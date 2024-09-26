The Punter's In-Play Blog: Longshot Hidalgo off to a flyer in Madrid

Morning starters can kick on before the wind picks up

20:35 - September 26, 2024

In tricky, blustery conditions, pre-event 420.0419/1 chance, Angel Hidalgo, reached eight-under-par through 15 holes of his opening round at the Open De Espana this afternoon.

The 26-year-old Spaniard was matched at just 7.06/1 with three holes to play but he dropped shots on 16 and 17 before making a par at the last after hitting a monstrously long drive to the front of the green, so it was a disappointing finish.

He's drifted back out to 16/117.00 after his tardy finish and it's not a price I'm in a hurry to take.

Last year's victor, Matthieu Pavon, won wire-to -wire but there have been 12 events at Club de Cambo since 1996 and he's the only first round leader or co-leader to win.

Austrian Ryder Cupper, Sepp Straka, is two shots back in a tie for second alongside Sam Bairstow and Julien Guerrier but the most ominous names on the leaderboard are Jon Rahm, who sits tied for fifth and three back, and Tommy Fleetwood, who's tied for eighth and four behind Hidalgo.

Having shortened up from around 4.84/1 to 4.3100/30 before the off, Rahm now trades at around 2.89/5 and that doesn't look too short given the weather forecast.

As many as five of the top seven after round one began the tournament this afternoon and the PM starters averaged 0.71 of a stroke less than the morning wave. And they may well get the better of it again tomorrow...

After a largely consistently blustery day today, the weather looks like it's going to be much kinder for the rest of the week, but the wind is predicted to pick up a bit tomorrow afternoon.

That's not good news for Fleetwood or Guerrier, who are the two players within four of Hidalgo's early lead that have been drawn AM-PM, and given how benign the conditions are forecasted to be in the morning, they may find themselves with plenty to do by the time they tee off.

Having backed Rahm before the off, I'm happy to sit on my hands for now and see what tomorrow brings but Straka at 9.89/1 and Bairstow at over 25.024/1 look fairly priced and it wouldn't be a surprise to see the in-form Englishman, Matt Wallace, who trails by five in a tie for 12th, make a big move in the morning.

It also wouldn't be a shock if Rahm struggles tomorrow. He withdrew form the LIV event last week with flu-like symptoms and he and his wife have just welcomed their third child and first daughter into the world.

He's lost focus from decent positions here before, shooting 72 in round two last year to fall from 17th to 45th and 72 in round three in 2021 to fall from second to ninth, so he's no certainty to kick on tomorrow.

Find Me a 100 Winner pick, Grant Forrest, is alongside Wallace and my other pick, Daniel Hillier is tied for 29th after a level par 71, but both were drawn AM-PM so may have their work cut out to figure.

Looking back at previous events at Club de Campo, as many as five of the 12 winners here since 1996 have led or been tied for the lead at halfway and 10 of the 12 were within three of the lead at the midway point so things will look much clearer after round two.