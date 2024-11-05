Golf Form Guide

World Wide Technology Championship 2024: Form stats for this week's tournament

The Tiger Woods-designed El Cardonal makes its second appearance on the PGA Tour calendar
El Cardonal: Wide fairways and laid out close to Mexico's Pacific coastline

The PGA Tour has journeyed to Mexico for this week's event at El Cardonal. Preview stats supplied by Andy Swales ...

  • Huge greens and wide fairways at El Cardonal

  • In-form Harris 30/131.00 can return to winners' enclosure

  • Schmid 25/126.00 ready to secure maiden Tour title

Tournament and Course Notes

• With just three events remaining on this year's PGA Tour schedule, the action switches to Mexico for the World Wide Technology Championship. Much of the focus is on the lower reaches of the FedEx Cup standings, as players battle to finish in the top 125, and so retain their playing-rights for next season;

• El Cardonal Golf Club, which made its PGA Tour debut 12 months ago, was the first course to be designed by 15-time major winner Tiger Woods. Opened in 2014, El Cardonal is laid out close to the southern tip of Mexico's Baja California Peninsula and within sight of the Los Cabos coastline which meets the Pacific Ocean;

• Fairways are wide and undulating, while putting surfaces are huge. At an average of 8,300 square feet, El Cardonal's greens are the second largest on the PGA Tour - behind the Plantation Course in Hawaii. In 2023, the average fairway width for tee-shot landing areas at El Cardonal was a gigantic 60 yards. This compares to the PGA Tour average of just below 30;

• However, anyone who fails to keep their golf ball on the short grass faces the prospect of ending up in heavy scrubland that lurks dangerously close to fairway perimeters. Greens and fairways are laid with paspalum grass, while water is only visible on a single hole. Last year's tournament was won by South African Erik van Rooyen at 27-under-par, with as many as nine golfers 20-under or better.

Good Current Form

This week's event has failed to attract any of the world's top-25 golfers, which means No 33 Cameron Young 20/121.00 is the highest-ranked player in a mediocre field.

Young is a former world No 13, but remains without a victory at this level.

The 27-year-old from New York State has suffered a dip in form during the past six months, but could certainly turn it around this coming week.

Eight times he's stood on a PGA Tour podium, but never on the top step.

However, opportunity knocks for many of those teeing-up on Thursday including another 'nearly-golfer' of recent years Beau Hossler 22/123.00.

Hossler has finished runner-up on four occasions, including last month in Mississippi where he was beaten in a play-off. He tied-15th here 12 months ago.

Of those competing this week, Max Greyserman 16/117.00 has scooped more World Ranking points, since the start of June, than anyone else.

During the past five months the New Jersey-born pro has leapt 103 positions up the World Ranking from No 143.

This is thanks to a trio of runner-up finishes from his last five starts.

Two other names to consider are fast-improving German Matti Schmid 25/126.00 and the experienced Harris English 30/131.00.

Schmid, 26, has already secured his playing-rights for next year following a fast start to the Fall Schedule.

He tied-third in Las Vegas last month, which was his second podium finish on golf's premier tour.

English, meanwhile, is a four-time winner on the PGA Tour, including once in Mexico.

The former world No 10 travels to El Cardonal after back-to-back T10s.

Betfair Sportsbook

World Ranking Points


Most Points Since June 1st (Top 15 Listed)
Pts
93.03: Max Greyserman
57.17: Jhonattan Vegas
52.21: Ben Griffin
50.35: Nico Echavarria
48.02: Patton Kizzire
47.35: Harry Hall
43.63: Rico Hoey
42.28: JJ Spaun
40.90: Patrick Fishburn
35.77: Tom Hoge
35.06: Matti Schmid
33.63: Beau Hossler
32.67: Maverick McNealy
31.61: Matt Kuchar
31.32: Doug Ghim
Only those entered this week are included in table

Form Stats For ABU DHABI HSBC CHAMPIONSHIP

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves

Now read Andy's course form stats piece for the Abu Dhabi Championship here!

