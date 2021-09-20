To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Open Championship Tips

Steve Rawlings Golf Previews

Golf Each-Way Tips

Long Odds Golf Tips

How To Bet on Golf

European and PGA Tour Form Guides

Ryder Cup Tips: Best bets to finish as European top pointscorer

Rory McIlroy
Rory McIlroy is a great price this week, says Paul

Paul Krishnamurty explains the golden rules for finding top team scorers in the Ryder Cup and runs the rule over the Europeans...

"Back Rory at 7.26/1. That’s simply too big about someone set to play all five...he was superb in the last away Ryder Cup and has finished second in three of the last four top European lists."

Back Rory McIlroy for Top European Scorer 6 units @ 7.26/1

What constitutes the ideal betting market? A subjective question, of course, but two criteria immediately spring to mind. First, one for which we can analyse a deep bank of data and therefore form strong conclusions. Second, one in which that analysis enables us to write off numerous participants with confidence.

These dynamics apply to all golf tournaments. The Ryder Cup, however, presents an incomparable opportunity.

Rather than the usual, 150-odd competitors, there are only 24, and we know them all well. Furthermore, there is no chance of a 'fluke' - a miraculous week for an outsider, holing everything in sight. Because the requirements to finish as top overall scorer, and realistically for top team scorer, are crystal clear and actually very predictable.

Playing all five rounds offers a massive advantage

Consider the following stats from this century. In seven of the nine renewals, the top overall points scorer played in all five rounds. The exceptions were Ian Poulter in 2012, who played four and 2010, when there were only four rounds as the format was re-arranged due to weather delays.

Of the 18 top team scorers, 12 played all five rounds. In that 2010 renewal, both winners played the altered maximum of four. The quartet of exceptions to these golden rules almost exclusively played four rounds out of five. In 2012, one of the five players tied for top USA scorer only played three rounds - Dustin Johnson.

Therefore we can safely conclude that it is a massive advantage to play all five, and virtually impossible to win without playing four.

In any renewal, this can only apply to a limited number of players. Excluding that revised 2010 format, in the other eight renewals, only 43 players appeared in all five rounds - less than a quarter of the total.

They are generally pretty easy to identify. The only hard one to find was Thomas Pieters in 2016. So our task is simply to identify the quarter or so of the field who could theoretically play the maximum.

Employ this process of elimination

First, Team Europe. I'm happy to state four players - veterans Sergio Garcia, Lee Westwood and Ian Poulter, plus rookie Bernd Wiesberger - will not play more than three.

Matt Fitzpatrick is still looking for his first full point and must be considered very unlikely to play the full quota. Paul Casey has never done so in four appearances. That leaves six players.

Maximum of six Europeans short-listed

I could make a case for any of the others playing the full quota. Of them, Tyrrell Hatton is rated least likely, but he does boast some of the best PGA Tour form among his side. Debutant Viktor Hovland is top class and has youth on his side, although I'm sceptical his short game will stand up in a Ryder Cup.

Instead, focus on the other quartet. Tommy Fleetwood was magnificent at Le Golf National in 2018, but is without his equally magnificent partner Francesco Molinari this time. He hasn't been in quite the same form, but certainly does have the game for a firm, fast, wind-exposed Whistling Straits layout.

I expect Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy to play all five. The latter has never missed a Ryder Cup round, while the former is the best player on the planet. That leaves Shane Lowry. Again, he has the perfect skills-set for Whistling Straits and the Irishman is strongly tipped to partner McIlroy.

Rory is an outstanding price

Next, consider the odds. Combined, backing all four for Top European Points Scorer pays around 1.9310/11. I reckon that is a solid bet and wouldn't deter anyone from that strategy. However to build up the odds, I will exclude Rahm who, at 4.47/2, offers prohibitive value. The Spaniard is carrying a lot of weight on his shoulders and it rarely pans out that the best performer across the season in strokeplay reproduces in this team format.

Instead, back Rory at 7.26/1. That's simply too big about someone set to play all five and preferable to 11/1 in the combined scorer market, given that Europe start as clear underdogs. McIlroy was superb in the last away Ryder Cup and has finished second in three of the last four top European lists.

For Fleetwood and Lowry, I prefer each-way in the Top Overall Points Scorer market at 22/1 and 25/1 respectively. The early weather forecast is breezy and conditions are not dissimilar to an Open Championship. Who better than the 1-2 at the 2019 Open?


Follow Paul on Twitter @paulmotty

Get a Free £5 Bet – Every Day!

Stake £20 on multiples over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 to use on multiples. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

Back Rory McIlroy for Top European Scorer 6 units @ 7.26/1
Back Tommy Fleetwood for Top Combined Points Scorer 1.5u e/w @ 23.022/1
Back Shane Lowry for Top Combined Points Scorer 1.5u e/w @ 26.025/1

The Ryder Cup 2021: The Ryder Cup 2021 (Top European Scorer)

Show Hide

Friday 24 September, 1.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Jon Rahm
Rory McIlroy
Viktor Hovland
Tommy Fleetwood
Paul Casey
Sergio Garcia
Shane Lowry
Tyrrell Hatton
Ian Poulter
Matthew Fitzpatrick
Lee Westwood
Bernd Wiesberger
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open account using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses
Bet now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Ryder Cup