The Punter's De-brief: Marvelous MacIntyre heads to Troon on a high

Golf Only Bettor - The Open Championship Preview

Ludvig Aberg led the Scottish Open by two strokes with a round to go but the world number four never really got going in round in the final round.

A level-par front nine was followed by a lacklustre three-over-par on the back and despite trading at a low of 1.574/7, he wasn't a factor at the finish.

Having started the day trailing the Swede by four, Collin Morikawa started nicely and he was matched at a low of 2.56/4 but after a ridiculous hole-out birdie from the greenside bunker at nine, it was Morikawa's playing partner, Adam Scott, that looked destined to lift the trophy.

The 43-year-old Aussie, who was a 140.0139/1 chance before the off, looked like he may have done enough when he parred the last two holes after birdying the par five 16th for a fourth day in-a-row but it wasn't to be for the likable veteran.

Scott was matched at a low of just 1.282/7 to win his first title in three years but the gutsy Scot, Robert MacIntyre, had a score to settle after last year and it was his turn to cause a shock.

The pre-event 60.059/1 chance had been matched at just 1.141/7 last year before Rory McIlroy birdied the last two holes to beat him by one so he knew all about fast finishes at the Renaissance and it was his turn this year.

Trailing by two with three to play, the 27-year-old eagled the par five 16th after a ridiculously favourable drop in the rough.

Having driven the ball into thick rough off the tee on the 16th, MacIntyre was granted a free drop when it was deemed a sprinkler head was interfering with his shot. It was an incredible break, but he made the most of it, firing the ball into six feet before rolling in the putt for an eagle three.

With Scott helplessly looking on from the clubhouse, just as MacIntyre had done 12 months earlier, the home hero parred the par three 17th before sealing the deal with this fabulous birdie three at the 18th from 22 feet.

MacIntyre is only the second Scot to with the Scottish Open and he's the first to do so since Colin Montgomerie back in 1999.

He's now up to number 16 in the Official World rankings - his highest ever position - and he's a 38.037/1 chance on the Exchange to win emulate Phil Mickelson's achievement of 11 years ago.

Lefty won the Open at Muirfield in 2013, seven days after beating Branden Grace in a playoff to win the Scottish at Castle Stuart so it can be done.

Late drama in Kentucky

Over at the ISCO Championship, we were treated to an even more dramatic finish.

Matt NeSmith was matched at a low of 2.56/4 when it looked like he might be the one to lift the trophy but a bogey at the last proved costly as four others met his clubhouse target on 22-under-par.

England's Harry Hall was matched at 1.594/7 when he birdied the par three 14th to hit the front but he drove out of bounds on the 15th and after a bogey there and three pars to finish, he could only match NeSmith and Zac Blair on -22.

Rico Hoey was then matched at just 1.21/5 as he played the 18th hole on 23-under-par but with the adrenaline surging, he overhit his approach before recording a bogey five.

With four men in the clubhouse and tied at 22-under-par, Pierceson Coody, who had led after rounds one, two and three, bravely birdied the last to draw alongside the quartet and we were into extra time.

Blair and Hoey were eliminated with bogey fives at the first extra hole (18th) before the event was decided at the par three ninth - the third extra hole - when pre-event 55.054/1 shot, Hall, chipped in spectacularly.

One of the shots of the year!

One of the shots of the year!

It was the 26-year-old Englishman's first victory on the PGA Tour and it moves him up to number 100 in the Official World Rankings.

Market Movers at Troon

Scottie Scheffler is the solid 6.611/2 favourite for this year's final major - the Open Championship - and the second favourite, Rory McIlroy, has drifted out to 10.09/1 after his disappointing weekend at the Scottish.

MacIntyre's price has moved form 55.054/1 to 38.037/1 after his dramatic success and Adam Scott and Sungjae Im are both big market movers.

Im was backed at 200.0199/1 when he kicked off the Scottish Open on Thursday nicely and he's now a 90.089/1 chance and Scott is now a 75.074/1 shot, having been 160.0159/1 this time last week.

-4 after nine holes of the Scottish and less than 20/1 to win it but no bigger than 100/1 and generally an 80/1 chance to win next week's Open, Sungjae Im is a play on the @BetfairExchange at 200 -- Steve Rawlings (@SteveThePunter) July 11, 2024

The 2021 winner, Collin Morikawa, is ow trading at less than 20.019/1, having been available at more than 25/126.00 a week ago, and Aberg is now the third favourite at 16/117.00.

