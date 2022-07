Tiger Woods has played down retirement rumours and said there was no way he was going to miss the chance to compete to win a fourth Open Championship title at St Andrews this week.

It is 16 years since Woods, now 46, last won the Open, at Royal Liverpool, after twice winning it at St Andrews - in 2000 and in 2005.

He calls The Old Course his favourite venue, even putting it before Augusta where he has won the Masters five times.

The 15-time major winner is 110.00109/1 to complete a home-of-golf-hat-trick this week as he continues his recovery from the car crash that ruled him out for 14 months.

He returned to action at the Masters in April and made the cut before finishing 47th.

He is 8/11 to make it through to Saturday and Sunday's rounds at the Open.

Be warned, however, that the last time the Open was played at St Andrews, Woods missed the cut, just as he did at Royal Portrush in 2019 - the last time he competed in the tournament.

Wherever Tiger goes, golf's romantics go and, while the odds on him claiming his fourth Claret Jug this week indicate that it would be a big shock, fans would love to see him finish in the top 20 at 7.06/1.

Could he go even closer and trouble the top of the leaderboard?

Woods is 10.09/1 to finish in the top 10 and 20.019/1 to be in the top five come Sunday evening.

Another former-champion who wants to end his wait for another Open title is Rory McIlroy.

The Northern Irishman is the 11.521/2 pre-tournament favourite as he bids to claim his first Major since winning at Royal Liverpool in 2014.