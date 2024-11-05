World Wide Technology Championship 2024: Form stats for this week's tournament
The PGA Tour has journeyed to Mexico for this week's event at El Cardonal. Preview stats supplied by Andy Swales ...
-
Huge greens and wide fairways at El Cardonal
-
In-form Harris 30/131.00 can return to winners' enclosure
-
Schmid 25/126.00 ready to secure maiden Tour title
Tournament and Course Notes
• With just three events remaining on this year's PGA Tour schedule, the action switches to Mexico for the World Wide Technology Championship. Much of the focus is on the lower reaches of the FedEx Cup standings, as players battle to finish in the top 125, and so retain their playing-rights for next season;
• El Cardonal Golf Club, which made its PGA Tour debut 12 months ago, was the first course to be designed by 15-time major winner Tiger Woods. Opened in 2014, El Cardonal is laid out close to the southern tip of Mexico's Baja California Peninsula and within sight of the Los Cabos coastline which meets the Pacific Ocean;
• Fairways are wide and undulating, while putting surfaces are huge. At an average of 8,300 square feet, El Cardonal's greens are the second largest on the PGA Tour - behind the Plantation Course in Hawaii. In 2023, the average fairway width for tee-shot landing areas at El Cardonal was a gigantic 60 yards. This compares to the PGA Tour average of just below 30;
• However, anyone who fails to keep their golf ball on the short grass faces the prospect of ending up in heavy scrubland that lurks dangerously close to fairway perimeters. Greens and fairways are laid with paspalum grass, while water is only visible on a single hole. Last year's tournament was won by South African Erik van Rooyen at 27-under-par, with as many as nine golfers 20-under or better.
Good Current Form
This week's event has failed to attract any of the world's top-25 golfers, which means No 33 Cameron Young 20/121.00 is the highest-ranked player in a mediocre field.
Young is a former world No 13, but remains without a victory at this level.
The 27-year-old from New York State has suffered a dip in form during the past six months, but could certainly turn it around this coming week.
Eight times he's stood on a PGA Tour podium, but never on the top step.
However, opportunity knocks for many of those teeing-up on Thursday including another 'nearly-golfer' of recent years Beau Hossler 22/123.00.
Hossler has finished runner-up on four occasions, including last month in Mississippi where he was beaten in a play-off. He tied-15th here 12 months ago.
Of those competing this week, Max Greyserman 16/117.00 has scooped more World Ranking points, since the start of June, than anyone else.
During the past five months the New Jersey-born pro has leapt 103 positions up the World Ranking from No 143.
This is thanks to a trio of runner-up finishes from his last five starts.
Two other names to consider are fast-improving German Matti Schmid 25/126.00 and the experienced Harris English 30/131.00.
Schmid, 26, has already secured his playing-rights for next year following a fast start to the Fall Schedule.
He tied-third in Las Vegas last month, which was his second podium finish on golf's premier tour.
English, meanwhile, is a four-time winner on the PGA Tour, including once in Mexico.
The former world No 10 travels to El Cardonal after back-to-back T10s.
