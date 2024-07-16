The Open

The Open 2024: Major form stats for this week's tournament at Royal Troon

The Open Championship returns to Royal Troon for the first time in eight years
Royal Troon: Who can tame Ayrshire's most famous links?

The Open tees-off in Scotland on Thursday: Andy Swales identifies 12 leading candidates hoping to win the final major championship of 2024...

Golf Only Bettor - The Open Championship Preview

With Ayrshire staging its first major championship in eight years, here are 12 contenders (alphabetical) to consider this week:

Ludvig Aberg 9/110.00: Consistency is not something usually associated with young golfers, unless your name is either Nicklaus or Woods, but the 24-year-old Swede seems to have it in abundance. Warmed up for The Open by finishing tied-fourth in Scotland on Sunday.

Tommy Fleetwood 18/119.00: The Southport-born 33-year-old certainly enjoys competing on links. And his form during 2024 has been solid, since winning his first tournament of the year in Dubai. He's posted seven top-five finishes in the majors, so perhaps his time has arrived to hold aloft the Claret Jug.

Bryson DeChambeau 11/112.00: Currently enjoying an excellent year in the major championships (T6 Masters, 2 PGA, Won US Open). However, his Open Championship history is mixed, having posted just one top-10 from six trips across the Atlantic.

Tyrrell Hatton 22/123.00: The recent convert to the LIV Tour certainly knows how to play on links courses, having won twice at St Andrews in the DP World Tour's autumn pro-am. He tasted victory at the LIV Tour event in Nashville during June and, over the weekend at Valderrama, stood on the podium once again when finishing third.

Viktor Hovland 22/123.00: The Norwegian has a neat Open record that includes tied-fourth in 2022. He stood on the podium at this year's PGA Championship where he closed with a trio of 66s. His most recent victory came at East Lake in August 2023.

Brooks Koepka 28/129.00: The five-time major winner has posted four T10s in The Open. He secured a fourth career LIV Tour victory in early May, thanks to a two-stroke win at Sentosa in Singapore.

Rory McIlroy 13/27.50: No player has suffered more agonising defeats in the majors than McIlroy. The latest setback came at last month's US Open when he finished second, one stroke behind winner Bryson DeChambeau. Since winning the most recent of his four major titles in August 2014, the 35-year-old has stood on five podiums, while occupying every position inside the top 10, with the exception of 1st.

Collin Morikawa 12/113.00: The winner at Sandwich three years ago, the American has played consistently well all year and will tee-off at Troon ranked sixth in the world. His major performances of 2024 have also been largely impressive, highlighted by a podium finish at Augusta, plus a tie-for-fourth in the PGA Championship.

Jon Rahm 18/119.00: Has to be included in this list, despite his woeful year in the majors so far. Still not 30 years of age, the Spaniard failed to make it to the start line at last month's US Open due to a foot injury. On the Saudi-backed LIV Tour, Rahm's form during 2024 has been solid, and has included a hat-trick of podium finishes.

Xander Schauffele 10/111.00: After a series of near-misses in the majors, the Californian finally got over the line at Valhalla in May. Has posted top-10s in all three majors played, so far, during 2024 and has a best Open finish of tied-second at Carnoustie six years ago. His poorest finish in his last 10 majors is tied-18th.

Scottie Scheffler 4/15.00: The dominant world No 1 won six times during the first half of 2024, while adding a brace of runner-up finishes. Two of his victories came at Augusta and TPC Sawgrass. He tied-eighth on his Open debut at Sandwich in 2021.

Cameron Young 40/141.00: His two visits to The Open have yielded finishes of 2nd-8th and, in his most recent outing on the PGA Tour during June, tied-sixth in Detroit. However, he is probably more of an each-way selection that outright winner.

Stroke Averages

Lowest 15 in The Majors (Since January 2020)


Average .... (Rounds)
69.85: Scottie Scheffler (66)
70.13: Rory McIlroy (68)
70.19: Xander Schauffele (68)
70.38: Collin Morikawa (66)
70.50: Jon Rahm (66)
70.66: Viktor Hovland (59)
70.68: Wil Zalatoris (41)
70.70: Bryson DeChambeau (64)
70.78: Cameron Smith (68)
70.89: Tommy Fleetwood (66)
70.94: Hideki Matsuyama (68)
70.95: Louis Oosthuizen (42)
70.97: Brooks Koepka (62)
71.12: Min Woo Lee (42)
71.19: Shane Lowry (68)
Min. No. of Rounds = 30 Only those entered this week are included in table

Consistency Chart

<Most Top-12s in The Majors (Since January 2020)


