PGA Tour

Arnold Palmer Invitational 2025: Course and current form stats

Bay Hill: A layout full of risk/reward opportunities
Bay Hill: Plenty of sand, water and large putting surfaces

The PGA Tour remains in Florida for the fourth of eight Signature Events on this season's calendar. Words and stats supplied by Andy Swales ...

Tournament and Course Notes

Opened in 1962, Bay Hill is synonymous with seven-time Major winner Arnold Palmer who purchased the club in the mid-1970s. By 1979, it was part of the PGA Tour schedule and has remained on the calendar ever since. This parkland course is located around eight miles south-west of downtown Orlando, close to Florida's Butler Lake;

Over the years, Palmer made a number of changes to the course, as he sought to promote a brand of attacking golf which very much defined his own approach to the sport. Thus, Bay Hill is now a layout full of risk/reward opportunities;

As for these changes: He increased the number of potential pin positions, after redesigning all 18 putting surfaces; he moved fairway bunkers further from tees, while extending greenside sand closer to the edges of putting surfaces; he also made the sand more visible from tees and fairways, in order to encourage the bold and the brave;

In 2015 he widened its fairways, reduced the size and density of the rough and, more recently, the Bermuda grass greens have all been re-surfaced;

Bay Hill is neither short of sand, nor lacking in water and is a course which tends to get tougher the closer a golfer gets to the green. Hitting fairways is generally not overcomplicated but finding putting surfaces is certainly more problematic. Large water hazards come into play on eight holes, while its putting surfaces were the fifth largest on the 2024 PGA Tour.

Betfair Exchange market for the Arnold Palmer Invitational

Good Course Form

Scottie Scheffler 16/54.20 and Rory McIlroy 8/19.00 are the standout stars taking part at Bay Hill this week.

World No 1 Scheffler is chasing a third victory from four visits having experienced a low-key start - by his own high standards - to 2025.

But there were ominous signs for the rest of this week's field when he stood on the podium at his last outing three weeks ago at Torrey Pines, which seems to indicate that he's ready to fire on all cylinders once again.

No 2 McIlroy is also a former winner of this event, along with his four other top-six finishes since 2017.

McIlroy has already chalked up a PGA Tour success this year and another high finish this Sunday will mark him down as a serious challenger for the first major championship of the season next month.

Betfair Sportsbook latest for the Arnold Palmer Invitational

Good Current Form

Among the golfers who appear well placed to battle it out with the world's top two are Russell Henley 60/161.00 and Shane Lowry 60/161.00.

Henley is fast emerging as a potential major winner and another good performance last weekend made it three T10s from his last four starts. The 35-year-old from Georgia tied-fourth here 12 months ago.

Lowry, meanwhile, is up to No 17 in the World Ranking which is his highest position since pre-Covid.

He finished runner-up at Pebble Beach early February and stood on the Bay Hill podium in 2024.

Two other candidates, who have both been out of the spotlight in recent months, are Tommy Fleetwood 20/121.00 and Patrick Cantlay 20/121.00.

Cantlay has posted a brace of top-five finishes from four starts in 2025 and was tied-fourth on his Bay Hill debut two years ago.

As for Tommy, he tied-fifth at Torrey Pines last month which was his highest PGA Tour finish since last August.

Fleetwood appears to be a better each-way option than outright winner. However, at No 10 in the world, last year's Olympic silver medallist is also ready to finally capture a maiden PGA Tour title.

Latest Betting For US Masters

Stroke Averages


Lowest Eight At Bay Hill (2019-24)
Average .... (Rounds)
70.50: Scottie Scheffler (16)
71.21: Rory McIlroy (24)
71.42: Sung Jae Im (24)
71.45: Matt Fitzpatrick (22)
71.55: Chris Kirk (20)
71.67: Russell Henley (12)
71.80: Corey Conners (20)
71.80: Max Homa (20)
Min. No. of Rounds = 10
Only those entered this week are included in table

MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves

Check out The Punter's Bay Hill Preview

Last 10 Weeks / Bay Hill Form (2015-24)

