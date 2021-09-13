Who will win the Ryder Cup? USA favourites as Europe team confirmed

The USA are the firm favourites to win the Ryder Cup at Whistling Straights in just under a fortnight after the European team line-up was confirmed.

The bi-annual event, which was delayed from last year due to the pandemic, starts on Friday 24 September and concludes on Sunday 26th. It is eagerly-anticipated as Europe try to defend the title they won in France in 2018.

Harrington picks Poulter over Rose

Harrington announced his Europe team wildcard picks on Sunday night following the conclusion of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.

The Irishman went with Sergio Garcia, Shane Lowry and Ian Poulter and overlooked Justin Rose. The Englishman, who was world number one for a period in 2019, had just finished sixth at Wentworth. He has played in five Ryder Cups and been on the winning side three times.

Poulter has undeniable Ryder Cup pedigree but he is 49th in the world, seven places behind Rose, and missed the cut at Wentworth.

Harrington said of Poulter: "He brings incredible passion to the team room and his matches but you can't pick a player based on that. He has played great all year, he is probably in the form of his life."

The automatic European qualifiers were confirmed as Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrrell Hatton, Matt Fitzpatrick, Viktor Hovland, Lee Westwood, Bernd Wiesberger and Paul Casey.

World number one Rahm is the favourite to be Europe's top points scorer.

AS for the Americans, Horschel can consider himself unlucky to have missed out as one of Stricker's wildcard picks. Yesterday he said he used the snub to motivate himself at Wentworth.

But Stricker may yet need to turn to Horschel after it was revealed Brooks Koepka is suffering from a wrist injury and may have to pull out.