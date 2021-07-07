To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Open Championship 2021 Stats: 10-year trends point to...

Which golfer best fits the numbers?
Who is the best fit?

Dave Tindall looks at the make-up of the last 10 Open champions to try and find the winner of this year's tournament at Royal St George's which starts on 15 July...

"Experience counts for more in this Major than any other. All of the last 10 US Open winners were 32 or under and seven were in their 20s. By contrast, seven of the last 10 Open winners were 32 or over and four were in their 40s."

Jon Rahm came perilously close to being the trends pick at the recent US Open so I was slightly kicking myself on one hand but feeling vindicated on the other.

The stipulations in my Torrey Pines preview were:

- Aged 35 or under
- Ranked in world's top 25
- Played between 3 and 8 US Opens
- Has had a top 25 in a US Open
- Posted a top 3 earlier that season
- Not the defending champion
- Top 12 in one of previous three starts
- Top 10 in one of previous two majors
- Not won a major before
- Has won on American soil

Rahm ticked all those boxes apart from not having a top three earlier this season. That was dubious though, as he'd surely have done that when being forced to withdraw from the Memorial when six clear after three rounds due to a positive Covid test.

The actual pick, Xander Schauffele, finished seventh.

Some of those above criteria I'll apply again but not all.

For example, despite the trend for new Major winners in recent years, five of the last 10 Open champions had already landed one before.

Another is that experience counts for more in this major than any other.

All of the last 10 US Open winners were 32 or under and seven were in their 20s.

By contrast, seven of the last 10 Open winners were 32 or over and four were in their 40s.

So, after the Open was cancelled in 2020, who is the best statistical fit for Royal St George's this year?

To help work that out, here's a look at the last 10 Open champions and how they shaped up at the time of their triumphs:

2019 - Shane Lowry

Best previous Open finish: 9th
Nationality: Irish
Age at time: 32
World ranking at time: 33rd
Last three starts: 34-28-2
Played week before: No
Won that season: Yes

Shane Lowry wins The Open.jpg

2018 - Francesco Molinari

Best previous Open finish: 9th
Nationality: Italian
Age at time: 35
World ranking at time: 15th
Last three starts: 2-1-25
Played week before: Yes
Won that season: Yes

2017 - Jordan Spieth

Best previous Open finish: 4th
Nationality: American
Age at time: 23
World ranking at time: 3rd
Last three starts: 1-35-13
Played week before: No
Won that season: Yes

2016 - Henrik Stenson

Best previous Open finish: 2nd
Nationality: Swedish
Age at time: 40
World ranking at time: 6th
Last three starts: 13-1-WD
Played week before: Yes
Won that season: Yes

2015 - Zach Johnson

Best previous Open finish: 6th
Nationality: American
Age at time: 39
World ranking at time: 25th
Last three starts: 3-6-72
Played week before: Yes
Won that season: No

2014 - Rory McIlroy

Best previous Open finish: 3rd
Nationality: Northern Irish
Age at time: 25
World ranking at time: 8th
Last three starts: 14-MC-23
Played week before: Yes
Won that season: Yes

2013 - Phil Mickelson

Best previous Open finish: 2nd
Nationality: American
Age at time: 43
World ranking at time: 5th
Last three starts: 1-MC-2
Played week before: Yes
Won that season: Yes

Phil Mickelson Claret Jug.jpg

2012 - Ernie Els

Best previous Open finish: Win
Nationality: South African
Age at time: 42
World ranking at time: 40th
Last three starts: 52-9-58
Played week before: Yes
Won that season: No

2011 - Darren Clarke

Best previous Open finish: 2nd
Nationality: Northern Irish
Age at time: 42
World ranking at time: 111th
Last three starts: 66-MC-46
Played week before: Yes
Won that season: Yes

2010 - Louis Oosthuizen

Best previous Open finish: MC
Nationality: South African
Age at time: 27
World ranking at time: 54th
Last three starts: MC-MC-20
Played week before: Yes
Won that season: Yes

Trends of past winners:

Open form

- Nine of the last 10 Open winners had registered a top 10 in the event previously

Nationality

- Three of last 10 Open winners were American
- Three of last 10 Open winners were Irish/Northern Irish
- Two of last 10 Open winners were South African
- Two of last 10 Open winners was from Continental Europe

Age

- Three of last 10 Open winners were in their 30s
- Four of last 10 Open winners were in their 40s
- Three of last 10 Open winners were in their 20s
- Seven of last 10 Open winners were 32 or over

Henrik Stenson 1280x720.jpg

World ranking at the time

- Eight of last 10 Open winners were in the world's top 40
- Six of last 10 Open winners were in the world's top 30
- Four of last 10 Open winners were in the world's top 10

Current form

- Eight of last 10 Open winners had posted a top 15 in one of their previous three starts

Played week before

- Eight of last 10 Open winners had teed it up the week before

Won that season

- Eight of last 10 Open winners had won that season

What we're looking for

Taking the strongest trends, the ideal fit for an Open champion is as follows:

- Has had a previous top 10 in an Open
- Is 32 or over
- In world's top 40
- Has a top 15 in one of their previous three starts
- Played the week before
- Has won this season
- Is not the defending champion (10 of last 10 have failed to win the following year)

The top 10 stipulation knocks out an awful lot of the big names. Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Cantlay, Viktor Hovland, Webb Simpson, Daniel Berger and Matt Fitzpatrick have never managed one.

