Golf Form Guide

Genesis Championship 2024: Form stats for this week's tournament in Korea

Jack Nicklaus Golf Club: Opened 14 years ago
Plenty of sand at Jack Nicklaus Golf Club, Incheon

The DP World Tour heads to Asia for the fifth and final time this season. Words and stats supplied by Andy Swales ...

  • Plenty of water; course demands accuracy from tee-to-green

  • Byeong 15/28.50 strongly fancied to triumph on home soil

  • Nicolai 22/123.00 ready to return to winners' enclosure

Tournament and Course Notes

• The Genesis Championship is a co-sanctioned event involving the tours of Europe (DP World) and Korea (KPGA). This will be the second time that Jack Nicklaus Golf Club has hosted a tournament on the DP World Tour;

• Located in the north-west of the country, this week's venue was built within sight of the Yellow Sea, in Korea's third most populated city, Incheon. The course is just over 200 miles from the country's border with North Korea;

• Opened in October 2010, the club became the first Asian venue to host the four-day Presidents Cup. In what was one of the closest-ever Presidents Cup fixtures in 2015, the Americans edged past the International XII by a single point (15½-14½);

• This beautifully-crafted course has also staged tournaments on a number of other Tours, including the over-50s Champions Tour and LPGA Tour;

• Both fairways and greens are seeded with Bent grass, while sand is in abundance. Sizeable water hazards are present on 11 holes, and are particularly prevalent on the back-nine;

• This week's tournament in Korea offers members of the DP World Tour their final opportunity to qualify for next week's Rolex Series event in Abu Dhabi where the field size will be restricted to the top 70 available players in the Race to Dubai standings.

Click here for latest betting on GENESIS CHAMPIONSHIP

Good Current Form

With most leading DP World Tour members taking a breather, ahead of the forthcoming season's finale in Dubai, there are few players who particularly stand out.

Dane Nicolai Hojgaard 22/123.00 is the only 'Euro Tour' player taking part this week who is currently ranked inside the world's top 100.

He's had a tough year on the PGA Tour and has returned to Europe to complete his 2024 campaign.

He makes the journey to the Far East following a brace of top-20 finishes in France and Spain, so may feel his game is starting to warm up again.

Korean Yubin Jang 75/176.00 will feel confident following his excellent season in the Far East.

There has been a brace of victories for Jang, along with eight other top-six finishes, making him a decent each-way selection.

Betfair Sportsbook

Good Course Form

Spaniard Pablo Larrazabal 50/151.00 defends in Incheon, although his most recent top 10 arrived back in January.

One Korean outsider who may be worth following this week is Jung Hwan Lee 100/1101.00. Jung was 10th here last year, as well as runner-up in 2018.

His current form is pretty solid too, with three top 10s from his most recent five starts.

Two of South Korea's world stars are teeing-up this week, Tom Kim 7/18.00 and Byeong Hun An 15/28.50, and both will be making their course debuts on Thursday.

Kim has played very little competitive golf since mid-August, so perhaps Byeong will be a better option this coming week.

Byeong has enjoyed a solid season on the PGA Tour with three top-four finishes, albeit no victory. Not surprisingly, these two players head the market in Korea.

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves

Course Form Guide: (2014-22, KPGA Tour; 2023 DP World Tour).

THE PUNTER on Genesis Championship

Last 10 Weeks / Nicklaus Incheon Form (2014-23)