12: Rory McIlroy
11: Scottie Scheffler
9: Collin Morikawa
9: Jon Rahm
9: Xander Schauffele
7: Bryson DeChambeau
7: Dustin Johnson
7: Cameron Smith
7: Wil Zalatoris
6: Brooks Koepka
Only those entered this week are included in table

Last 10 Majors / Royal Troon (2004-16)

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player U24 P24 M24 B23 U23 P23 M23 B22 U22 P22
Scottie Scheffler 41 8 1 23 3 2 10 21 2 MC
Rory McIlroy 2 12 22 6 2 7 MC 3 5 8
Xander Schauffele 7 1 8 17 10 18 10 15 14 13
Ludvig Aberg 12 MC 2
Bryson DeChambeau 1 2 6 60 20 4 MC 8 56
Wyndham Clark 56 MC MC 33 1 MC 76 MC
Collin Morikawa 14 4 3 MC 14 26 10 MC 5 55
Viktor Hovland MC 3 MC 13 19 2 7 4 MC 41
Patrick Cantlay 3 53 22 33 14 9 14 8 14 MC
Jon Rahm MC 45 2 10 50 1 34 12 48
Tommy Fleetwood 16 26 3 10 5 18 33 4 MC 5
Brian Harman 21 26 MC 1 43 MC MC 6 43 34
Brooks Koepka 26 26 45 64 17 1 2 MC 55 55
Hideki Matsuyama 6 35 38 13 32 29 16 68 4 60
Cameron Smith 32 63 6 33 4 9 34 1 MC 13
Sahith Theegala 32 12 45 MC 27 40 9 34
Max Homa MC 35 3 10 MC 55 43 MC 47 13
Robert MacIntyre MC 8 71 MC 34 77
Tony Finau 3 18 55 MC 32 72 26 28 MC 30
Tom Kim 26 26 30 2 8 MC 16 47 23 MC
Russell Henley 7 23 38 MC 14 MC 4 62 MC 60
Keegan Bradley 32 18 22 MC MC 29 23 MC 7 48
Matt Fitzpatrick 64 MC 22 41 17 MC 10 21 1 5
Matthieu Pavon 5 MC 12 MC
Tyrrell Hatton 26 63 9 20 27 15 34 11 56 13
Cameron Young 67 63 9 8 32 MC 7 2 MC 3
Sung Jae Im MC MC MC 20 MC MC 16 81 MC
Sepp Straka 56 MC 16 2 MC 7 46 MC MC 78
Akshay Bhatia 16 MC 35
Justin Thomas MC 8 MC MC MC 65 MC 53 37 1
Sam Burns 9 MC MC MC 32 MC 29 42 27 20
Jason Day MC 43 30 2 MC MC 39 55
Byeong Hun An MC 43 16 23
Min Woo Lee 21 26 22 41 5 18 MC 21 27 MC
Denny McCarthy 32 MC 45 MC 20 29 7 48
Shane Lowry 19 6 43 MC 20 12 16 21 MC 23
Jordan Spieth 41 43 MC 23 MC 29 4 8 37 34
Adam Scott 32 MC 22 33 MC 29 39 15 14 MC
Chris Kirk 26 MC 16 MC MC 29 23 42 5
Nick Taylor MC MC MC MC MC MC MC
Dustin Johnson MC 43 MC MC 10 55 48 6 24 MC
Adam Hadwin MC 60 53 59 40 7 71
Davis Thompson 9 MC MC
Corey Conners 9 26 38 52 MC 12 MC 28 MC MC
Lucas Glover MC 43 20 23
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 32 MC 49 MC 68 MC
Stephan Jaeger 21 76 MC 50
Aaron Rai 19 39 MC
Nicolai Hojgaard 50 68 16 23 50 53 MC
Dean Burmester 69 12 54 11 MC
Wil Zalatoris MC 43 9 28 2 2
JT Poston 32 MC 30 41 MC 40 34 MC
Eric Cole MC MC 52 39 15
Si Woo Kim 32 MC 30 MC 39 MC 29 15 MC 60
Tom Hoge MC 23 MC MC 58 MC MC MC 9
Rickie Fowler MC 63 30 23 5 MC 23
Austin Eckroat 74 18 MC 10
Harris English 41 18 22 MC 8 MC 43 MC 61
Taylor Moore MC 12 20 MC MC 72 39
Adam Schenk MC MC 12 MC MC MC 24 41
Alex Noren MC 12 23 MC MC MC MC MC
Billy Horschel 41 8 MC 43 MC 52 21 MC 68
Emiliano Grillo 41 MC MC 6 MC MC MC
Ryan Fox 56 75 38 52 43 23 26 MC MC 54
Kurt Kitayama MC 26 35 60 MC 4 MC 72 MC
Justin Rose MC 6 MC MC MC 9 16 37 13
