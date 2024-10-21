Genesis Championship 2024: Form stats for this week's tournament in Korea
The DP World Tour heads to Asia for the fifth and final time this season. Words and stats supplied by Andy Swales ...
-
Plenty of water; course demands accuracy from tee-to-green
-
Byeong 15/28.50 strongly fancied to triumph on home soil
-
Nicolai 22/123.00 ready to return to winners' enclosure
Tournament and Course Notes
• The Genesis Championship is a co-sanctioned event involving the tours of Europe (DP World) and Korea (KPGA). This will be the second time that Jack Nicklaus Golf Club has hosted a tournament on the DP World Tour;
• Located in the north-west of the country, this week's venue was built within sight of the Yellow Sea, in Korea's third most populated city, Incheon. The course is just over 200 miles from the country's border with North Korea;
• Opened in October 2010, the club became the first Asian venue to host the four-day Presidents Cup. In what was one of the closest-ever Presidents Cup fixtures in 2015, the Americans edged past the International XII by a single point (15½-14½);
• This beautifully-crafted course has also staged tournaments on a number of other Tours, including the over-50s Champions Tour and LPGA Tour;
• Both fairways and greens are seeded with Bent grass, while sand is in abundance. Sizeable water hazards are present on 11 holes, and are particularly prevalent on the back-nine;
• This week's tournament in Korea offers members of the DP World Tour their final opportunity to qualify for next week's Rolex Series event in Abu Dhabi where the field size will be restricted to the top 70 available players in the Race to Dubai standings.
Good Current Form
With most leading DP World Tour members taking a breather, ahead of the forthcoming season's finale in Dubai, there are few players who particularly stand out.
Dane Nicolai Hojgaard 22/123.00 is the only 'Euro Tour' player taking part this week who is currently ranked inside the world's top 100.
He's had a tough year on the PGA Tour and has returned to Europe to complete his 2024 campaign.
He makes the journey to the Far East following a brace of top-20 finishes in France and Spain, so may feel his game is starting to warm up again.
Korean Yubin Jang 75/176.00 will feel confident following his excellent season in the Far East.
There has been a brace of victories for Jang, along with eight other top-six finishes, making him a decent each-way selection.
Good Course Form
Spaniard Pablo Larrazabal 50/151.00 defends in Incheon, although his most recent top 10 arrived back in January.
One Korean outsider who may be worth following this week is Jung Hwan Lee 100/1101.00. Jung was 10th here last year, as well as runner-up in 2018.
His current form is pretty solid too, with three top 10s from his most recent five starts.
Two of South Korea's world stars are teeing-up this week, Tom Kim 7/18.00 and Byeong Hun An 15/28.50, and both will be making their course debuts on Thursday.
Kim has played very little competitive golf since mid-August, so perhaps Byeong will be a better option this coming week.
Byeong has enjoyed a solid season on the PGA Tour with three top-four finishes, albeit no victory. Not surprisingly, these two players head the market in Korea.
Note: List Contains Leading Reserves
