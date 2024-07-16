The Open 2024: Major form stats for this week's tournament at Royal Troon

Golf Only Bettor - The Open Championship Preview

With Ayrshire staging its first major championship in eight years, here are 12 contenders (alphabetical) to consider this week:

Ludvig Aberg 9/110.00: Consistency is not something usually associated with young golfers, unless your name is either Nicklaus or Woods, but the 24-year-old Swede seems to have it in abundance. Warmed up for The Open by finishing tied-fourth in Scotland on Sunday.

Tommy Fleetwood 18/119.00: The Southport-born 33-year-old certainly enjoys competing on links. And his form during 2024 has been solid, since winning his first tournament of the year in Dubai. He's posted seven top-five finishes in the majors, so perhaps his time has arrived to hold aloft the Claret Jug.

Bryson DeChambeau 11/112.00: Currently enjoying an excellent year in the major championships (T6 Masters, 2 PGA, Won US Open). However, his Open Championship history is mixed, having posted just one top-10 from six trips across the Atlantic.

Tyrrell Hatton 22/123.00: The recent convert to the LIV Tour certainly knows how to play on links courses, having won twice at St Andrews in the DP World Tour's autumn pro-am. He tasted victory at the LIV Tour event in Nashville during June and, over the weekend at Valderrama, stood on the podium once again when finishing third.

Viktor Hovland 22/123.00: The Norwegian has a neat Open record that includes tied-fourth in 2022. He stood on the podium at this year's PGA Championship where he closed with a trio of 66s. His most recent victory came at East Lake in August 2023.

Brooks Koepka 28/129.00: The five-time major winner has posted four T10s in The Open. He secured a fourth career LIV Tour victory in early May, thanks to a two-stroke win at Sentosa in Singapore.

Rory McIlroy 13/27.50: No player has suffered more agonising defeats in the majors than McIlroy. The latest setback came at last month's US Open when he finished second, one stroke behind winner Bryson DeChambeau. Since winning the most recent of his four major titles in August 2014, the 35-year-old has stood on five podiums, while occupying every position inside the top 10, with the exception of 1st.

Collin Morikawa 12/113.00: The winner at Sandwich three years ago, the American has played consistently well all year and will tee-off at Troon ranked sixth in the world. His major performances of 2024 have also been largely impressive, highlighted by a podium finish at Augusta, plus a tie-for-fourth in the PGA Championship.

Jon Rahm 18/119.00: Has to be included in this list, despite his woeful year in the majors so far. Still not 30 years of age, the Spaniard failed to make it to the start line at last month's US Open due to a foot injury. On the Saudi-backed LIV Tour, Rahm's form during 2024 has been solid, and has included a hat-trick of podium finishes.

Xander Schauffele 10/111.00: After a series of near-misses in the majors, the Californian finally got over the line at Valhalla in May. Has posted top-10s in all three majors played, so far, during 2024 and has a best Open finish of tied-second at Carnoustie six years ago. His poorest finish in his last 10 majors is tied-18th.

Scottie Scheffler 4/15.00: The dominant world No 1 won six times during the first half of 2024, while adding a brace of runner-up finishes. Two of his victories came at Augusta and TPC Sawgrass. He tied-eighth on his Open debut at Sandwich in 2021.

Cameron Young 40/141.00: His two visits to The Open have yielded finishes of 2nd-8th and, in his most recent outing on the PGA Tour during June, tied-sixth in Detroit. However, he is probably more of an each-way selection that outright winner.

Stroke Averages

Lowest 15 in The Majors (Since January 2020)



Average .... (Rounds)

69.85: Scottie Scheffler (66)

70.13: Rory McIlroy (68)

70.19: Xander Schauffele (68)

70.38: Collin Morikawa (66)

70.50: Jon Rahm (66)

70.66: Viktor Hovland (59)

70.68: Wil Zalatoris (41)

70.70: Bryson DeChambeau (64)

70.78: Cameron Smith (68)

70.89: Tommy Fleetwood (66)

70.94: Hideki Matsuyama (68)

70.95: Louis Oosthuizen (42)

70.97: Brooks Koepka (62)

71.12: Min Woo Lee (42)

71.19: Shane Lowry (68)

Min. No. of Rounds = 30 Only those entered this week are included in table

Consistency Chart

<Most Top-12s in The Majors (Since January 2020)



12: Rory McIlroy

11: Scottie Scheffler

9: Collin Morikawa

9: Jon Rahm

9: Xander Schauffele

7: Bryson DeChambeau

7: Dustin Johnson

7: Cameron Smith

7: Wil Zalatoris

6: Brooks Koepka

Only those entered this week are included in table