Ben Griffin Wd MC MC
Mackenzie Hughes MC MC 49 MC 29 MC 24 MC
Brendon Todd 67 78 49 MC
Adrian Meronk MC MC MC 23 MC 40 MC 42
Victor Perez MC MC 41 MC 12 34 MC
Romain Langasque 33 54
Keita Nakajima MC MC MC MC
Thorbjorn Olesen 53 58 MC MC MC
Maverick McNealy 23 MC 75
Sebastian Soderberg 68 53
Ryo Hisatsune 18 MC
Matt Wallace 43 MC 65
Cheng Tsung Pan MC
Jordan Smith 39 41 20 MC 47
Rasmus Hojgaard 68 MC MC
Thriston Lawrence MC 74 MC 62 42
Sami Valimaki MC 68
Rikuya Hoshino MC 60 62 MC MC 60
Tom McKibbin 41
Ewen Ferguson MC
Joaquin Niemann 39 22 MC 32 MC 16 53 47 23
Alexander Bjork 39 41 MC
Jesper Svensson 53
David Puig 55 MC 39
Laurie Canter 17 79 48
Jorge Campillo MC
Guido Migliozzi 64 MC 14
Vincent Norrman MC MC
Marcel Siem 41
Nacho Elvira MC
Louis Oosthuizen 23 Wd MC MC 60
Yannik Paul MC 69 MC
John Catlin MC
Joost Luiten 71
Matteo Manassero MC
Mason Andersen
Gary Woodland MC 60 MC 55 49 MC 14 MC 10 34
Yuto Katsuragawa 58 47
Richard Mansell MC 68 MC
Phil Mickelson MC MC 43 MC MC 58 2 MC MC
Shubhankar Sharma 8
Daniel Hillier MC
Matthew Jordan 10 MC
Younghan Song
Matthew Southgate 23
Sean Crocker MC
Zach Johnson MC 55 58 34 MC MC
Mink Yu Kim MC
Gun Taek Koh
Dan Bradbury MC
Joe Dean
Daniel Brown
Andy Ogletree MC
Stewart Cink 23 MC MC MC 23
Ryosuke Kinoshita MC
RyanVanVelzen MC
Masahiro Kawamura
Francesco Molinari 64 MC MC MC MC MC 15 MC 55
Abraham Ancer 49 54 MC 39 11 9
Denwit David Boriboonsub
Angel Hidalgo Portillo
Darren Fichardt
Padraig Harrington MC 64 27 50 MC MC
Michael Hendry
Jeung Hun Wang
Henrik Stenson 13 MC MC
KazumaKobori MC
Sam Hutsby
Aguri Iwasaki
Charlie Lindh
Tiger Woods MC MC 60 Wd MC Wd
Elvis Smylie
Jack McDonald
Gordon Sargent MC 39 MC
Sam Horsfield MC MC MC
Jasper Stubbs MC
Santiago De La Fuente MC MC
Ernie Els MC MC
Altin Van Der Merwe
Luis Masaveu
John Daly Wd MC MC MC
Darren Clarke MC MC
Alex Cejka MC
Jacob Skov Olesen
Justin Leonard
Todd Hamilton
David Duval MC
Jaime Montojo
Liam Nolan
Calum Scott
Dominic Clemons
Matthew Dodd-Berry
Tommy Morrison
Player 2016 2004
Rory McIlroy 5
Jon Rahm 59
Tommy Fleetwood MC
Hideki Matsuyama MC
Tony Finau 18
Russell Henley MC
Keegan Bradley 18
Matt Fitzpatrick MC
Tyrrell Hatton 5
Justin Thomas 53
Jason Day 22
Byeong Hun An 59
Shane Lowry MC
Jordan Spieth 30
Adam Scott 43 42
Chris Kirk MC
Dustin Johnson 9
Rickie Fowler 46
Harris English 46
Alex Noren 46
Billy Horschel MC
Emiliano Grillo 12
Justin Rose 22
Thorbjorn Olesen MC
Louis Oosthuizen MC MC
Joost Luiten MC
Matteo Manassero MC
Gary Woodland 12
Phil Mickelson 2 3
Matthew Southgate 12
Zach Johnson 12 MC
Stewart Cink 14
Francesco Molinari 36
Darren Fichardt MC
Padraig Harrington 36 MC
Jeung Hun Wang MC
Henrik Stenson 1
Tiger Woods 9
Ernie Els MC 2
John Daly MC MC
Darren Clarke 30 11
Justin Leonard MC 16
Todd Hamilton MC 1
David Duval Wd

