Golf Form Guide

Zozo Championship 2024: Course and current form stats

Narashino Country Club: Hosting a PGA Tour event for the fifth time
Narashino: A rolling, parkland course with smaller-than-average greens

The PGA Tour has travelled to the Far East for this week's tournament in Japan. Words and stats supplied by Andy Swales...

  • Small greens and narrow fairways

  • Matsuyama 8/19.00 to claim second Narashino title

  • Kitayama 30/131.00 a strong each-way option

Tournament and Course Notes

• For the fifth time in its short history, the Zozo Championship will be played at Narashino Country Club. Once again, the tournament will be limited to 78 players, and there will be no 36-hole cut;

• Narashino is located in the metropolitan city of Chiba, and approximately 30 miles east of Tokyo city centre;

• Opened in 1965, Narashino Country Club is one of Japan's best-known layouts. This week's tournament takes place over a composite course, using holes from the club's King's and Queen's layouts;

• It is a lush and gently rolling tree-lined course that is extremely well bunkered, with water in play on five holes. Every hole has two available putting surfaces, which are generally smaller than the PGA Tour average;

• Solid ball strikers, who can accurately guide their shots along the tight fairways of this parkland venue, should benefit most at Narashino. The key is to avoid the many heavily-wooded areas which run alongside fairways. There are also a handful of interesting dog-legs to manoeuvre the ball around;

• Narashino has hosted a number of top level events over the years, including the Japan Open (1977), Japan PGA Championship (1968) and Japan Airlines Open (1972). It was also the venue for the popular Suntory Open between 1974 and 1997.

Click here for latest on ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

Good Current Form

Returning to PGA Tour action, following a short break, is Sahith Theegala 14/115.00 one of this year's most consistent players.

Theegala has played solidly since last season's FedEx Cup Play-Offs and is currently ranked No 13 in the world. His eight rounds at Narashino average 68.38.

His two most recent PGA Tour starts have both yielded top-10 finishes. This includes the Tour Championship at East Lake where he posted the tournament's second-lowest 72-hole total.

And Kurt Kitayama 30/131.00 might be worth backing each-way, having travelled to Japan following his tie-for-ninth in Las Vegas on Sunday.

The 31-year-old is a one-time winner on the PGA Tour.

Betfair Sportsbook

Good Course Form

All four previous winners at Narashino were already major champions.

And if that trend continues this week, then the winner will come from one of five golfers (Schauffele, Morikawa, Matsuyama, Thomas, Woodland).

Of this quintet, maybe Hideki Matsuyama 8/19.00 represents the best option, as the 32-year-old from Japan chases a second victory in this event.

He's won two prestigious titles on the PGA Tour this season, but hasn't competed over 72 holes since the Tour Championship.

Xander Schauffele 7/24.50 and defending champion Collin Morikawa 13/27.50 are also teeing-up for the first time (not including Presidents Cup) since September 1st.

Both players have competed in all four previous Zozo tournaments to be staged on Japanese soil.

The vastly improved Ryo Hisatsune 70/171.00 has twice posted top-12 finishes at this venue.

The Japanese golfer has already secured his playing rights on the PGA Tour for 2025, and is a decent e/w or top-10 choice this coming week.

Korean Sung Jae Im 14/115.00 is another player with a solid record at Narashino where he posted a podium finish in 2019.

Stroke Averages


Lowest Eight At Narashino (2019-23)
Average .... (Rounds)
68.00: Beau Hossler (8)
68.17: Sung Jae Im (12)
68.19: Hideki Matsuyama (16)
68.31: Collin Morikawa (16)
68.38: Sahith Theegala (8)
68.50: JJ Spaun (8)
68.75: Luke List (8)
68.75: Maverick McNealy (8)
Min. No. of Rounds = 8
Only those entered this week are included in table

Check out our GENESIS CHAMPIONSHIP form stats

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves

Last 10 Weeks / Narashino Form (2019-23)

