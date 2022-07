Xander Schauffele is the second favourite to win this week's Open Championship after he claimed the Scottish Open title at the Renaissance Club on Sunday.

The American is 17.5 on the Exchange while Rory McIlroy is the favourite at 11.521/2.

Schauffele won the Scottish Open by one shot to wrap up his third successive tournament victory. Earlier in the week, he won the JP McManus Pro-Am in Ireland, to follow his win at the PGA Tour's Travelers Championship.

You can get the full story from Steve Rawlings and find out what he thinks this means for this week's 150th Open Championship at St Andrews.

Bettors back McIlroy to end eight year drought

Bettors are still backing McIlroy, who didn't play last week, to win the Claret Jug this week.

He has been in impressive form this year. Last month, he finished tied-fifth at the US Open having finished runner-up at the Masters in April.

He won the Canadian Open and is pushing hard to claim his first major title since winning the Open at Royal Liverpool in 2014.

Bettors think Schauffele is the main danger to McIlroy but Jordan Spieth 19.5 and Jon Rahm 20.019/1 are both prominent in the betting.

Scottie Scheffler 21.020/1, who won the Masters, and US Open champion Matthew Fitzpatrick 22.021/1 also have their supporters in the market, whilst defending champion Collin Morikawa is currently available at 32.031/1.