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player W42 W41 W40 W39 W38 W37 W36 W35 W34 W33
Tom Kim MC 50
Byeong Hun An 18 21 13 33
Nicolai Hojgaard 20 18 MC 65 MC MC 14
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen 50 18 4 13 MC 1 19 18
Sebastian Soderberg MC 37 64 MC MC 12
Keita Nakajima 6 MC 33
Rikuya Hoshino 50 67 29 40 30 8 46
Guido Migliozzi 18 MC MC 8 MC
Yubin Jang 11 1 2 20 MC 20 MC
Yannik Paul MC 2 19 24 18 MC MC MC 19 43
Nacho Elvira Wd MC MC 63 17 39 MC 28
Shubhankar Sharma MC 63 57 MC 42 18 14
Antoine Rozner 43 62 MC 7 57 34 73 MC
Joost Luiten 36 MC 35 MC 45 6 18 23
Richard Mansell MC 43 45 MC 45 MC MC 10
Daniel Hillier 43 25 65 18 MC 53
Calum Hill 28 18 MC MC 30 MC 53
Pablo Larrazabal 57 MC 29 MC MC MC
Mink Yu Kim 19 36 3 MC 26 4 52
Adrien Saddier MC 18 19 MC 36 59 5 3
Johannes Veerman 14 8 MC MC MC MC 23
David Micheluzzi Wd 27 19 39 MC MC 31 10 MC
Aaron Cockerill 43 13 MC 35 9 47 MC MC
Richie Ramsay 20 MC 24 45 MC 22 39 3
Todd Clements MC 37 35 13 MC 45 46 10 28
Alfredo Garcia-Heredia MC MC 10 MC 2 MC Dq MC
Andrea Pavan MC MC 57 MC 42 22 25 42 12
Tom Vaillant 63 32 7 18 MC 47 17 MC
Gavin Green MC 13 MC MC 63 34 9
Alejandro Del Rey 67 MC 18 54 36 39 MC MC
Jung Hwan Lee MC 3 28 7 8 31
Matthew Southgate MC 27 43 MC MC MC MC MC Wd MC
Brandon Stone 17 10 MC 26 27 12 MC 28
Marcus Armitage MC 43 MC 10 17 MC MC 42 MC
Gun Taek Koh 7 58 50 MC 58 MC MC Wd 51
Hao Tong Li 49 7 MC MC Wd 67 46
Inhoi Hur 2 16 9 5 MC 6
Jens Dantorp MC MC 25 MC 57 45 53 MC 43
Marcus Kinhult 63 57 18 MC MC 23 12
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 63 68 MC MC 25 69 MC
Maximilian Kieffer 55 32 MC MC 45 34 39 MC
Scott Jamieson 36 MC 25 MC MC 27 MC
Jeong Weon Ko MC MC 45 63 52 39 4 MC
Sang Hyun Park (jr) 42 29 64 9 MC 14
Francesco Laporta 20 6 43 39 MC 27 39 27 12
Casey Jarvis 36 27 MC MC 26 8 MC MC MC
Max Rottluff MC 25 MC MC MC 9 27 62
Jeong-Woo Ham 59 MC 9 1 MC 14
Callum Shinkwin 57 MC 25 MC MC MC 52 MC
Jannik De Bruyn MC 61 57 27 78 66 62
Jason Scrivener 6 57 MC 52 4 25 27 MC
Seung Taek Lee Wd 13 22 31 59 1
Thomas Aiken 43 MC MC MC 36 59 39 14 12
Nick Bachem MC Wd MC 57 MC MC MC MC 58
Kyung Nam Kang 3 MC 50 Wd 13 38
Jacques Kruyswijk 7 MC 45 MC 69 MC
Seung-Su Han 57 Wd 36 MC MC 2
Eddie Pepperell MC 53 MC MC 12 MC 39 MC 42 23
Andrew Wilson 14 MC 52 MC MC 9 14
Louis De Jager MC MC 18 MC MC 67 MC 3
Manuel Elvira MC 62 MC MC MC MC MC MC MC
Hurly Long MC MC 29 MC Wd MC 61 MC 38
Hong Taek Kim 11 37 7 MC 9 MC 10
Galam Jeon 11 10 4 MC 13 31
Joel Girrbach MC 55 MC MC MC MC MC MC MC
Marcel Schneider 12 MC MC MC MC MC MC 43
Marco Penge 28 MC MC MC 12 MC MC MC 43
David Law 28 37 64 29 MC 57 68 MC MC
Ivan Cantero Gutierrez MC MC MC MC MC 47 MC MC MC
Adri Arnaus 57 MC MC 29 54 MC MC MC 12
Ross Fisher 28 32 MC 52 MC MC MC MC 12
James Morrison MC 37 MC MC MC 52 MC MC MC 28
Filippo Celli MC MC MC 30 MC MC MC MC
