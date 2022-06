Matt Fitzpatrick is 24.023/1 on the Betfair Exchange to win the Open at St Andrews next month after he claimed his first major title at the US Open on Sunday.

Before play began, he was 29/1 for victory at Brookline in a market where Rory McIlroy, who finished tied-fifth, was the favourite.

In Sunday's final round, Sheffield's Fitzpatrick held his nerve to beat Scottie Scheffler and Will Zalatoris in a tense battle that went down to the 18th hole - as Steve Rawlings describes in his tournament debrief.

Fitzpatrick is the first Englishman to win the US Open since Justin Rose at Merion in 2013.

He will look to build on his success when the cream of the world's golfing talent descends on St Andrews, the home of the sport, for the final major of 2022 from 14-17 July.

McIlroy, who has not won a major title since 2014 but has been playing well this year, is the 10.519/2 favourite on the Exchange with world number one Scheffler and Jon Rahm both 14.013/1.

Brookline win sees Fitz cut to 13/1 for SPOTY

Fitzpatrick's success at the weekend some him shorten to 14.013/1 in the BBC Sports Personality of the Year betting.

Last year the award was won by tennis player Emma Raducanu after she upset the odds to win the women's singles title at the US Open.

The current favourite for 2022 is Ronnie O'Sullivan 4.1 who won the World Snooker Championship for the seventh time in April.

He's followed by boxer Tyson Fury 8.07/1 who previously asked to be removed from consideration for the award.

With a World Cup coming in November, England captain Harry Kane 11.010/1 is also prominent while Raducanu, who will play at Wimbledon next week, is 23.022/1 to win for the second year in a row.