World Wide Technology Championship 2024: Form stats for this week's tournament

Huge greens and wide fairways at El Cardonal

In-form Harris 30/1 31.00 can return to winners' enclosure

Schmid 25/1 26.00 ready to secure maiden Tour title

Tournament and Course Notes

• With just three events remaining on this year's PGA Tour schedule, the action switches to Mexico for the World Wide Technology Championship. Much of the focus is on the lower reaches of the FedEx Cup standings, as players battle to finish in the top 125, and so retain their playing-rights for next season;

• El Cardonal Golf Club, which made its PGA Tour debut 12 months ago, was the first course to be designed by 15-time major winner Tiger Woods. Opened in 2014, El Cardonal is laid out close to the southern tip of Mexico's Baja California Peninsula and within sight of the Los Cabos coastline which meets the Pacific Ocean;

• Fairways are wide and undulating, while putting surfaces are huge. At an average of 8,300 square feet, El Cardonal's greens are the second largest on the PGA Tour - behind the Plantation Course in Hawaii. In 2023, the average fairway width for tee-shot landing areas at El Cardonal was a gigantic 60 yards. This compares to the PGA Tour average of just below 30;

• However, anyone who fails to keep their golf ball on the short grass faces the prospect of ending up in heavy scrubland that lurks dangerously close to fairway perimeters. Greens and fairways are laid with paspalum grass, while water is only visible on a single hole. Last year's tournament was won by South African Erik van Rooyen at 27-under-par, with as many as nine golfers 20-under or better.

Good Current Form

This week's event has failed to attract any of the world's top-25 golfers, which means No 33 Cameron Young 20/121.00 is the highest-ranked player in a mediocre field.

Young is a former world No 13, but remains without a victory at this level.

The 27-year-old from New York State has suffered a dip in form during the past six months, but could certainly turn it around this coming week.

Eight times he's stood on a PGA Tour podium, but never on the top step.

However, opportunity knocks for many of those teeing-up on Thursday including another 'nearly-golfer' of recent years Beau Hossler 22/123.00.

Hossler has finished runner-up on four occasions, including last month in Mississippi where he was beaten in a play-off. He tied-15th here 12 months ago.

Of those competing this week, Max Greyserman 16/117.00 has scooped more World Ranking points, since the start of June, than anyone else.

During the past five months the New Jersey-born pro has leapt 103 positions up the World Ranking from No 143.

This is thanks to a trio of runner-up finishes from his last five starts.

Two other names to consider are fast-improving German Matti Schmid 25/126.00 and the experienced Harris English 30/131.00.

Schmid, 26, has already secured his playing-rights for next year following a fast start to the Fall Schedule.

He tied-third in Las Vegas last month, which was his second podium finish on golf's premier tour.

English, meanwhile, is a four-time winner on the PGA Tour, including once in Mexico.

The former world No 10 travels to El Cardonal after back-to-back T10s.

World Ranking Points



Most Points Since June 1st (Top 15 Listed)

Pts

93.03: Max Greyserman

57.17: Jhonattan Vegas

52.21: Ben Griffin

50.35: Nico Echavarria

48.02: Patton Kizzire

47.35: Harry Hall

43.63: Rico Hoey

42.28: JJ Spaun

40.90: Patrick Fishburn

35.77: Tom Hoge

35.06: Matti Schmid

33.63: Beau Hossler

32.67: Maverick McNealy

31.61: Matt Kuchar

31.32: Doug Ghim

Only those entered this week are included in table

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves

Now read Andy's course form stats piece for the Abu Dhabi Championship here!