Last 10 Weeks / El Cardonal 2023

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player W44 W43 W42 W41 W40 W39 W38 W37 W36 W35
Cameron Young
Max Greyserman 2
Lucas Glover 3 3 13
Austin Eckroat 46
Tom Hoge 56 MC 7 29
Harris English 9 6 MC MC
Ben Griffin 22 MC 11 37
Taylor Moore 11 29 42
Maverick McNealy Wd 16 MC MC
Erik van Rooyen 46 43 12 MC
Jhonattan Vegas 11 52 23 32
Beau Hossler 56 23 11 2 MC
Adam Schenk 67 46 MC MC
Keith Mitchell MC MC 3 12
Patrick Rodgers 67 11 MC 37
Doug Ghim 27 2 25 33 47
Matti Schmid 3 5 16 40 58 17
Patton Kizzire MC 43 11 1
Harry Hall 13 9 35 18 MC 12
Luke List 16 41 MC 42
Nico Echavarria 1 MC 11 MC MC
Matt Kuchar 37 14 MC 13
JJ Spaun 6 34 25 Wd 26
Rico Hoey 22 3 21 68 37
Adam Svensson 46 MC 25 MC 13
Vince Whaley 16 67 16 MC
Charley Hoffman 65 MC 28 26
Patrick Fishburn 37 34 MC 48 3
Sam Stevens 22 23 37 37
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 63 5 46 23 MC
Chandler Phillips 33 MC MC 33 13
Zac Blair 46 61 66 MC 13
Alejandro Tosti 9 43 MC MC
Justin Lower 56 MC MC 28 7
Michael Kim 5 MC MC MC
David Lipsky 41 MC MC 2
Harry Higgs 69 35 46
Alex Smalley 65 25 5 MC
Nate Lashley 16 29 61 55 MC
Seong Hyeon Kim 46 51 64 MC MC MC
David Skinns 76 66 MC 37 44
Pierceson Coody 39 MC MC 58
Carson Young 37 MC 11 48 MC
Hayden Springer MC MC 8 MC
Jacob Bridgeman 29 46 11 MC
Taylor Montgomery MC MC Wd MC
Trace Crowe 63 54 42 MC
Joe Highsmith 16 6 55 13
Justin Suh 46 46 MC 37
Sam Ryder MC 40 MC MC
Henrik Norlander MC 8 28 61 8 53
Kevin Streelman MC 3 42 MC
Carl Yuan MC 11 MC MC
Hayden Buckley MC MC MC MC
Neal Shipley 41 13 23 3
Matthew NeSmith MC MC 48 MC
Dylan Wu MC 69 MC MC
Daniel Berger 39 35 7 MC
Joel Dahmen 41 Wd 40 MC 50
Ryan Moore 34 MC MC
Nick Hardy MC 8 28 50
Chez Reavie MC 54 MC 32
Martin Laird MC MC 48 47
Chad Ramey 46 23 21 Wd 58
Kevin Tway 35 MC 13
Brandon Wu MC MC 55 13
Tyler Duncan 61 25 MC MC
Camilo Villegas 54 MC MC MC
Chesson Hadley MC 64 55 50
Wesley Bryan 21 37 13
Adrien Dumont de Chassart MC MC 55 MC
Robby Shelton MC MC MC MC
Joseph Bramlett 52 21 63 MC
Roger Sloan MC 61 61 37
Aaron Baddeley MC MC MC 50
Rafael Campos MC MC MC 13
Lanto Griffin 29 54 61
Austin Smotherman Wd 42 7
Troy Merritt MC MC MC MC
Norman Xiong 29 63 MC MC
Bud Cauley 34 MC 5 32
Erik Barnes 60 MC Wd
Garrick Higgo 54 MC MC 26
Ryan McCormick 16 Wd MC MC
Seung-Yul Noh MC 18 MC 12
Tom Whitney MC 11 MC 47
Kevin Chappell MC MC 26
Cameron Champ Wd 46 MC MC
Wilson Furr 54 46 MC 13
Austin Hitt 33 MC MC
Ryan Palmer MC MC
Kelly Kraft MC MC
Paul Barjon MC MC 33 MC
Emilio Gonzalez 20 MC 3
Kevin Dougherty MC MC MC 64