World Ranking Points
Most Points Since June 1st (Top 15 Listed)
Pts
93.03: Max Greyserman
57.17: Jhonattan Vegas
52.21: Ben Griffin
50.35: Nico Echavarria
48.02: Patton Kizzire
47.35: Harry Hall
43.63: Rico Hoey
42.28: JJ Spaun
40.90: Patrick Fishburn
35.77: Tom Hoge
35.06: Matti Schmid
33.63: Beau Hossler
32.67: Maverick McNealy
31.61: Matt Kuchar
31.32: Doug Ghim
Only those entered this week are included in table
Form Stats For ABU DHABI HSBC CHAMPIONSHIP
Note: List Contains Leading Reserves
Last 10 Weeks / El Cardonal 2023
Position
- 1–5
- 6–15
- 16–25
|Player
|W44
|W43
|W42
|W41
|W40
|W39
|W38
|W37
|W36
|W35
|Cameron Young
|Max Greyserman
|2
|Lucas Glover
|3
|3
|13
|Austin Eckroat
|46
|Tom Hoge
|56
|MC
|7
|29
|Harris English
|9
|6
|MC
|MC
|Ben Griffin
|22
|MC
|11
|37
|Taylor Moore
|11
|29
|42
|Maverick McNealy
|Wd
|16
|MC
|MC
|Erik van Rooyen
|46
|43
|12
|MC
|Jhonattan Vegas
|11
|52
|23
|32
|Beau Hossler
|56
|23
|11
|2
|MC
|Adam Schenk
|67
|46
|MC
|MC
|Keith Mitchell
|MC
|MC
|3
|12
|Patrick Rodgers
|67
|11
|MC
|37
|Doug Ghim
|27
|2
|25
|33
|47
|Matti Schmid
|3
|5
|16
|40
|58
|17
|Patton Kizzire
|MC
|43
|11
|1
|Harry Hall
|13
|9
|35
|18
|MC
|12
|Luke List
|16
|41
|MC
|42
|Nico Echavarria
|1
|MC
|11
|MC
|MC
|Matt Kuchar
|37
|14
|MC
|13
|JJ Spaun
|6
|34
|25
|Wd
|26
|Rico Hoey
|22
|3
|21
|68
|37
|Adam Svensson
|46
|MC
|25
|MC
|13
|Vince Whaley
|16
|67
|16
|MC
|Charley Hoffman
|65
|MC
|28
|26
|Patrick Fishburn
|37
|34
|MC
|48
|3
|Sam Stevens
|22
|23
|37
|37
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|63
|5
|46
|23
|MC
|Chandler Phillips
|33
|MC
|MC
|33
|13
|Zac Blair
|46
|61
|66
|MC
|13
|Alejandro Tosti
|9
|43
|MC
|MC
|Justin Lower
|56
|MC
|MC
|28
|7
|Michael Kim
|5
|MC
|MC
|MC
|David Lipsky
|41
|MC
|MC
|2
|Harry Higgs
|69
|35
|46
|Alex Smalley
|65
|25
|5
|MC
|Nate Lashley
|16
|29
|61
|55
|MC
|Seong Hyeon Kim
|46
|51
|64
|MC
|MC
|MC
|David Skinns
|76
|66
|MC
|37
|44
|Pierceson Coody
|39
|MC
|MC
|58
|Carson Young
|37
|MC
|11
|48
|MC
|Hayden Springer
|MC
|MC
|8
|MC
|Jacob Bridgeman
|29
|46
|11
|MC
|Taylor Montgomery
|MC
|MC
|Wd
|MC
|Trace Crowe
|63
|54
|42
|MC
|Joe Highsmith
|16
|6
|55
|13
|Justin Suh
|46
|46
|MC
|37
|Sam Ryder
|MC
|40
|MC
|MC
|Henrik Norlander
|MC
|8
|28
|61
|8
|53
|Kevin Streelman
|MC
|3
|42
|MC
|Carl Yuan
|MC
|11
|MC
|MC
|Hayden Buckley
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Neal Shipley
|41
|13
|23
|3
|Matthew NeSmith
|MC
|MC
|48
|MC
|Dylan Wu
|MC
|69
|MC
|MC
|Daniel Berger
|39
|35
|7
|MC
|Joel Dahmen
|41
|Wd
|40
|MC
|50
|Ryan Moore
|34
|MC
|MC
|Nick Hardy
|MC
|8
|28
|50
|Chez Reavie
|MC
|54
|MC
|32
|Martin Laird
|MC
|MC
|48
|47
|Chad Ramey
|46
|23
|21
|Wd
|58
|Kevin Tway
|35
|MC
|13
|Brandon Wu
|MC
|MC
|55
|13
|Tyler Duncan
|61
|25
|MC
|MC
|Camilo Villegas
|54
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Chesson Hadley
|MC
|64
|55
|50
|Wesley Bryan
|21
|37
|13
|Adrien Dumont de Chassart
|MC
|MC
|55
|MC
|Robby Shelton
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Joseph Bramlett
|52
|21
|63
|MC
|Roger Sloan
|MC
|61
|61
|37
|Aaron Baddeley
|MC
|MC
|MC
|50
|Rafael Campos
|MC
|MC
|MC
|13
|Lanto Griffin
|29
|54
|61
|Austin Smotherman
|Wd
|42
|7
|Troy Merritt
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Norman Xiong
|29
|63
|MC
|MC
|Bud Cauley
|34
|MC
|5
|32
|Erik Barnes
|60
|MC
|Wd
|Garrick Higgo
|54
|MC
|MC
|26
|Ryan McCormick
|16
|Wd
|MC
|MC
|Seung-Yul Noh
|MC
|18
|MC
|12
