd7BULOB2W ? PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 9, 2023

Kenya Open Pre-Event Selections:

Adri Arnaus @ 32.031/1

Jorge Campillo @ 44.043/1

Ewen Ferguson @ 65.064/1

Calum Hill @ 80.079/1

Players Championship Pre-Event Selection:

Justin Thomas @ 27.026/1

Find Me a 100 Winner Selections:

Back 1 ½ u Davis Riley @ 270.0269/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.35/4

Back 1u J.T Poston @ 320.0319/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.35/4

Back 1u Trey Mullinax @ 500.0499/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.35/4

Back 1u Ben Martin @ 580.0579/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.35/4

