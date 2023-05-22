</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: Charles Schwab Challenge: Hole-in-one hero Michael Block is 300/1 to win
Max Liu
22 May 2023
3:00 min read "https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/charles-schwab-challenge-betting-odds-hole-in-one-hero-michael-block-300-1-to-win-220523-204.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/charles-schwab-challenge-betting-odds-hole-in-one-hero-michael-block-300-1-to-win-220523-204.html", "datePublished": "2023-05-22T14:30:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2023-05-22T15:21:00+01:00", "articleBody": "Michael Block stole the show at the US PGA Championship with his hole-in-one and now the club professional can be backed at a big price at this week's event... Oak Hill hero 300/1 to win this week's PGA Tour event Club professional tees off at Colonial on Thursday Scottie Scheffler favourite to win tournament Michael Block thrilled golf fans with his hole in one in the US PGA Championship on Sunday and this week he will play at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Texas. The 46-year-old, who came from nowhere to be one of the stars of 2023's second major, is 300/1 to win the Charles Schwab. Brooks Koepka claimed his fifth career Major at Oak Hill and in doing so became the first LIV Tour player to win one. Block to Rory: "Did it go in?" It was Block who gave fans the most to smile about though, as the club professional from California carded 70/70/70/71 and finished 15th. His hole-in-one on the 15th hole on Sunday was the eye-catching moment of the weekend. It went straight in the hole to the delight of fans and disbelief of Block who had to ask Rory McIlroy: "Did it go in?" UNBELIEVABLE!MICHAEL BLOCK JUST DUNKED A HOLE-IN-ONE! pic.twitter.com/Qin8FYXFQV -- PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 21, 2023 Block revealed in his post-tournament press conference that the sponsors had invited him to play at The Charles Schwab this week. Scheffler favourite at Colonial Sam Burns 21/1 is the defending champion at the event but Scottie Scheffler leads the Betfair Sportsbook market at 9/2. Jordan Spieth 12/1 and Collin Morikawa 14/1 come next in the betting. On Betting.Betfair, we will have our usual range of in-depth previews, covering every angle in the betting from course information to players to back at huge odds. Michael Block and PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka
Block was the star of Oak Hill event...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/pga-tour-charles-schwab-challenge-2023/12582515"><strong>Oak Hill hero 300/1 to win this week's PGA Tour event</strong></a></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Club professional tees off at Colonial on Thursday</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Scottie Scheffler favourite to win tournament</strong></h3> </li> <hr><p>Michael Block thrilled golf fans with his hole in one in the US PGA Championship on Sunday and this week he will play at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Texas.</p><p>The 46-year-old, who came from nowhere to be one of the stars of 2023's second major, is <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/pga-tour-charles-schwab-challenge-2023/12582515"><strong>300/1 to win the Charles Schwab</strong></a>.</p><p>Brooks Koepka claimed his fifth career Major at Oak Hill and in doing so became the first LIV Tour player to win one.</p><h2>Block to Rory: "Did it go in?"</h2><p></p><p>It was Block who gave fans the most to smile about though, as the club professional from California carded 70/70/70/71 and finished 15th.</p><p>His hole-in-one on the 15th hole on Sunday was the eye-catching moment of the weekend.</p><p>It went straight in the hole to the delight of fans and disbelief of Block who had to ask Rory McIlroy: "Did it go in?"</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p lang="en" dir="ltr">UNBELIEVABLE!<br><br>MICHAEL BLOCK JUST DUNKED A HOLE-IN-ONE! <a href="https://t.co/Qin8FYXFQV">pic.twitter.com/Qin8FYXFQV</a></p> -- PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) <a href="https://twitter.com/PGATOUR/status/1660394176486187008?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 21, 2023</a></blockquote><p> <script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> </p><p>Block revealed in his post-tournament press conference that the sponsors had invited him to play at The Charles Schwab this week.</p><h2>Scheffler favourite at Colonial</h2><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/pga-tour-charles-schwab-challenge-2023/12582515"><strong>Sam Burns 21/1</strong></a> is the defending champion at the event but <strong>Scottie Scheffler</strong> leads the Betfair Sportsbook market at <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/pga-tour-charles-schwab-challenge-2023/12582515"><strong>9/2</strong></a>.</p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/pga-tour-charles-schwab-challenge-2023/12582515"><strong>Jordan Spieth 12/1 and Collin Morikawa 14/1</strong></a> come next in the betting.</p><p>On Betting.Betfair, we will have our usual range of in-depth previews, covering every angle in the betting from course information to players to back at huge odds.</p><p>Read <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/charles-schwab-challenge-burns-looking-to-defend-title-in-texas-190523-167.html">Steve Rawlings' preview</a> and find out how he thinks this week's event may unfold.</p></ul> </div> </div> <section 