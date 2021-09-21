To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Ryder Cup Tips

Steve Rawlings Golf Previews

Golf Each-Way Tips

Long Odds Golf Tips

How To Bet on Golf

European and PGA Tour Form Guides

Golf...Only Bettor: Listen to our Ryder Cup podcast with Sarah Stirk, Dave Tindall and Ben Coley

  • Max Liu
  • 3:00 min read
Europe Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington
Europe have the better captain in Padraig Harrington

The Ryder Cup begins on Friday so prepare for the latest instalment of USA v Europe by listening to our special Golf...Only Bettor podcast featuring Sarah Stirk, Dave Tindall and Ben Coley

"If you were to judge the teams on their captains then Europe would have the advantage."

Sky Sports presenter Sarah Stirk is joined by Ben Coley of Sporting Life and Betfair's Dave Tindall to look ahead to the most exciting event in Golf, The Ryder Cup.

The trio discuss both teams in detail. Can the Americans play as a team or will Europe's greater team spirit hand them victory against the odds?

Ben and Dave also give their best bets for the tournament as well as selections for top points scorer and top team points scorer.

They also answer the all important question, which team will be lifting the Samuel Ryder trophy on Sunday evening.

US are worthy favourites

Dave Tindall says: "Lots of Ryder Cups, I've gone into thinking I can't trust the Americans. But this time they are deserved favourites.

"Home advantage is massive. With the exception of 2012, the last seven were won by the home team."

"I can see the Americans winning by quite a bit, unfortunately."

Weather could help Europe

Ben Coley says: "The Europeans may be buoyed by the weather forecast which is for wind. Whistling Straits is an exposed course and (the wind) would help to level things.

"On paper, the advantage is with the Americans."

"I don't think Steve Stricker is an inspirational figure. If you were to judge the teams on their captains then Europe would have the advantage. But the US deserve to start as favourites.

Get a £5 Free Bet on Multiples - Every Day!

Place £20 worth of Multiples or Bet Builders over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

The Ryder Cup 2021: The Ryder Cup 2021 (Winner)

Show Hide

Friday 24 September, 1.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
USA
Europe
Tie
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open account using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses
Bet now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Ryder Cup