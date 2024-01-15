</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: <header class="entry_header">
<h1 class="entry_header__title">The Punter's De-brief: In-play drama aplenty at both events </h1>
<ul class="entry_header__meta">
<li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/steven-rawlings/">Steven Rawlings</a></li>
<li><time datetime="2024-01-15">15 January 2024</time></li>
<li>3:00 min read</li>
</ul> "https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/pga-tour-dp-world-tour-de-brief-in-play-drama-aplenty-at-both-events-150124-167.html", "datePublished": "2024-01-15T10:26:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2024-01-15T11:22:00+00:00", "articleBody": "There's been all sorts of in-play drama at both the Dubai Invitational and the Sony Open and our man's here to look back on both events here... Rory, Keegan and An lose after trading at longs odds-on Read my Dubai Desert Classic preview here Read my American Express preview here All British affair in Dubai Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood were the headline attractions at the inaugural edition of the Dubai Invitational, and they didn't disappoint. Rory started the week with an immaculate nine-under-par 62 around the Dubai Creek Resort Course and leading by two he was trading at around [1.7], having been a [10/3] chance before the off. Having been matched at just [1.28] when two-under-par after four holes in round two, Rory looked to be cruising but the tournament was turned on its head when he found water twice on the par three eighth hole to record a quadruple-bogey seven! To his credit, the world number two recovered his composure well after that and he maintained his two-stroke advantage and his commanding position at the head of the market heading into the weekend. A four-under-par 67 on Saturday by McIlroy was a decent enough score after a slow start but the pre-event [12.0] second favourite, Tommy Fleetwood, was the man that got his skates on on Moving Day and after an eight-under-par 63, the Englishman led by a stroke with a round to go. The pair dominated the market prior to the final round with Rory trading at around [11/8] and Fleetwood [6/4], and the pair were still separated by a solitary stroke after they'd played the first five holes on Sunday in two-under-par. Rory bogeyed six and when Fleetwood birdied the par five 10th to lead by two over Zander Lombard, who was matched at a low of [3.85], and by three over Rory and Thriston Lawrence, his priced dipped to just [1.35]. Rory drifted all the way out to [8.2]. The pre-event favourite looked in trouble, but he responded magnificently with birdies at 11, 12 and 13 and when he stiffed his tee-shot on the par three 14th to just two feet he was back trading at odds-on. It looked almost inevitable that Rory was going to go one clear of Fleetwood and two clear of the charging Lawrence but instead of hitting the front, he three-putted from two feet and Fleetwood was back in front on his own again! A three putt from two feet for Rory.@TommyFleetwood1 takes the solo lead.#DubaiInvitational pic.twitter.com/hnkgCMpp18 -- DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) January 14, 2024 Yet again, Rory rallied with a birdie at the very next hole, just moments before Lawrence, who was matched at a low of [2.46], birdied the 17th to make it a three-way tie at the top. Fleetwood then bogeyed the 16th hole and when Rory hit his approach shot to five feet on the 17th to go two clear of Fleetwood and one in front of Lawrance, Rory hit a low of [1.2] and remarkably, Fleetwood hit a high of [60.0]! Rory did hole his birdie putt at 17 but only after Fleetwood had rolled in a birdie putt of his own from 31 feet. Rory was odds-on heading to the 18th tee with a one stroke lead over Fleetwood and Lawrence, but it was all change again after an awful hooked drive found the water left of the fairway on the 72nd hole of the tournament. After taking the drop, finding the green with his third, and missing his par save, we looked all set for a three-man playoff but having looked like a lost cause just a few minutes earlier, Fleetwood put the event to bed with this fabulous birdie three. Birdie-birdie finish.@TommyFleetwood1 wins in Dubai! #DubaiInvitational pic.twitter.com/pVB4zVhJVE -- DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) January 14, 2024 Sony Open Drama On a day of little wind and a plethora of low scores, we witnessed plenty of drama in the final round of the Sony Open, with the event eventually going to a three-man playoff that didn't include the contender that looked most likely to win deep into the back-nine... As highlighted in the In-Play blog, I thought the 2013 winner, pre-event [60.0] chance, Russell Henley, was worth chancing from off the pace at [70.0] with a round to go and he didn't disappoint. After a five-under-par 30 on the front-nine and three birdies in-a-row from the 11th, Henley hit a low of [1.72] when he gave himself a 13-footer for yet another birdie at the 14th hole which would have given him a two-stroke lead but it wasn't to be. The birdie putt slipped by and after a par on 15 he missed a four-foot par save on 16. Pars at the last two holes for Henley were never going to be enough and after Keegan Bradley, who was matched at a low of [1.4] in regulation play when he birdied