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player W9 W8 W7 W6 W5 W4 W3 W2 W1
Scottie Scheffler 3 25 9
Xander Schauffele 30
Rory McIlroy 17 1 4
Ludvig Aberg 1 Wd 42 5
Collin Morikawa 17 17 2
Hideki Matsuyama 13 25 48 32 16 1
Wyndham Clark 31 16 73 MC 15
Justin Thomas 9 6 48 2 26
Tommy Fleetwood 5 22 21
Patrick Cantlay 5 33 5 15
Maverick McNealy 2 9 40 52 45 8
Viktor Hovland MC 22 MC 36
Keegan Bradley 34 65 15 6 15
Robert MacIntyre MC 6 40 17 53 15
Russell Henley 6 39 5 10 30
Shane Lowry 11 39 2 MC
Sepp Straka 11 MC 15 7 1 30 15
Billy Horschel 25 MC MC 9 21 MC 51
Sahith Theegala 17 57 53 52 37 36
Sung Jae Im MC MC 57 33 4 MC 3
Thomas Detry 53 1 48 15 53 5
Aaron Rai 4 37 40 MC 15
Tom Kim 44 44 7 MC 65
Adam Scott 37 22 37 15
Tony Finau 5 13 MC MC 15
Sam Burns 24 49 22 29 8
Akshay Bhatia 9 9 32 22 37 32
Nick Taylor 9 25 33 12 1 48
Nick Dunlap 17 57 58 34 10 55
Byeong Hun An MC MC 73 22 MC 32
Jason Day 50 13 32 3 40
Harris English 24 73 1 43 MC
Max Greyserman 11 24 49 Wd 48 7 24
Denny McCarthy 48 5 16 58 16 46
Brian Harman 32 17 25 53 MC 21 58
Justin Rose MC 3 MC
JT Poston 39 16 53 12 MC 40
Taylor Pendrith MC 50 9 7 45 13
Lucas Glover MC 31 MC 3 MC 21
Stephan Jaeger 6 44 40 MC 3 36
Matthieu Pavon 42 44 63 73 MC 48
Austin Eckroat MC MC MC 13 MC MC 15
Cameron Young MC MC 12 72 MC 8
Davis Thompson MC 13 36 58 51 MC 36
Cameron Davis MC 5 18 MC 13
Corey Conners 24 74 65 MC 5
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 42 39 4 40 MC 40
Daniel Berger 25 12 2 MC 21 MC
Min Woo Lee 11 48 12 17 17
JJ Spaun 2 34 Wd 33 15 29 3
Ben Griffin 4 4 44 36 69 MC 7 45
Eric Cole MC MC MC 22 68 68 5 52
Joe Highsmith 1 17 MC MC 66 MC
Matt Fitzpatrick 49 MC 48 24
Max Homa MC MC 53 Wd 26
Mackenzie Hughes MC 52 36 40 58 MC
Si Woo Kim 24 21 12 MC 51 MC 32
Will Zalatoris 24 48 12 26
Tom Hoge 67 54 MC 17 29 45 8
Adam Hadwin MC 9 65 MC 59 29
Chris Kirk 56 MC 62 34 MC 44
Patrick Rodgers 18 25 3 MC 22 56 70 MC
Sam Stevens MC 31 44 17 2 51 59
Andrew Novak MC 13 MC 13 3 MC MC
Michael Kim 6 13 13 2 MC 43 MC
Max McGreevy 4 25 MC Wd MC MC
Brian Campbell 48 1 MC 51 Wd
Aldrich Potgieter 2 15 MC MC
Jacob Bridgeman 2 34 MC MC 21 MC
Isaiah Salinda 39 3 42 MC MC
Rafael Campos MC 34 MC MC MC MC 57
Jackson Koivun 56
Jhonattan Vegas 61 40 42 MC 4
Nico Echavarria MC 34 MC 77 MC 2 32
Harry Hall MC 34 MC 58 21 10 8
Alex Smalley 18 10 21 MC 11 16
Jake Knapp 6 25 17 44 33 32 MC 56
Player `24 `23 `22 `21 `20 `19 `18 `17 `16 `15
Scottie Scheffler 1 4 1 15
Xander Schauffele 25 39 24
Rory McIlroy 21 2 13 10 5 6 1 4 27 11
Ludvig Aberg 25 24
Collin Morikawa MC MC 9 64
Hideki Matsuyama 12 MC 20 18 56 33 49 45 6 21
Wyndham Clark 2 34 MC 68
Justin Thomas 12 21 49
Tommy Fleetwood MC 61 20 10 MC 3 26 10