Lukas Nemecz MC 69 Wd MC MC MC 19 28
Oliver Wilson MC 32 MC 40 52 39 62 27 53
Frederik Schott 28 MC 13 17 MC 77 MC 43
Daan Huizing 55 MC MC MC MC Dq 39 MC MC
Tae Hoon Ok 7 10 69 57 2 62 MC
Matthias Schwab 36 MC MC MC MC 56 33 MC MC
Santiago Tarrio MC MC MC 29 MC 57 MC MC MC 62
Han Byeol Kim 21 51 7 60 13 6
Matthis Besard 61 43 39 MC MC MC MC MC
Rafael Cabrera-Bello MC MC MC MC 61 MC MC 61 MC
Sang Hee Lee 11 20 11 Wd Wd 59 12 27
Woo Young Cho 1 3 4 MC MC 63 MC
Gunner Wiebe MC 8 MC MC MC MC 67 MC MC
Edoardo Molinari MC MC MC MC MC 12 39 23
Sebastian Rodriguez Garcia 69 MC 39 MC 79 46 MC MC
Ricardo Gouveia 36 MC MC 24 MC MC MC MC 68
Eun Shin Park MC 10 MC 14 MC 22
Lorenzo Scalise MC MC 54 MC MC MC MC 66 MC
Soomin Lee 35 28 1 14 MC 68
Hee Min Chang MC 2 31 2 MC 14
Ashun Wu 20 49 64 MC 68 47 MC MC 53
Sam Jones 43 45 MC 66 MC MC 42 MC
James Nicholas MC 68 MC MC MC MC MC MC
Renato Paratore MC MC MC 45 MC MC MC MC
Jin Ho Choi 35 20 MC 14 53 31
Jack Davidson MC 68 MC 46 MC 28
Sang Pil Yoon 7 MC MC 51 20 MC
Sebastian Friedrichsen MC MC MC 17 73 MC 38
Lee Tae-Hee 7 MC MC 60 Wd 14
Hanmil Jung 21 10 68 31 35 MC
Woo Hyun Kim MC MC 36 7 2
Yeong Su Kim 11 MC MC 32 59 MC MC
Clement Sordet MC 62 MC MC MC MC MC MC 43
Tae Ho Kim 26 20 55 MC 13 14
Soren Kjeldsen MC MC MC MC 57 MC 62 37 MC
Dong Kyu Jang MC 20 MC 9 MC
Doyeob Mun 11 3 MC 40 MC MC
Jonas Blixt MC MC 12 78 57 68
Chase Hanna MC MC MC MC MC MC 75 66 MC MC
Sung Hoon Kang MC MC 64 69 MC MC MC 37 28
Haydn Barron MC MC MC MC 73 MC MC
Alexander Knappe MC 70 MC MC 52 MC MC MC
Gu Xin Chen MC MC MC MC MC MC MC MC MC
Nicolo Galletti 54 MC MC MC 68
George Coetzee MC MC MC MC 68 7 58
Garrick Porteous 34 MC MC MC 73 MC MC
Nicolai Von Dellingshausen 16 MC 3 17 5 MC 71
Pieter Moolman 16 12 3 MC MC 33 MC 58
Pedro Figueiredo MC MC 33 MC MC 5 MC
Kristian Krogh Johannessen 45 MC MC MC 62
Lauri Ruuska Wd MC MC MC MC 63 74
Benjamin Rusch MC MC 27 MC MC 53 73
Soren Broholt Lind MC MC MC 68 MC MC
Gyu Ho Lee
Baek Jun Kim
Player `23 `22 `21 `20 `19 `18 `17 `14
Tom Kim
Byeong Hun An
Nicolai Hojgaard
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
Sebastian Soderberg MC
Keita Nakajima
Rikuya Hoshino
Guido Migliozzi 14
Yubin Jang 33 MC
Yannik Paul 38
Nacho Elvira MC
Shubhankar Sharma 52
Antoine Rozner 21
Joost Luiten 3
Richard Mansell 43
Daniel Hillier MC
Calum Hill MC
Pablo Larrazabal 1
Mink Yu Kim MC
Adrien Saddier
Johannes Veerman MC
David Micheluzzi 21
Aaron Cockerill 21
Richie Ramsay 67
Todd Clements MC
Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
Andrea Pavan
Tom Vaillant
Gavin Green 14
Alejandro Del Rey
Jung Hwan Lee 10 42 39 2 50 65
Matthew Southgate MC
Brandon Stone
Marcus Armitage 71
Gun Taek Koh MC 49 3 50
Hao Tong Li 71
Inhoi Hur 61 8 MC 17 Wd MC
Jens Dantorp MC
Marcus Kinhult 21
Kiradech Aphibarnrat MC
Maximilian Kieffer
Scott Jamieson 3
Jeong Weon Ko 10
Sang Hyun Park (jr) 3 24 16 4 MC 41 18
