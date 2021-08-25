Who will win Ryder Cup 2021? USA favourites with one month to go

With one month to go bettors think Europe have a fight on their hands if they're to retain the Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits in Kohler, Wisconsin. The event will be played from Friday 24 September to Sunday 26th.

Captain Padraig Harrington's men are 3.39/4 to win the 43rd edition of the contest, which was rescheduled from last year, while Steve Stricker's USA are 1.584/7 to take the trophy back stateside.

Harrington has the stronger Ryder Cup pedigree, having played in six and won four (2002, '04, '06, '10). Stricker played in three and was on the winning side just once (2008).

Places up for grabs until 12 September

Players on both sides are scrambling to make their respective teams. Qualifying for both teams ends on 12 September although the rules are different for each.

For Team Europe nine places will be decided automatically, by the points system, with the final three down to the captain.

As it stands the nine are Jon Rahm, Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrrell Hatton, Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland, Paul Casey, Lee Westwood, Matt Fitzpatrick and Shane Lowry.

It's been reported that experience Ryder Cup players Ian Poulter and Sergio Garcia will be two of Harrington's wild card picks which would leave one remaining.

Justin Rose is playing at this week's Omega European Masters as he tries to earn the points that would get him into Harrington's team. The talented Robert McIntyre is another who could figure in Harrington's thinking.

Six places on Team USA are decided automatically while Stricker will pick the remaining six.

Collin Morikawa and Dustin Johnson, who are first and second respectively on the points list, have already qualified. Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas and Tony Finau occupy the remaining top six spots.

Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth, Harris English, Patrick Reed, Patrick Cantlay and Daniel Berger are the remaining top 12 at the time of writing.

The Ryder Cup is one of the most famous sporting events in the world. That three years have passed since the last one, when Europe triumphed on the Albatros Course of Le Golf National in Guyancourt, France, means the anticipation levels are higher than ever for next month's event.

We'll have detailed analysis in the weeks leading up to it and in-depth previews covering all the best betting angles from Steve Rawlings, Dave Tindall and the rest of our golf betting experts.