|Tom Whitney
|MC
|11
|MC
|47
|Kevin Chappell
|MC
|MC
|26
|Cameron Champ
|Wd
|46
|MC
|MC
|Wilson Furr
|54
|46
|MC
|13
|Austin Hitt
|33
|MC
|MC
|Ryan Palmer
|MC
|MC
|Kelly Kraft
|MC
|MC
|Paul Barjon
|MC
|MC
|33
|MC
|Emilio Gonzalez
|20
|MC
|3
|Kevin Dougherty
|MC
|MC
|MC
|64
|Callum Tarren
|MC
|MC
|61
|MC
|Ben Taylor
|46
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Scott Piercy
|16
|54
|Tyson Alexander
|MC
|54
|MC
|MC
|Will Gordon
|MC
|35
|48
|MC
|Martin Trainer
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Luke Donald
|48
|45
|MC
|Austin Cook
|MC
|MC
|Trey Mullinax
|MC
|25
|42
|MC
|Danny Willett
|MC
|MC
|MC
|48
|MC
|MC
|Josh Teater
|MC
|MC
|61
|Ryan Brehm
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Blaine Hale
|MC
|MC
|MC
|37
|Raul Pereda
|54
|MC
|MC
|Isidro Benitez
|Santiago De la Fuente
|44
|22
|Tim Wilkinson
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Sean O`Hair
|MC
|MC
|Cody Gribble
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Bill Haas
|55
|MC
|James Hahn
|MC
|Nick Watney
|MC
|MJ Daffue
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Richy Werenski
|25
|13
|55
|William McGirt
|MC
|Russell Knox
|MC
|Marty Dou Ze Cheng
|MC
|MC
|OmarMorales
|Billy Andrade
|Mark Geddes
|Andrew Walker
|Player
|2023
|Cameron Young
|54
|Max Greyserman
|Lucas Glover
|59
|Austin Eckroat
|23
|Tom Hoge
|Harris English
|Ben Griffin
|23
|Taylor Moore
|Maverick McNealy
|MC
|Erik van Rooyen
|1
|Jhonattan Vegas
|Beau Hossler
|15
|Adam Schenk
|Keith Mitchell
|38
|Patrick Rodgers
|Doug Ghim
|15
|Matti Schmid
|38
|Patton Kizzire
|15
|Harry Hall
|MC
|Luke List
|45
|Nico Echavarria
|31
|Matt Kuchar
|2
|JJ Spaun
|67
|Rico Hoey
|Adam Svensson
|45
|Vince Whaley
|59
|Charley Hoffman
|MC
|Patrick Fishburn
|Sam Stevens
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|54
|Chandler Phillips
|Zac Blair
|MC
|Alejandro Tosti
|Justin Lower
|23
|Michael Kim
|23
|David Lipsky
|MC
|Harry Higgs
|MC
|Alex Smalley
|Nate Lashley
|10
|Seong Hyeon Kim
|David Skinns
|Pierceson Coody
|Carson Young
|9
|Hayden Springer
|Jacob Bridgeman
|Taylor Montgomery
|31
|Trace Crowe
|Joe Highsmith
|Justin Suh
|4
|Sam Ryder
|10
|Henrik Norlander
|MC
|Kevin Streelman
|Carl Yuan
|MC
|Hayden Buckley
|59
|Neal Shipley
|Matthew NeSmith
|Dylan Wu
|Daniel Berger
|Joel Dahmen
|Ryan Moore
|38
|Nick Hardy
|23
|Chez Reavie
|72
|Martin Laird
|31
|Chad Ramey
|Kevin Tway
|54
|Brandon Wu
|54
|Tyler Duncan
|MC
|Camilo Villegas
|2
|Chesson Hadley
|7
|Wesley Bryan
|Adrien Dumont de Chassart
|Robby Shelton
|59
|Joseph Bramlett
|Roger Sloan
|Aaron Baddeley
|Rafael Campos
|Lanto Griffin
|54
|Austin Smotherman
|23
|Troy Merritt
|65
|Norman Xiong
|Bud Cauley
|Erik Barnes
|Garrick Higgo
|Ryan McCormick
|Seung-Yul Noh
|Tom Whitney
|Kevin Chappell
|Cameron Champ
|45
|Wilson Furr
|Austin Hitt
|Ryan Palmer
|5
|Kelly Kraft
|71
|Paul Barjon
|Emilio Gonzalez
|Kevin Dougherty
|Callum Tarren
|MC
|Ben Taylor
|MC
|Scott Piercy
|23
|Tyson Alexander
|MC
|Will Gordon
|15
|Martin Trainer
|15
|Luke Donald
|Austin Cook
|10
|Trey Mullinax
|Danny Willett
|Josh Teater
|Ryan Brehm
|MC
|Blaine Hale
|Raul Pereda
|Isidro Benitez
|65
|Santiago De la Fuente
|Tim Wilkinson
|Sean O`Hair
|Cody Gribble
|MC
|Bill Haas
|James Hahn
|45
|Nick Watney
|MC
|MJ Daffue
|38
|Richy Werenski
|45
|William McGirt
|Russell Knox
|69
|Marty Dou Ze Cheng
|MC
|OmarMorales
|Billy Andrade
|Mark Geddes
|Andrew Walker
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
