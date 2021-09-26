Sunday Ryder Cup Tips: Bets for the singles from Paul Krishnamurty

If you followed yesterday's betting advice, there isn't really any need to add more on today's singles. If they finish 6-6 or worse for USA, we lose. If USA win 6.5-5.5, our 12 unit bet at even money lands. 8-4 and we bag another 15 units.

I'm confident. Save a few brilliant exceptions - Rahm, Garcia, Lowry - there has been a vast gulf in form between the sides. Europe need a miracle and without a good start, this will be a long, depressing afternoon as jubilant Americans party at Whistling Straits. Every holed American putt will produce a cacophany.

Here, nevertheless, are my five selections. If you had the earlier bets, my advice is to follow me in on a multiple bet - ten trebles plus an accumulator. If not, follow the stakes.

McIlroy must be opposed

Back Xander Schauffele 5u @ (v McIlroy) 1.845/6

It is no surprise to see Harrington put Rory out first. To send a big-gun out to lead from the front. A chance to redeem some pride after an abysmal week. However it is impossible to make a case for him on what we've seen this week. Even more so, given wind forecasts around 20km per hour. Schauffele has been one of the US stars from the first shot of a superb debut. Expect more.

Finau looks a banker

Back Tony Finau 5u @ 1.774/5 (v Poulter)

Almost identical comments apply here. He hasn't lacked the heart but Poulter has really struggled, with his game and in the conditions. His pairing with Rory was dire to watch from a European perspective. Today he faces a guy who produced the best singles performance of anyone in 2018, despite being on his debut, for the losing team. This one could be over quickly.

Don't dismiss Hatton at tasty odds

Back Tyrrell Hatton (v Thomas) 2u @ 3.259/4

Where Europeans do appeal today is when they are big odds, against Americans who haven't been bombproof. Thomas has had some great moments but he hasn't been mistake-free by any means. He's missed his share of putts too. I like Hatton as a match-player and his attitude. He hasn't been at his best, yet he's been part of a couple of gritty pairings and personally produced the goods on 18 to get a half on Friday night.

Fleetwood should be suited by conditions

Back Tommy Fleetwood 3u @ 2.9215/8 (v Spieth)

Likewise, Spieth is always opposable in matchplay. He's an erratic genius who might blow you away, holing everything, but you'll generally get chances to win holes if hitting fairways and greens. I'm surprised Fleetwood hasn't played more than two matches and consider that a mistake from Padraig Harrington. Tommy is ideally suited to today's dry, fast, windy conditions too.

Final group could be a horrible experience for Fitzpatrick

Back Daniel Berger 5u @ 1.9420/21 (v Fitzpatrick)

This is the final group and a strong fancy. The cup will almost certainly be won by the time these two hit the stretch and in that case, the environment will be totally unfriendly for the Englishman. Furthermore, I really like a classy scrambler in these conditions and Daniel Berger perfectly fits the bill.