the 15th hole to hit the front, failed to birdie the par five 18th, we were into extra time. Playoff drama at Waialae Byeong Hun An and Grayson Murray had both birdied the 72nd hole to get to 17-under-par but it was the first time all week that Bradley had failed to birdie or eagle either on the two long holes (nine and 18). Bradley and An both hit great drives on the first playoff hole (the par five 18th) but pre-event [1000.0] chance Murray, who had been tied for the lead with Bradley with 18 to play, saw his price spike to above [20.0] when he hit a stinker off the tee that clipped the trees and forced him to lay up. Bradley went odds-on again after Murray had laid up and An's second shot had found the rough just short of the green, the experienced Bradley, who was in search of his third PGA Tour win in his last 25 starts, hit a terrible shot that found the hospitality tent left of the green. Murray's third shot found the green but from nearly 40 feet away, a birdie looked highly unlikely and when An chipped his third to within four feet, and Bradley could get no closer than 17 feet away after his third, the Korean was matched at a low of [1.42]. Victory for Murray still looked extremely unlikely but after this bomb for a birdie four, both Bradley and An failed to make their birdie attempts and the 30-year-old had claimed his second PGA Tour title, more than seven years after his first victory, at the Barbasol Championship back in 2017. Grayson Murray's winning moment @SonyOpenHawaii is unreal pic.twitter.com/mXWlIaU3Dr -- PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 15, 2024 It was impossible not to feel sorry for An, who yet again missed far too many short putts to claim his first PGA Tour title but it Murray deserves plenty of credit. Inspired by last week's winner, Chris Kirk, who was in-contention here until he ran out of steam on Sunday, like Kirk, Murray is also battling back after suffering bouts of depression and issues with alcoholism. Murray's victory went against the trends at Waialae given he hadn't teed it up at The Sentry and he hadn't played since November. Had any of the three men to go odds-on won, it would have been yet another edition at which a Sentry starter had gone on to win. An, who was generally a [44.0] chance before the off had finished fourth at Kapalua, Bradley had finished 45th and Henley 52nd so a high finish there isn't imperative. <div class="entry_img">
<img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Tommy Fleetwood wins Dubai Invitational.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Tommy Fleetwood wins Dubai Invitational.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Tommy Fleetwood wins Dubai Invitational.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Tommy Fleetwood wins Dubai Invitational.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Golfer Tommy Fleetwood">
<figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Tommy Fleetwood with the Dubai invitational trophy</figcaption>
</div> //betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Tommy Fleetwood wins Dubai Invitational.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Tommy Fleetwood wins Dubai Invitational.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Golfer Tommy Fleetwood"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Tommy Fleetwood with the Dubai invitational trophy</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90&rfr=977216">Join</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=The%20Punter%27s%20De-brief%3A%20In-play%20drama%20aplenty%20at%20both%20events%20&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Fpga-tour-dp-world-tour-de-brief-in-play-drama-aplenty-at-both-events-150124-167.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Fpga-tour-dp-world-tour-de-brief-in-play-drama-aplenty-at-both-events-150124-167.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Fpga-tour-dp-world-tour-de-brief-in-play-drama-aplenty-at-both-events-150124-167.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Fpga-tour-dp-world-tour-de-brief-in-play-drama-aplenty-at-both-events-150124-167.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Fpga-tour-dp-world-tour-de-brief-in-play-drama-aplenty-at-both-events-150124-167.html&text=The%20Punter%27s%20De-brief%3A%20In-play%20drama%20aplenty%20at%20both%20events%20" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>There's been all sorts of in-play drama at both the Dubai Invitational and the Sony Open and our man's here to look back on both events here...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3>Rory, Keegan and An lose after trading at longs odds-on</h3> </li> <li> <h3>Read my Dubai Desert Classic preview <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/dp-world-tour-tips-dubai-desert-classic-the-punters-preview-150124-167.html">here</a></h3> </li> <li> <h3>Read my <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/pga-tour-tips-the-american-express-2024-betting-preview-150124-167.html">American Express preview here</a></h3> </li> <hr><h2>All British affair in Dubai</h2><p></p><p>Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood were the headline attractions at the inaugural edition of the Dubai Invitational, and they didn't disappoint.