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player W42 W41 W40 W39 W38 W37 W36 W35 W34 W33
Xander Schauffele 13 5 2
Collin Morikawa 1 28 22
Hideki Matsuyama 16 Wd 1
Sahith Theegala 7 2 48 46
Sung Jae Im 6 11 40
Max Homa MC 33 70
Justin Thomas 7 39 30
Min Woo Lee 9 32 22
Max Greyserman 28 33
Eric Cole MC 16 MC 46 18
Nick Taylor 54 25 MC 65
Si Woo Kim 18 5 50
Will Zalatoris 13 12
Tom Hoge MC 7 29 13 46
Rickie Fowler 23 16
Kurt Kitayama 9 25
Ben Griffin MC 11 37 50
Victor Perez 36 32 45 48 40
Kevin Yu MC 1
Maverick McNealy 16 MC MC 12
Taylor Moore 29 42 66
Ryan Fox 34 46 11 61 MC
Beau Hossler 23 11 2 MC
Brendon Todd MC 44 22
Jhonattan Vegas 52 23 32 40
Adam Schenk 46 MC MC
Patrick Rodgers 11 MC 37 33
Ryo Hisatsune 25 MC MC MC 77 MC
Ben Kohles MC 46 16 64
Lee Hodges MC 8 48 MC
Doug Ghim 2 25 33 47
Davis Riley 41 MC
Matt Kuchar 14 MC 13
Luke List 41 MC 42
Adam Svensson MC 25 MC 13
Kensei Hirata 17 55 5 1 44 1 1 10
Charley Hoffman MC 28 26
Mark Hubbard 14 MC 63 MC MC 61
Seamus Power MC 11 11 26 10
CT Pan 23 MC MC Wd
Harry Hall 9 35 18 MC 12
JJ Spaun 34 25 Wd 26
Andrew Putnam 16 25 44
Ben Silverman 59 4
Patrick Fishburn 34 MC 48 3
Takumi Kanaya 4 1 2 40 14 16 29
McClure Meissner 25 37 MC
Chan Kim MC 46 33 26
Sami Valimaki MC MC 63 57 9 MC 12
Sam Stevens 23 37 37
Chandler Phillips MC MC 33 13
Zac Blair 61 66 MC 13
Rico Hoey 3 21 68 37
Andrew Novak MC Wd 23
Justin Lower MC MC 28 7
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 5 46 23 MC
David Skinns 66 MC 37 44
Seong Hyeon Kim 51 64 MC MC MC
Gary Woodland 9 16 MC
Chris Gotterup 45 MC MC
Nate Lashley 29 61 55 MC
Carson Young MC 11 48 MC
Yuta Sugiura MC 48 Wd
TakahirovHataji 56 19 1 Wd MC 9 56 29
Shugo Imahira 1 6 5 MC 4 22 MC
Joel Dahmen Wd 40 MC 50
Yuto Katsuragawa MC MC MC MC MC 12
Ryosuke Kinoshita 2 6 17 MC 7 Dq 5 51
Chad Ramey 23 21 Wd 58
Ren Yonezawa MC MC MC MC 59 14 43
Ryo Ishikawa 8 MC 48 44 20 MC 56
Nico Echavarria MC 11 MC MC
Kaito Onishi 13 76 12 46 MC
Takashi Ogiso 20 46 5 4 8 40 MC 29
Taisei Shimizu MC 44 28 2 29 22 MC
Hiroshi Iwata Wd MC Wd MC MC MC 30 43
Naoyuki Kataoka 31 55 30 31 8 29 MC MC
Satoshi Kodaira 39 14 48 26 MC Wd 38
Taylor Montgomery MC MC Wd MC
Michael Kim 5 MC MC MC
Dylan Wu MC 69 MC MC
Pierceson Coody 39 MC MC 58
Jacob Bridgeman 29 46 11 MC
Matthew NeSmith MC MC 48 MC
Vince Whaley 16 67 16 MC
Kevin Tway 35 MC 13
Matti Schmid 3 5 16 40 58 17
Player 2023 2022 2021 2019
Xander Schauffele 38 9 28 10
Collin Morikawa 1 45 7 22
Hideki Matsuyama 51 40 1 2
Sahith Theegala 19 5
Sung Jae Im 12 29 3
Max Homa 46
Justin Thomas 17
Min Woo Lee 6
Max Greyserman
