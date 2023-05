Club professional tees off at Colonial on Thursday

Scottie Scheffler favourite to win tournament

Michael Block thrilled golf fans with his hole in one in the US PGA Championship on Sunday and this week he will play at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Texas.

The 46-year-old, who came from nowhere to be one of the stars of 2023's second major, is 300/1 to win the Charles Schwab.

Brooks Koepka claimed his fifth career Major at Oak Hill and in doing so became the first LIV Tour player to win one.

Block to Rory: "Did it go in?"

It was Block who gave fans the most to smile about though, as the club professional from California carded 70/70/70/71 and finished 15th.

His hole-in-one on the 15th hole on Sunday was the eye-catching moment of the weekend.

It went straight in the hole to the delight of fans and disbelief of Block who had to ask Rory McIlroy: "Did it go in?"

UNBELIEVABLE!



MICHAEL BLOCK JUST DUNKED A HOLE-IN-ONE! pic.twitter.com/Qin8FYXFQV -- PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 21, 2023

Block revealed in his post-tournament press conference that the sponsors had invited him to play at The Charles Schwab this week.

Scheffler favourite at Colonial

Sam Burns 21/1 is the defending champion at the event but Scottie Scheffler leads the Betfair Sportsbook market at 9/2.

Jordan Spieth 12/1 and Collin Morikawa 14/1 come next in the betting.