Francesco Laporta
Casey Jarvis
Max Rottluff
Jeong-Woo Ham 61 2 4 52 39 11 MC
Callum Shinkwin
Jannik De Bruyn
Jason Scrivener
Seung Taek Lee 35 34 23 12
Thomas Aiken
Nick Bachem
Kyung Nam Kang 10 MC 25 11 17 35 2
Jacques Kruyswijk MC
Seung-Su Han MC 13 56 2
Eddie Pepperell
Andrew Wilson
Louis De Jager MC
Manuel Elvira
Hurly Long
Hong Taek Kim MC MC 57 MC 17 17 MC
Galam Jeon 21 MC 26 11 27
Joel Girrbach
Marcel Schneider 38
Marco Penge
David Law MC
Ivan Cantero Gutierrez
Adri Arnaus
Ross Fisher
James Morrison 52
Filippo Celli
Lukas Nemecz
Oliver Wilson 21
Frederik Schott MC
Daan Huizing
Tae Hoon Ok 32 MC MC MC 29 Wd
Matthias Schwab
Santiago Tarrio 70
Han Byeol Kim 52 8 8 MC 44
Matthis Besard
Rafael Cabrera-Bello MC
Sang Hee Lee MC 18 8 12
Woo Young Cho MC MC 17
Gunner Wiebe MC
Edoardo Molinari
Sebastian Rodriguez Garcia
Ricardo Gouveia
Eun Shin Park 43 55 MC 40 34 41 50
Lorenzo Scalise
Soomin Lee Wd 6 9 MC 22
Hee Min Chang 52 49
Ashun Wu 59
Sam Jones
James Nicholas
Renato Paratore
Jin Ho Choi MC 24 MC MC MC 9
Jack Davidson
Sang Pil Yoon 32 28 45 4
Sebastian Friedrichsen
Lee Tae-Hee MC 8 39 31 41 1 60 15
Hanmil Jung 21 38 28 14 14 4 46
Woo Hyun Kim MC 49 17 35 MC MC
Yeong Su Kim MC 1 21 25 51 23
Clement Sordet 7
Tae Ho Kim MC 64 39 MC MC
Soren Kjeldsen 32
Dong Kyu Jang MC 17
Doyeob Mun MC 24 MC 35 6 54 7 22
Jonas Blixt
Chase Hanna 43
Sung Hoon Kang 10
Haydn Barron
Alexander Knappe MC
Gu Xin Chen
Nicolo Galletti
George Coetzee
Garrick Porteous
Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
Pieter Moolman
Pedro Figueiredo
Kristian Krogh Johannessen
Lauri Ruuska
Benjamin Rusch
Soren Broholt Lind
Gyu Ho Lee
Baek Jun Kim
**********
Course Form table
2023 DP World Tour/ Korea PGA
2014-2022 Korea PGA

GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK

New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

The Punter

The Punter's In-Play Blog: Scheffler shoots clear in Texas

  • Steven Rawlings
Golfer Scottie Scheffler
Golf Bets

Golf Tips: Our experts' best bets for CJ Cup Byron Nelson

  • Max Liu
American golfer Scottie Scheffler
Each-Way Betting

CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025 First-Round Leader Tips: A trio of picks from 50/1 to 150/1

  • Matt Cooper
Golfer Rasmus Hojgaard

Most Read Stories

  1. Golf Betting Tips & Predictions

    The Punter's In-Play Blog: Scheffler shoots clear in Texas

  2. Golf Betting Tips & Predictions

    CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025 First-Round Leader Tips: A trio of picks from 50/1 to 150/1

  3. Golf Betting Tips & Predictions

    CJ Cup Byron Nelson: Dave Tindall's each-way picks from 60/1 to 100/1

  4. Golf Betting Tips & Predictions

    CJ Cup Byron Nelson: Course and current form stats

Latest Podcasts

Golf...Only Bettor

Masters 2025 Preview

  • Editor
Golf...Only Bettor

The Open Championship Preview

  • Editor