Eric Cole 2
Nick Taylor 21
Si Woo Kim 45 18 37
Will Zalatoris 54
Tom Hoge 48 9 17
Rickie Fowler 64 2 44
Kurt Kitayama 16 29
Ben Griffin 64
Victor Perez
Kevin Yu 59
Maverick McNealy 12 25
Taylor Moore 21 12
Ryan Fox
Beau Hossler 2 16
Brendon Todd 62
Jhonattan Vegas 54
Adam Schenk 51 16 28 22
Patrick Rodgers 16
Ryo Hisatsune 6 12 52
Ben Kohles
Lee Hodges 21 23
Doug Ghim 66
Davis Riley 31 67
Matt Kuchar
Luke List 29 7
Adam Svensson 41 59
Kensei Hirata 6
Charley Hoffman 28
Mark Hubbard 31 66
Seamus Power
CT Pan 59 57 59
Harry Hall 21
JJ Spaun 6 25
Andrew Putnam 2 39 59
Ben Silverman
Patrick Fishburn
Takumi Kanaya 31 53 7
McClure Meissner
Chan Kim 15 41
Sami Valimaki
Sam Stevens 59
Chandler Phillips
Zac Blair 38
Rico Hoey
Andrew Novak 51
Justin Lower 41
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 41 59 18
David Skinns
Seong Hyeon Kim 51
Gary Woodland 5
Chris Gotterup
Nate Lashley 41 Wd
Carson Young
Yuta Sugiura
TakahirovHataji
Shugo Imahira 68 78 18 59
Joel Dahmen 59 16 76
Yuto Katsuragawa 53
Ryosuke Kinoshita 66
Chad Ramey 69
Ren Yonezawa
Ryo Ishikawa 4 51
Nico Echavarria
Kaito Onishi 64 76
Takashi Ogiso
Taisei Shimizu
Hiroshi Iwata 69 18
Naoyuki Kataoka 64 66
Satoshi Kodaira 12 16 57 37
Taylor Montgomery 16
Michael Kim 41
Dylan Wu 59
Pierceson Coody
Jacob Bridgeman
Matthew NeSmith 15 9 48
Vince Whaley
Kevin Tway 37
Matti Schmid
**********
Narashino did not
host event in 2020
due to Covid pandemic

GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK

New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

The Punter

The Punter's In-Play Blog: Scheffler shoots clear in Texas

  • Steven Rawlings
Golfer Scottie Scheffler
Golf Bets

Golf Tips: Our experts' best bets for CJ Cup Byron Nelson

  • Max Liu
American golfer Scottie Scheffler
Each-Way Betting

CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025 First-Round Leader Tips: A trio of picks from 50/1 to 150/1

  • Matt Cooper
Golfer Rasmus Hojgaard

Most Read Stories

  1. Golf Betting Tips & Predictions

    The Punter's In-Play Blog: Scheffler shoots clear in Texas

  2. Golf Betting Tips & Predictions

    CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025 First-Round Leader Tips: A trio of picks from 50/1 to 150/1

  3. Golf Betting Tips & Predictions

    CJ Cup Byron Nelson: Dave Tindall's each-way picks from 60/1 to 100/1

  4. Golf Betting Tips & Predictions

    CJ Cup Byron Nelson: Course and current form stats

Latest Podcasts

Golf...Only Bettor

Masters 2025 Preview

  • Editor
Golf...Only Bettor

The Open Championship Preview

  • Editor