Course Form Guide: (2014-22, KPGA Tour; 2023 DP World Tour).
THE PUNTER on Genesis Championship
Last 10 Weeks / Nicklaus Incheon Form (2014-23)
Position
- 1–5
- 6–15
- 16–25
|Player
|W42
|W41
|W40
|W39
|W38
|W37
|W36
|W35
|W34
|W33
|Tom Kim
|MC
|50
|Byeong Hun An
|18
|21
|13
|33
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|20
|18
|MC
|65
|MC
|MC
|14
|Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
|50
|18
|4
|13
|MC
|1
|19
|18
|Sebastian Soderberg
|MC
|37
|64
|MC
|MC
|12
|Keita Nakajima
|6
|MC
|33
|Rikuya Hoshino
|50
|67
|29
|40
|30
|8
|46
|Guido Migliozzi
|18
|MC
|MC
|8
|MC
|Yubin Jang
|11
|1
|2
|20
|MC
|20
|MC
|Yannik Paul
|MC
|2
|19
|24
|18
|MC
|MC
|MC
|19
|43
|Nacho Elvira
|Wd
|MC
|MC
|63
|17
|39
|MC
|28
|Shubhankar Sharma
|MC
|63
|57
|MC
|42
|18
|14
|Antoine Rozner
|43
|62
|MC
|7
|57
|34
|73
|MC
|Joost Luiten
|36
|MC
|35
|MC
|45
|6
|18
|23
|Richard Mansell
|MC
|43
|45
|MC
|45
|MC
|MC
|10
|Daniel Hillier
|43
|25
|65
|18
|MC
|53
|Calum Hill
|28
|18
|MC
|MC
|30
|MC
|53
|Pablo Larrazabal
|57
|MC
|29
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Mink Yu Kim
|19
|36
|3
|MC
|26
|4
|52
|Adrien Saddier
|MC
|18
|19
|MC
|36
|59
|5
|3
|Johannes Veerman
|14
|8
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|23
|David Micheluzzi
|Wd
|27
|19
|39
|MC
|MC
|31
|10
|MC
|Aaron Cockerill
|43
|13
|MC
|35
|9
|47
|MC
|MC
|Richie Ramsay
|20
|MC
|24
|45
|MC
|22
|39
|3
|Todd Clements
|MC
|37
|35
|13
|MC
|45
|46
|10
|28
|Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
|MC
|MC
|10
|MC
|2
|MC
|Dq
|MC
|Andrea Pavan
|MC
|MC
|57
|MC
|42
|22
|25
|42
|12
|Tom Vaillant
|63
|32
|7
|18
|MC
|47
|17
|MC
|Gavin Green
|MC
|13
|MC
|MC
|63
|34
|9
|Alejandro Del Rey
|67
|MC
|18
|54
|36
|39
|MC
|MC
|Jung Hwan Lee
|MC
|3
|28
|7
|8
|31
|Matthew Southgate
|MC
|27
|43
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Wd
|MC
|Brandon Stone
|17
|10
|MC
|26
|27
|12
|MC
|28
|Marcus Armitage
|MC
|43
|MC
|10
|17
|MC
|MC
|42
|MC
|Gun Taek Koh
|7
|58
|50
|MC
|58
|MC
|MC
|Wd
|51
|Hao Tong Li
|49
|7
|MC
|MC
|Wd
|67
|46
|Inhoi Hur
|2
|16
|9
|5
|MC
|6
|Jens Dantorp
|MC
|MC
|25
|MC
|57
|45
|53
|MC
|43
|Marcus Kinhult
|63
|57
|18
|MC
|MC
|23
|12
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|63
|68
|MC
|MC
|25
|69
|MC
|Maximilian Kieffer
|55
|32
|MC
|MC
|45
|34
|39
|MC
|Scott Jamieson
|36
|MC
|25
|MC
|MC
|27
|MC
|Jeong Weon Ko
|MC
|MC
|45
|63
|52
|39
|4
|MC
|Sang Hyun Park (jr)
|42
|29
|64
|9
|MC
|14
|Francesco Laporta
|20
|6
|43
|39
|MC
|27
|39
|27
|12
|Casey Jarvis
|36
|27
|MC
|MC
|26
|8
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Max Rottluff
|MC
|25
|MC
|MC
|MC
|9
|27
|62
|Jeong-Woo Ham
|59
|MC
|9
|1
|MC
|14
|Callum Shinkwin
|57
|MC
|25
|MC
|MC
|MC
|52
|MC
|Jannik De Bruyn
|MC
|61
|57
|27
|78
|66
|62
|Jason Scrivener
|6
|57
|MC
|52
|4
|25
|27
|MC
|Seung Taek Lee
|Wd
|13
|22
|31
|59
|1
|Thomas Aiken
|43
|MC
|MC
|MC
|36
|59
|39
|14
|12
|Nick Bachem
|MC
|Wd
|MC
|57
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|58
|Kyung Nam Kang
|3
|MC
|50
|Wd
|13
|38
|Jacques Kruyswijk
|7
|MC
|45
|MC
|69
|MC
|Seung-Su Han
|57
|Wd
|36
|MC
|MC
|2
|Eddie Pepperell
|MC
|53
|MC
|MC
|12
|MC
|39
|MC
|42
|23
|Andrew Wilson
|14
|MC
|52
|MC
|MC
|9
|14
|Louis De Jager
|MC
|MC
|18
|MC
|MC
|67
|MC
|3
|Manuel Elvira
|MC
|62
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Hurly Long
|MC
|MC
|29
|MC
|Wd
|MC
|61
|MC
|38