Callum Tarren MC MC 61 MC
Ben Taylor 46 MC MC MC
Scott Piercy 16 54
Tyson Alexander MC 54 MC MC
Will Gordon MC 35 48 MC
Martin Trainer MC MC MC
Luke Donald 48 45 MC
Austin Cook MC MC
Trey Mullinax MC 25 42 MC
Danny Willett MC MC MC 48 MC MC
Josh Teater MC MC 61
Ryan Brehm MC MC MC MC
Blaine Hale MC MC MC 37
Raul Pereda 54 MC MC
Isidro Benitez
Santiago De la Fuente 44 22
Tim Wilkinson MC MC MC
Sean O`Hair MC MC
Cody Gribble MC MC MC
Bill Haas 55 MC
James Hahn MC
Nick Watney MC
MJ Daffue MC MC MC MC
Richy Werenski 25 13 55
William McGirt MC
Russell Knox MC
Marty Dou Ze Cheng MC MC
OmarMorales
Billy Andrade
Mark Geddes
Andrew Walker
Player 2023
Cameron Young 54
Max Greyserman
Lucas Glover 59
Austin Eckroat 23
Tom Hoge
Harris English
Ben Griffin 23
Taylor Moore
Maverick McNealy MC
Erik van Rooyen 1
Jhonattan Vegas
Beau Hossler 15
Adam Schenk
Keith Mitchell 38
Patrick Rodgers
Doug Ghim 15
Matti Schmid 38
Patton Kizzire 15
Harry Hall MC
Luke List 45
Nico Echavarria 31
Matt Kuchar 2
JJ Spaun 67
Rico Hoey
Adam Svensson 45
Vince Whaley 59
Charley Hoffman MC
Patrick Fishburn
Sam Stevens
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 54
Chandler Phillips
Zac Blair MC
Alejandro Tosti
Justin Lower 23
Michael Kim 23
David Lipsky MC
Harry Higgs MC
Alex Smalley
Nate Lashley 10
Seong Hyeon Kim
David Skinns
Pierceson Coody
Carson Young 9
Hayden Springer
Jacob Bridgeman
Taylor Montgomery 31
Trace Crowe
Joe Highsmith
Justin Suh 4
Sam Ryder 10
Henrik Norlander MC
Kevin Streelman
Carl Yuan MC
Hayden Buckley 59
Neal Shipley
Matthew NeSmith
Dylan Wu
Daniel Berger
Joel Dahmen
Ryan Moore 38
Nick Hardy 23
Chez Reavie 72
Martin Laird 31
Chad Ramey
Kevin Tway 54
Brandon Wu 54
Tyler Duncan MC
Camilo Villegas 2
Chesson Hadley 7
Wesley Bryan
Adrien Dumont de Chassart
Robby Shelton 59
Joseph Bramlett
Roger Sloan
Aaron Baddeley
Rafael Campos
Lanto Griffin 54
Austin Smotherman 23
Troy Merritt 65
Norman Xiong
Bud Cauley
Erik Barnes
Garrick Higgo
Ryan McCormick
Seung-Yul Noh
Tom Whitney
Kevin Chappell
Cameron Champ 45
Wilson Furr
Austin Hitt
Ryan Palmer 5
Kelly Kraft 71
Paul Barjon
Emilio Gonzalez
Kevin Dougherty
Callum Tarren MC
Ben Taylor MC
Scott Piercy 23
Tyson Alexander MC
Will Gordon 15
Martin Trainer 15
Luke Donald
Austin Cook 10
Trey Mullinax
Danny Willett
Josh Teater
Ryan Brehm MC
Blaine Hale
Raul Pereda
Isidro Benitez 65
Santiago De la Fuente
Tim Wilkinson
Sean O`Hair
Cody Gribble MC
Bill Haas
James Hahn 45
Nick Watney MC
MJ Daffue 38
Richy Werenski 45
William McGirt
Russell Knox 69
Marty Dou Ze Cheng MC
OmarMorales
Billy Andrade
Mark Geddes
Andrew Walker

