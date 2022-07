The long wait is over...

Ben Coley: "St Andrews is the home of golf and there's something special about it. That's why Tiger Woods calls it his favourite course... I think it to provide a sterner test this week than some people are anticipating.

Dave Tindall: "We've waited seven years for this. Enjoy the atmosphere and the brilliance of everything and forget about the distractions and controversies of the last few months. I'm really looking forward to it."

DT: "People love a trend and, even before he won the Scottish Open last weekend, my 10-year trends piece pointed to Xander Schauffele."

Sarah Stirk: "I think Schauffele will be full of confidence and difficult to beat."

Best bets - Spieth and Smith to star

DT: Jordan Spieth loves the creativity of golf. He won in 2017 and nearly got into the play-off in 2015.

"He has won this season as well. He loves this tournament. He is the man to beat at 16/1."

BC: "It would have taken much more on the price for me to back Rory McIlroy. I think he'll have a huge week. He isn't in my staking plan but I'll be the happiest man in town if he wins."

"But this could be a really good tournament for Cameron Smith. Like Spieth, he has plenty of creativity around the greens.

"He's played brilliantly at two majors already this year and is a two-time winner in 2022. He should love the Old Course and has the wedge game to thrive regardless of the conditions. At 22/1, he's my best bet."

Best Each-Way - Double vote for Finau

DT: Tony Finau is in form coming to St Andrews - although he didn't play at the Scottish Open - a course where he has bagged two top-tens in the Dunhill Links. A lot of form lines converge on Finau.

BC: "I'm afraid I agree with Dave. I like Finau too. His power will come in handy here, but he's a very creative player too and has nice touches around the greens. He has stacks of form under firm and fast conditions.

"One thing to note is that Americans tend to like St Andrews more than the other Open venues."

Special bets - tips for top 20 and top Saffer

DT: "Hao Tong-Li has finished third in an Open already, at Royal Birkdale. He is another player who has performed well in the Alfred Dunhill Links, especially at St Andrews, where across six rounds he is a combined -25."

BC: "Thirston Laurence is a new name on the scene. He won the Joburg Open and has kicked on. He has loads of links form and is a good bet for top South African."

Exchange bets - Lowry and Mitchell backed

DT: "Shane Lowry has played really well this year without winning. He has an excellent record here and if starts well his price will come crashing down.

"Lowry could be timing his form perfectly. He knows he can do this. He is capable of repeating his heroics of 2019 when he won the championship."

BC: "Keith Mitchell is former winner of the Honda Classic - a great guide to the Open. He's a big hitter and, after a slow start, closed out the Scottish Open last weekend with a round of 66.

"Mitchell could carry that form with him to a course he knows well."