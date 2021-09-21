Golf...Only Bettor: Listen to our Ryder Cup podcast with Sarah Stirk, Dave Tindall and Ben Coley

Sky Sports presenter Sarah Stirk is joined by Ben Coley of Sporting Life and Betfair's Dave Tindall to look ahead to the most exciting event in Golf, The Ryder Cup.

The trio discuss both teams in detail. Can the Americans play as a team or will Europe's greater team spirit hand them victory against the odds?

Ben and Dave also give their best bets for the tournament as well as selections for top points scorer and top team points scorer.

They also answer the all important question, which team will be lifting the Samuel Ryder trophy on Sunday evening.

US are worthy favourites

Dave Tindall says: "Lots of Ryder Cups, I've gone into thinking I can't trust the Americans. But this time they are deserved favourites.

"Home advantage is massive. With the exception of 2012, the last seven were won by the home team."

"I can see the Americans winning by quite a bit, unfortunately."

Weather could help Europe

Ben Coley says: "The Europeans may be buoyed by the weather forecast which is for wind. Whistling Straits is an exposed course and (the wind) would help to level things.

"On paper, the advantage is with the Americans."

"I don't think Steve Stricker is an inspirational figure. If you were to judge the teams on their captains then Europe would have the advantage. But the US deserve to start as favourites.