</p><p>Rory started the week with an immaculate nine-under-par 62 around the Dubai Creek Resort Course and leading by two he was trading at around <b class="inline_odds" title="5/7"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.7</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">5/7</span></b>, having been a <b class="inline_odds" title="4.33"><span class="inline_odds__main">10/3</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">4.33</span></b> chance before the off.</p><p>Having been matched at just <b class="inline_odds" title="2/7"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.28</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">2/7</span></b> when two-under-par after four holes in round two, Rory looked to be cruising but the tournament was turned on its head when he found water twice on the par three eighth hole to record a quadruple-bogey seven!</p><p>To his credit, the world number two recovered his composure well after that and he maintained his two-stroke advantage and his commanding position at the head of the market heading into the weekend.</p><p>A four-under-par 67 on Saturday by McIlroy was a decent enough score after a slow start but the pre-event <b class="inline_odds" title="11/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">12.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">11/1</span></b> second favourite, Tommy Fleetwood, was the man that got his skates on on Moving Day and after an eight-under-par 63, the Englishman led by a stroke with a round to go.</p><p>The pair dominated the market prior to the final round with Rory trading at around <b class="inline_odds" title="2.38"><span class="inline_odds__main">11/8</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">2.38</span></b> and Fleetwood <b class="inline_odds" title="2.50"><span class="inline_odds__main">6/4</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">2.50</span></b>, and the pair were still separated by a solitary stroke after they'd played the first five holes on Sunday in two-under-par.</p><p>Rory bogeyed six and when Fleetwood birdied the par five 10<sup>th</sup> to lead by two over Zander Lombard, who was matched at a low of <b class="inline_odds" title="14/5"><span class="inline_odds__main">3.85</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">14/5</span></b>, and by three over Rory and Thriston Lawrence, his priced dipped to just <b class="inline_odds" title="1/3"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.35</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1/3</span></b>. Rory drifted all the way out to <b class="inline_odds" title="7/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">8.2</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">7/1</span></b>.</p><p>The pre-event favourite looked in trouble, but he responded magnificently with birdies at 11, 12 and 13 and when he stiffed his tee-shot on the par three 14<sup>th</sup> to just two feet he was back trading at odds-on.</p><p>It looked almost inevitable that Rory was going to go one clear of Fleetwood and two clear of the charging Lawrence but instead of hitting the front, he three-putted from two feet and Fleetwood was back in front on his own again!</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p lang="en" dir="ltr">A three putt from two feet for Rory.<a href="https://twitter.com/TommyFleetwood1?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TommyFleetwood1</a> takes the solo lead.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DubaiInvitational?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DubaiInvitational</a> <a href="https://t.co/hnkgCMpp18">pic.twitter.com/hnkgCMpp18</a></p> -- DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) <a href="https://twitter.com/DPWorldTour/status/1746493353829577138?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 14, 2024</a></blockquote><p> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> </p><p>Yet again, Rory rallied with a birdie at the very next hole, just moments before Lawrence, who was matched at a low of <b class="inline_odds" title="6/4"><span class="inline_odds__main">2.46</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">6/4</span></b>, birdied the 17th to make it a three-way tie at the top.</p><p>Fleetwood then bogeyed the 16<sup>th</sup> hole and when Rory hit his approach shot to five feet on the 17<sup>th</sup> to go two clear of Fleetwood and one in front of Lawrance, Rory hit a low of <b class="inline_odds" title="1/5"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.2</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1/5</span></b> and remarkably, Fleetwood hit a high of <b class="inline_odds" title="59/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">60.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">59/1</span></b>!</p><p>Rory did hole his birdie putt at 17 but only after Fleetwood had rolled in a birdie putt of his own from 31 feet.</p><p>Rory was odds-on heading to the 18<sup>th</sup> tee with a one stroke lead over Fleetwood and Lawrence, but it was all change again after an awful hooked drive found the water left of the fairway on the 72<sup>nd</sup> hole of the tournament.</p><p>After taking the drop, finding the green with his third, and missing his par save, we looked all set for a three-man playoff but having looked like a lost cause just a few minutes earlier, Fleetwood put the event to bed with this fabulous birdie three.</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p lang="de" dir="ltr">Birdie-birdie finish.