Plenty of those would have been eliminated on age and that requirement strikes a line through Jordan Spieth, Xander Schauffele, Tyrrell Hatton and Hideki Matsuyama.

Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Patrick Reed aren't playing this week (neither is Spieth) which does for them (Koepka is also just 31) while Louis Oosthuizen and Tommy Fleetwood don't have a win this season.

Stewart Cink (43rd), Christiaan Bezuidenhout (47th) and Branden Grace (61st) are too far down the world rankings although Grace could play his way into it with a big week in Scotland.

Does anyone fit the bill?

Rather conveniently, just one name comes through all those checks and it's a big gun.

Drumroll... It's Rory McIlroy - available to back at 16.015/1 on the Exchange.

Rory McIlroy Claret Jug.jpg

The 32-year-old Northern Irishman, who sits 11th in the world rankings, was the winner at Hoylake in 2014 and has four other Open top fives.

He won the Wells Fargo earlier this year, was T7 at the US Open two starts ago and is playing this week in the Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club.

Recommended Bet

Back Rory McIlroy at 16.015/1

Get a £5 Free Bet on Multiples - Every Day!

Place £20 worth of Multiples or Bet Builders over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Open Championship 2021: Open Championship 2021 (Winner)

Show Hide

Thursday 15 July, 8.00am

Market rules

Back Lay
Jon Rahm
Rory McIlroy
Brooks Koepka
Dustin Johnson
Jordan Spieth
Xander Schauffele
Bryson DeChambeau
Louis Oosthuizen
Justin Thomas
Viktor Hovland
Collin Morikawa
Patrick Cantlay
Patrick Reed
Tyrrell Hatton
Shane Lowry
Tommy Fleetwood
Paul Casey
Matthew Fitzpatrick
Hideki Matsuyama
Branden Grace
Marc Leishman
Tony Finau
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Scottie Scheffler
Justin Rose
Cameron Smith
Garrick Higgo
Daniel Berger
Rickie Fowler
Robert MacIntyre
Webb Simpson
Will Zalatoris
Harris English
Lee Westwood
Joaquin Niemann
Jason Day
Sergio Garcia
Adam Scott
Abraham Ancer
Alex Noren
Francesco Molinari
Phil Mickelson
Bubba Watson
Bernd Wiesberger
Corey Conners
Matthew Wolff
Matt Wallace
Ian Poulter
Jason Kokrak
Danny Willett
Kevin Kisner
Brian Harman
Gary Woodland
Max Homa
Kevin Streelman
Billy Horschel
Brendon Todd
Rafael Cabrera Bello
Stewart Cink
Keegan Bradley
Ryan Palmer
Matt Kuchar
Victor Perez
Zach Johnson
Erik Van Rooyen
Brandt Snedeker
Henrik Stenson
Joel Dahmen
Lanto Griffin
Kevin Na
Matthias Schwab
Byeong-Hun An
Chez Reavie
Aaron Pike
Aaron Rai
Abel Gallegos
Adam Hadwin
Ben Hutchinson
Benjamin Hebert
Brad Kennedy
Cameron Tringale
Carlos Ortiz
Chan Kim
Charley Hoffman
Cheng-tsung Pan
Chris Kirk
Christoffer Bring
Cole Hammer
Connor Worsdall
Daniel Croft
Daniel Hillier
Daniel van Tonder
Danny Lee
Darren Clarke
David Duval
Dean Burmester
Deyen Lawson
Emiliano Grillo
Ernie Els
Gonzalo F-Castano
Guido Migliozzi
Hao Tong Li
Jaco Ahlers
Jason Scrivener
Jazz Janewattananond
Jc Ritchie
Jimmy Walker
Joe Long
Johannes Veerman
Jonathan Thomson
Joost Luiten
Jorge Campillo
Justin Harding
Keith Mitchell
Kurt Kitayama
Kyoung-Hoon Lee
Laird Shepherd
Louis De Jager
Lucas Glover
Lucas Herbert
Mackenzie Hughes
Marcel Schneider
Marcus Armitage
Marcus Kinhult
Matt Jones
Matthias Schmid
Mike Lorenzo-Vera
Nicholas Poppleton
Padraig Harrington
Paul Waring
Poom Saksansin
Ricardo Celia
Richard Bland
Richard Mansell
Richard T Lee
Rikard Karlberg
Rikuya Hoshino
Romain Langasque
Russell Henley
Ryan Fox
Ryosuke Kinoshita
Ryutaro Nagano
Sam Bairstow
Sam Burns
Sam Forgan
Sebastian Munoz
Shaun Norris
Takumi Kanaya
Talor Gooch
Yuki Inamori
Yuxin Lin
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open account using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses
Bet now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More The Open