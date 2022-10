Pre-event 140.0139/1 chance, Richard Mansell, began the final round of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship with a four-stroke lead and he was well backed all morning before play began, shortening from around 2.26/5 to even money.

The 27-year-old Englishman was matched at a low of 1.758/11 but his backers knew they were in trouble as early as the second hole when he recorded a double-bogey six after an errant approach shot landed adjacent to a gorse bush.

Mansell parred his next seven but by the time he made the turn, the pre-event favourite, Rory McIlroy, had drawn alongside him and pre-event 80.079/1 chance, Ryan Fox, who was playing alongside the Englishman, had taken up the running.

Mansell momentarily drew alongside Fox with a birdie at ten, but Fox rolled his birdie putt in seconds later and that was as good as it got for the 54-hole leader. He bogeyed four of his next seven holes before a birdie at the 18th saw him eventually finish tied for seventh.

It was a slightly nervy finish for Fox as he eventually held on to win by one but he never really looked like losing after holing this monster for birdie number seven on the day at the 15th.

.@ryanfoxgolfer extends his lead to three with a birdie at 15 #DunhillLinks

Fox had partnered the late Shane Warne in the event 12 months ago and he was quick to reference his good friend straight after the win.

"The only person I can really think of at the moment is Warney."

Hear from the 2022 @dunhilllinks champion from the Swilcan Bridge #DunhillLinks

Over on the PGA Tour, Dave Tindall's 100/1 selection, Mark Hubbard, led the Sanderson farms Championship by a stroke through 54 holes but he didn't hold on to his lead for long.

He bogeyed the second to drop back alongside pre-tournament 150.0149/1 chance, Mackenzie Hughes, who had been matched in-running at 1000.0 after a slow start to the week, but with three birdies in-a-row from the seventh, Austria's Sepp Straka, struck the front.

Straka led by two as he made the turn but a bogey at 10 halted his momentum and when Hughes made back-to-back birdies at nine and ten, it was his turn to lead alone.

Dean Burmester and Emiliano Grillo both shared the lead at one stage and my halfway play, Garrick Higgo, who was matched at a low of 4.47/2, never quite got to the front before eventually losing by a stroke. He'll rue missing from inside eight feet for birdie at the 17th.

Having flip-flopped at the front of the market several times and having both held the outright lead on a couple of occasions, when the music finally stopped, after Hughes had made a great up-and-down for par at the 72nd hole, Straka and Hughes were tied at the top on 17-under-par.

Straka, a pre-event 70.069/1 chance, hit a low of 1.21/5 in-running and he looked far and away the most likely winner at the first extra hole but Hughes got-up-and-down brilliantly again, this time from the greenside bunker, before birdying the second playoff hole from eight feet to take the title.

It was Hughes' second PGA Tour victory and his second in extra time whereas poor Straka was losing his second playoff in four starts, having been edged out at the FedEx St Jude Championship in August, where he also hit a low of 1.21/5.

Fox had been inspired by the sad and unexpected death of last year's partner, Shane Warne, but both this week's winners were motivated by their Presidents Cup snub.

Hughes, and Fox in particular, could rightly feel aggrieved at being ignored by the International captain, Trevor Immelmann, and it's not the first time someone's won after being snubbed for a team event.

Billy Horschel won the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth last year just days after being snubbed by the US Ryder Cup captain, Steve Stricker.

We've got the Open de España to look forward to on the DP World Tour this week and the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in the states. I'll be back tomorrow with the previews.