<a href="https://twitter.com/TommyFleetwood1?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TommyFleetwood1</a> wins in Dubai! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DubaiInvitational?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DubaiInvitational</a> <a href="https://t.co/pVB4zVhJVE">pic.twitter.com/pVB4zVhJVE</a></p> -- DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) <a href="https://twitter.com/DPWorldTour/status/1746506528406831309?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 14, 2024</a></blockquote><p> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> </p><h2>Sony Open Drama</h2><p></p><p>On a day of little wind and a plethora of low scores, we witnessed plenty of drama in the final round of the Sony Open, with the event eventually going to a three-man playoff that didn't include the contender that looked most likely to win deep into the back-nine...</p><p>As highlighted in the <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/the-punters-in-play-blog-tips-read-steves-latest-in-running-thoughts-on-this-weeks-golf-here-19-110124-167.html">In-Play blog</a>, I thought the 2013 winner, pre-event <b class="inline_odds" title="59/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">60.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">59/1</span></b> chance, Russell Henley, was worth chancing from off the pace at <b class="inline_odds" title="69/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">70.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">69/1</span></b> with a round to go and he didn't disappoint.</p><p>After a five-under-par 30 on the front-nine and three birdies in-a-row from the 11<sup>th</sup>, Henley hit a low of <b class="inline_odds" title="8/11"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.72</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">8/11</span></b> when he gave himself a 13-footer for yet another birdie at the 14<sup>th</sup> hole which would have given him a two-stroke lead but it wasn't to be.</p><p>The birdie putt slipped by and after a par on 15 he missed a four-foot par save on 16.</p><p>Pars at the last two holes for Henley were never going to be enough and after Keegan Bradley, who was matched at a low of <b class="inline_odds" title="2/5"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.4</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">2/5</span></b> in regulation play when he birdied the 15<sup>th</sup> hole to hit the front, failed to birdie the par five 18<sup>th</sup>, we were into extra time.</p><h2>Playoff drama at Waialae</h2><p></p><p>Byeong Hun An and Grayson Murray had both birdied the 72<sup>nd</sup> hole to get to 17-under-par but it was the first time all week that Bradley had failed to birdie or eagle either on the two long holes (nine and 18).</p><p>Bradley and An both hit great drives on the first playoff hole (the par five 18<sup>th</sup>) but pre-event <b class="inline_odds" title="999/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">1000.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">999/1</span></b> chance Murray, who had been tied for the lead with Bradley with 18 to play, saw his price spike to above <b class="inline_odds" title="19/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">20.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">19/1</span></b> when he hit a stinker off the tee that clipped the trees and forced him to lay up.</p><p>Bradley went odds-on again after Murray had laid up and An's second shot had found the rough just short of the green, the experienced Bradley, who was in search of his third PGA Tour win in his last 25 starts, hit a terrible shot that found the hospitality tent left of the green.</p><p>Murray's third shot found the green but from nearly 40 feet away, a birdie looked highly unlikely and when An chipped his third to within four feet, and Bradley could get no closer than 17 feet away after his third, the Korean was matched at a low of <b class="inline_odds" title="2/5"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.42</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">2/5</span></b>.</p><p>Victory for Murray still looked extremely unlikely but after this bomb for a birdie four, both Bradley and An failed to make their birdie attempts and the 30-year-old had claimed his second PGA Tour title, more than seven years after his first victory, at the Barbasol Championship back in 2017.</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p lang="en" dir="ltr">Grayson Murray's winning moment <a href="https://twitter.com/SonyOpenHawaii?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SonyOpenHawaii</a> is unreal <a href="https://t.co/mXWlIaU3Dr">pic.twitter.com/mXWlIaU3Dr</a></p> -- PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) <a href="https://twitter.com/PGATOUR/status/1746730103218802983?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 15, 2024</a></blockquote><p> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> </p><p>It was impossible not to feel sorry for An, who yet again missed far too many short putts to claim his first PGA Tour title but it Murray deserves plenty of credit.</p><p>Inspired by last week's winner, Chris Kirk, who was in-contention here until he ran out of steam on Sunday, like Kirk, Murray is also battling back after suffering bouts of depression and issues with alcoholism.