|Hong Taek Kim
|11
|37
|7
|MC
|9
|MC
|10
|Galam Jeon
|11
|10
|4
|MC
|13
|31
|Joel Girrbach
|MC
|55
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Marcel Schneider
|12
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|43
|Marco Penge
|28
|MC
|MC
|MC
|12
|MC
|MC
|MC
|43
|David Law
|28
|37
|64
|29
|MC
|57
|68
|MC
|MC
|Ivan Cantero Gutierrez
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|47
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Adri Arnaus
|57
|MC
|MC
|29
|54
|MC
|MC
|MC
|12
|Ross Fisher
|28
|32
|MC
|52
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|12
|James Morrison
|MC
|37
|MC
|MC
|MC
|52
|MC
|MC
|MC
|28
|Filippo Celli
|MC
|MC
|MC
|30
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Lukas Nemecz
|MC
|69
|Wd
|MC
|MC
|MC
|19
|28
|Oliver Wilson
|MC
|32
|MC
|40
|52
|39
|62
|27
|53
|Frederik Schott
|28
|MC
|13
|17
|MC
|77
|MC
|43
|Daan Huizing
|55
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Dq
|39
|MC
|MC
|Tae Hoon Ok
|7
|10
|69
|57
|2
|62
|MC
|Matthias Schwab
|36
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|56
|33
|MC
|MC
|Santiago Tarrio
|MC
|MC
|MC
|29
|MC
|57
|MC
|MC
|MC
|62
|Han Byeol Kim
|21
|51
|7
|60
|13
|6
|Matthis Besard
|61
|43
|39
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Rafael Cabrera-Bello
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|61
|MC
|MC
|61
|MC
|Sang Hee Lee
|11
|20
|11
|Wd
|Wd
|59
|12
|27
|Woo Young Cho
|1
|3
|4
|MC
|MC
|63
|MC
|Gunner Wiebe
|MC
|8
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|67
|MC
|MC
|Edoardo Molinari
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|12
|39
|23
|Sebastian Rodriguez Garcia
|69
|MC
|39
|MC
|79
|46
|MC
|MC
|Ricardo Gouveia
|36
|MC
|MC
|24
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|68
|Eun Shin Park
|MC
|10
|MC
|14
|MC
|22
|Lorenzo Scalise
|MC
|MC
|54
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|66
|MC
|Soomin Lee
|35
|28
|1
|14
|MC
|68
|Hee Min Chang
|MC
|2
|31
|2
|MC
|14
|Ashun Wu
|20
|49
|64
|MC
|68
|47
|MC
|MC
|53
|Sam Jones
|43
|45
|MC
|66
|MC
|MC
|42
|MC
|James Nicholas
|MC
|68
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Renato Paratore
|MC
|MC
|MC
|45
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Jin Ho Choi
|35
|20
|MC
|14
|53
|31
|Jack Davidson
|MC
|68
|MC
|46
|MC
|28
|Sang Pil Yoon
|7
|MC
|MC
|51
|20
|MC
|Sebastian Friedrichsen
|MC
|MC
|MC
|17
|73
|MC
|38
|Lee Tae-Hee
|7
|MC
|MC
|60
|Wd
|14
|Hanmil Jung
|21
|10
|68
|31
|35
|MC
|Woo Hyun Kim
|MC
|MC
|36
|7
|2
|Yeong Su Kim
|11
|MC
|MC
|32
|59
|MC
|MC
|Clement Sordet
|MC
|62
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|43
|Tae Ho Kim
|26
|20
|55
|MC
|13
|14
|Soren Kjeldsen
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|57
|MC
|62
|37
|MC
|Dong Kyu Jang
|MC
|20
|MC
|9
|MC
|Doyeob Mun
|11
|3
|MC
|40
|MC
|MC
|Jonas Blixt
|MC
|MC
|12
|78
|57
|68
|Chase Hanna
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|75
|66
|MC
|MC
|Sung Hoon Kang
|MC
|MC
|64
|69
|MC
|MC
|MC
|37
|28
|Haydn Barron
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|73
|MC
|MC
|Alexander Knappe
|MC
|70
|MC
|MC
|52
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Gu Xin Chen
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Nicolo Galletti
|54
|MC
|MC
|MC
|68
|George Coetzee
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|68
|7
|58
|Garrick Porteous
|34
|MC
|MC
|MC
|73
|MC
|MC
|Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
|16
|MC
|3
|17
|5
|MC
|71
|Pieter Moolman
|16
|12
|3
|MC
|MC
|33
|MC
|58
|Pedro Figueiredo
|MC
|MC
|33
|MC
|MC
|5
|MC
|Kristian Krogh Johannessen
|45
|MC
|MC
|MC
|62
|Lauri Ruuska
|Wd
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|63
|74
|Benjamin Rusch
|MC
|MC
|27
|MC
|MC
|53
|73
|Soren Broholt Lind
|MC
|MC
|MC
|68
|MC
|MC
|Gyu Ho Lee
|Baek Jun Kim
|Player
|`23
|`22
|`21
|`20
|`19
|`18
|`17
|`14
|Tom Kim
|Byeong Hun An
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
|Sebastian Soderberg
|MC
|Keita Nakajima
|Rikuya Hoshino
|Guido Migliozzi
|14
|Yubin Jang
|33
|MC
|Yannik Paul
|38
|Nacho Elvira
|MC
|Shubhankar Sharma
|52
|Antoine Rozner
|21
|Joost Luiten
|3
|Richard Mansell
|43
|Daniel Hillier
|MC
|Calum Hill
|MC
|Pablo Larrazabal
|1
|Mink Yu Kim
|MC
|Adrien Saddier
|Johannes Veerman
|MC
|David Micheluzzi
|21
|Aaron Cockerill
|21
|Richie Ramsay
|67
|Todd Clements
|MC
|Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
|Andrea Pavan
|Tom Vaillant
|Gavin Green
|14
|Alejandro Del Rey
|Jung Hwan Lee
|10
|42
|39
|2
|50
|65
|Matthew Southgate
|MC
|Brandon Stone
|Marcus Armitage
|71
|Gun Taek Koh
|MC
|49
|3
|50
|Hao Tong Li
|71
|Inhoi Hur
|61
|8
|MC
|17
|Wd
|MC
|Jens Dantorp
|MC
|Marcus Kinhult
|21
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|MC
|Maximilian Kieffer
|Scott Jamieson
|3
|Jeong Weon Ko
|10
|Sang Hyun Park (jr)
|3
|24
|16
|4
|MC
|41
|18
|Francesco Laporta
|Casey Jarvis
|Max Rottluff
|Jeong-Woo Ham
|61
|2
|4
|52
|39
|11
|MC
|Callum Shinkwin
|Jannik De Bruyn
|Jason Scrivener
|Seung Taek Lee
|35
|34
|23
|12
|Thomas Aiken
|Nick Bachem
|Kyung Nam Kang
|10
|MC
|25
|11
|17
|35
|2
|Jacques Kruyswijk
|MC
|Seung-Su Han
|MC
|13
|56
|2
|Eddie Pepperell
|Andrew Wilson
|Louis De Jager
|MC
|Manuel Elvira
|Hurly Long
|Hong Taek Kim
|MC
|MC
|57
|MC
|17
|17
|MC
|Galam Jeon
|21
|MC
|26
|11
|27
|Joel Girrbach
|Marcel Schneider
|38
|Marco Penge
|David Law
|MC
|Ivan Cantero Gutierrez
|Adri Arnaus
|Ross Fisher
|James Morrison
|52
|Filippo Celli
|Lukas Nemecz
|Oliver Wilson
|21
|Frederik Schott
|MC
|Daan Huizing
|Tae Hoon Ok
|32
|MC
|MC
|MC
|29
|Wd
|Matthias Schwab
|Santiago Tarrio
|70
|Han Byeol Kim
|52
|8
|8
|MC
|44
|Matthis Besard
|Rafael Cabrera-Bello
|MC
|Sang Hee Lee
|MC
|18
|8
|12
|Woo Young Cho
|MC
|MC
|17
|Gunner Wiebe
|MC
|Edoardo Molinari
|Sebastian Rodriguez Garcia
|Ricardo Gouveia
|Eun Shin Park
|43
|55
|MC
|40
|34
|41
|50
|Lorenzo Scalise
|Soomin Lee
|Wd
|6
|9
|MC
|22
|Hee Min Chang
|52
|49
|Ashun Wu
|59
|Sam Jones
|James Nicholas
|Renato Paratore
|Jin Ho Choi
|MC
|24
|MC
|MC
|MC
|9
|Jack Davidson
|Sang Pil Yoon
|32
|28
|45
|4
|Sebastian Friedrichsen
|Lee Tae-Hee
|MC
|8
|39
|31
|41
|1
|60
|15
|Hanmil Jung
|21
|38
|28
|14
|14
|4
|46
|Woo Hyun Kim
|MC
|49
|17
|35
|MC
|MC
|Yeong Su Kim
|MC
|1
|21
|25
|51
|23
|Clement Sordet
|7
|Tae Ho Kim
|MC
|64
|39
|MC
|MC
|Soren Kjeldsen
|32
|Dong Kyu Jang
|MC
|17
|Doyeob Mun
|MC
|24
|MC
|35
|6
|54
|7
|22
|Jonas Blixt
|Chase Hanna
|43
|Sung Hoon Kang
|10
|Haydn Barron
|Alexander Knappe
|MC
|Gu Xin Chen
|Nicolo Galletti
|George Coetzee
|Garrick Porteous
|Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
|Pieter Moolman
|Pedro Figueiredo
|Kristian Krogh Johannessen
|Lauri Ruuska
|Benjamin Rusch
|Soren Broholt Lind
|Gyu Ho Lee
|Baek Jun Kim
|**********
|Course Form table
|2023 DP World Tour/ Korea PGA
|2014-2022 Korea PGA
