The Punter's In-Play Blog: Otaegui chanced at halfway in Italy

20:25 - June 28, 2024

The well-fancied 24.023/1 pre-event chance, Akshay Bhatia, has opened up the Rocket Mortgage Classic with rounds of 64 and 67 to lead by two but as the afternoon wave are still on the course, I'll be back in the morning with a look at that one.

Bhatia has already been matched at just 2.26/5 but Cam Young is charging. At the time of writing, he's played his first nine holes of round two in four-under-par and he's tied for fourth and within three of the lead.

Over on the DP World Tour, pre-event 1000.0999/1 shot, Gunner Wiebe, has found form from nowhere to lead the Italian Open but I like the halfway favourite, Ardian Otaegui, who was a pre-event selection at last week's KLM Open.

Gunner Wiebe has made just 7 cuts in his 24 starts with a best finish of T41 since finishing runner up at last year's @british_masters



He's just taken the outright lead at the Italian Open #ItalianOpen pic.twitter.com/V81ZzITGS0 -- DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) June 28, 2024

Given this is the first time this week's venue - the Adriatic Golf Club - has been used on the DP World Tour, we're in the dark as to what to expect over the weekend but Wiebe stated that the track was speeding up so I don't expect we'll witness many low rounds.

Wiebe leads the young German, Jannik De Bruyn by a stroke and Otaegui is one four players tied for third and just two back.

De Bruyn, who was a 280.0279/1 chance before the off, only got into the field on Tuesday so anyone that cracked on and placed all their bets on Monday will be scratching their heads but it's hard to see either of the front two kicking on for the win.

There are as many as 22 players within four of Wiebe's lead so it's a tough tournament to call but I was happy to chance Otaegui at an average of 7.87/1.

The 31-year-old Spaniard is no bigger than 6/17.00 on the Hogh Street and he's fairly priced to win his sixth DP World Tour title and his second in the space of two months following his impressive victory in China over last week's KLM Open winner, Guido Migliozzi.

In-Play Pick:

Adrian Otaegui @ 7.87/1