</p><p>Murray's victory went against the trends at Waialae given he hadn't teed it up at The Sentry and he hadn't played since November. Had any of the three men to go odds-on won, it would have been yet another edition at which a Sentry starter had gone on to win.</p><p>An, who was generally a <b class="inline_odds" title="43/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">44.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">43/1</span></b> chance before the off had finished fourth at Kapalua, Bradley had finished 45<sup>th</sup> and Henley 52<sup>nd</sup> so a high finish there isn't imperative.</p><hr><h3>Now read my <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/pga-tour-tips-the-american-express-2024-betting-preview-150124-167.html">American Express preview here!</a></h3><hr><h3><span>*You can follow me on Twitter </span><a href="https://twitter.com/SteveThePunter" target="_blank" rel="noopener">@SteveThePunter</a></h3> href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=The%20Punter%27s%20De-brief%3A%20In-play%20drama%20aplenty%20at%20both%20events%20&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Fpga-tour-dp-world-tour-de-brief-in-play-drama-aplenty-at-both-events-150124-167.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Fpga-tour-dp-world-tour-de-brief-in-play-drama-aplenty-at-both-events-150124-167.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Fpga-tour-dp-world-tour-de-brief-in-play-drama-aplenty-at-both-events-150124-167.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Fpga-tour-dp-world-tour-de-brief-in-play-drama-aplenty-at-both-events-150124-167.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Fpga-tour-dp-world-tour-de-brief-in-play-drama-aplenty-at-both-events-150124-167.html&text=The%20Punter%27s%20De-brief%3A%20In-play%20drama%20aplenty%20at%20both%20events%20" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <h3 class="section_title">Discover the latest articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a <h3 class="section_title">Discover the latest articles</h3>
<ul class="related_entries">
<li>
<article>
<a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/long-odds-golf-tips-south-african-open-trio-chanced-at-up-to-199-1-281123-167.html">Find Me a 100 Winner: South African Open trio chanced at up to 199/1</a>
</article>
</li>
<li>
<article>
<a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/south-african-open-2023-betting-tips-and-the-punters-preview-271123-167.html">South African Open: Ferguson fancied at 28/1</a>
</article>
</li>
<li>
<article>
<a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/pga-tour-dp-world-tour-result-and-review-odds-on-lawrence-flops-at-the-joburg-271123-167.html">The Punter's De-brief: Odds-on Lawrence flops at the Joburg </a>
</article>
</li>
</ul> Lawrence flops at the Joburg </a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Dean Burmester Joburg win.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/Dean%20Burmester%20Joburg%20win.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="block" style="margin: 0;"> <header class="block__header"><h3>Most read stories</h3></header> <ol class="top_stories_widget"> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf Betting Tips & Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/pga-tour-dp-world-tour-de-brief-in-play-drama-aplenty-at-both-events-150124-167.html">The Punter's De-brief: In-play drama aplenty at both events </a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf Betting Tips & Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/sony-open-first-round-leader-tips-three-selections-from-50-1-to-80-1-090124-719.html">Sony Open First-Round Leader Tips: Three Selections from 50/1 to 80/1</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf Betting Tips & Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/pga-tour-tips-sony-open-in-hawaii-2024-players-form-guide-030124-779.html">Sony Open in Hawaii 2024: Course and current form stats</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf Betting Tips & Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/dubai-invitational-each-way-tip-ferguson-can-get-off-to-a-flier-080124-721.html">Dubai Invitational Each-Way Tip: Ferguson can get off to a flier</a></h3> </li> </ol> </div> </div> <div class="entry_category_link" style="margin-top: 1.5rem;"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">More The Punter</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="block" style="margin-bottom: 1.5rem;"> <header class="block__header"><h4>More Golf</h4></header> <div class="block__body"> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/">Each Way Golf Betting Calculator</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-betting-masterclass/">Golf Betting Masterclass</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class="active" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/">Each-Way Betting</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner/">Find Me A 100 Winner</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/first-round-leader/">First Round Leader</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/three-ball-tips/">Three-Ball Tips</a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/liv-golf/">LIV Golf</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/fedex-cup/">FedEx Cup</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/news/">News</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class 