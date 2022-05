10:25 - May 13, 2022

I'll be back later today to look at the Soudal Open at the halfway stage, where the leaderboard is crowded, but it's a completely different story in Texas where Sebastian Munoz leads by four after day one!

The 29-year-old Columbian, who went to the University of Texas, was generally an 85.084/1 chance before the off, although he was matched at a high of 100.099/1, but we now have to decide whether he's a value play at just a shade over 3/1 with still three rounds of the AT&T Byron Nelson Championship to play.

As highlighted in the preview, it's hard to make up ground in low scoring events like this and we should probably be concentrating on the early pacesetters so I wouldn't want to put anyone off the leader.

Munoz's 12-under-par 60 yesterday morning was the round of the day by four shots and the stats suggests he's a value price at 4.2 16/5 .

Since 1996, only eight men have led a PGA Tour event by four strokes after day one but three of them went on to win.

Justin Rose failed at the US Masters last year (as he did at the now defunct Walt Disney Golf Classic in 2006) but Phil Mickelson, Jason Day and Brandt Snedeker have all kicked on to win having held a four-stroke lead after round one on the PGA Tour.

Munoz kicked off the event yesterday morning so he's a late starter today but there wasn't a huge draw bias yesterday (0.67 in favour of the early starters) and I don't see there being much of a differential today either. The wind is forecasted to blow at around 13mph throughout the day with only the very early starters getting to play in gentler conditions.

The defending champion, KH Lee, was matched at a low of 11.5 21/2 yesterday after he'd reached eight-under-par through 12 holes but he parred his way in after that.

Lee is one of four players tied for second, with Kyle Wilshire alone in sixth on seven-under-par.

I'm happy to have a small bet on Lee at 20.019/1 given he ranked number one for Greens In Regulation yesterday. There's scope for him to score nicely today if the putter warms up and I've also had a small bet on Mexico's Carlos Ortiz who sits tied for seventh on six-under-par.

The 31-year-old, who like Munoz, went to the University of Texas, now resides in the state and his sole success to date on the PGA Tour was in Texas in the week before a major championship 18 months ago. He won the Houston Open seven days before Dustin Johnson won the US Masters in November 2020.

With the US PGA Championship being staged next week, the likes of world number one, Scottie Scheffler, the aforementioned, DJ, Jordan Spieth and Hideki Matsuyama have all started nicely (all shot five-under-par 67s to sit tied for 12th) so keep an eye on that market as this event progresses as there will be plenty of change.

Soudal Open Pre-Event Selections:

Ashun Wu @ 80.079/1

Sebastian Soderberg @ 80.079/1

In-Play Pick:

Guido Migliozzi @ 75.074/1

Byron Nelson Pre-Event Selections:

See Find Me a 100 winner picks below

In-Play Pick:

K.H Lee @ 20.019/1

Carlos Ortiz @ 80.079/1

Find Me a 100 Winner Selections:

2 pts Patton Kizzire @ 110.0109/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

2 pt Kurt Kitayama @ 150.0149/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

2 pt Kurt Kitayama Top-10 Finish @ 12.5

1 pt Brandon Wu @ 260.0259/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

1 pt James Hahn @ 350.0349/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