Patrick Cantlay 36 4
Maverick McNealy 73 49 MC 46
Viktor Hovland 36 10 2 49 42 40
Keegan Bradley 36 10 11 10 42 46 26 34 36 49
Robert MacIntyre 36
Russell Henley 4 53 13 45 MC 49
Shane Lowry 3 67 MC MC MC MC
Sepp Straka 57 MC MC MC MC
Billy Horschel MC 2 MC 36 50 54 13 20 43
Sahith Theegala 6 14 MC
Sung Jae Im 18 21 20 21 3 3
Thomas Detry 24
Aaron Rai 53 MC
Tom Kim 52 34
Adam Scott MC 31 26 MC 41 12 35
Tony Finau 24 MC 28 43 MC
Sam Burns 30 MC 9 MC 36 54 49
Akshay Bhatia
Nick Taylor 12 MC 32 MC 56 MC 35
Nick Dunlap 48
Byeong Hun An 8 Wd 43 56 10 14 49 36
Jason Day 36 10 31 Wd Wd 22 23 1 17
Harris English 21 2 26 9 68 22 MC MC 29
Max Greyserman
Denny McCarthy 48 61 26 MC
Brian Harman 12 MC MC MC 54 13 17 MC
Justin Rose MC MC MC Wd MC 63 3 13 9
JT Poston 55 MC MC 66
Taylor Pendrith MC 42
Lucas Glover 30 MC 74 66 MC 10 49 7 27 MC
Stephan Jaeger 44 52
Matthieu Pavon 52
Austin Eckroat 36
Cameron Young 36 10 13
Davis Thompson 53 42
Cameron Davis 18 MC MC MC
Corey Conners 18 21 11 3 MC MC
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 44 MC 20 7 18
Daniel Berger MC 13
Min Woo Lee 44 MC MC
JJ Spaun MC 52 63 49
Ben Griffin 14
Eric Cole 21 MC
Joe Highsmith
Matt Fitzpatrick MC 14 9 10 9 2 MC 13 27
Max Homa 8 14 17 10 24
Mackenzie Hughes 30 61 54 MC
Si Woo Kim 30 39 26 Wd MC MC MC 49 63
Will Zalatoris 4 53 38 10
Tom Hoge 12 MC 32 MC 15 26
Adam Hadwin 52 MC MC 33 6 36
Chris Kirk 44 39 5 8 15 13 MC 12 MC
Patrick Rodgers 25 MC 38 57 24 46 7 MC 20
Sam Stevens
Andrew Novak
Michael Kim MC 17
Max McGreevy
Brian Campbell
Aldrich Potgieter
Jacob Bridgeman
Isaiah Salinda
Rafael Campos
Jackson Koivun
Jhonattan Vegas 23 46
Nico Echavarria
Harry Hall
Alex Smalley MC 38
Jake Knapp 57

GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK

New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

US Open

2025 US Open: The Punter's in-depth Preview

  • Steven Rawlings
Oakmont Golf Course
US Open

US Open 2025 Player Guide: Profiles and betting angles of the top 50 in the field

  • Matt Cooper
Oakmont clubhouse
US Open

US Open 2025: 10-year trends point to...

  • Dave Tindall
The US Open trophy

Most Read Stories

  1. Golf Betting Tips & Predictions

    2025 US Open: The Punter's in-depth Preview

  2. Golf Betting Tips & Predictions

    US Open 2025 Player Guide: Profiles and betting angles of the top 50 in the field

  3. Golf Betting Tips & Predictions

    US Open 2025: 10-year trends point to...

  4. Golf Betting Tips & Predictions

    RBC Canadian Open 2025: Form stats for this week's tournament in Toronto

Latest Podcasts

Golf...Only Bettor

USPGA 2025 Preview

  • Editor
Golf...Only Bettor

Masters 2025 Preview

  • Editor