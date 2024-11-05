Golf Form Guide

Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship 2024: Course and current form stats

The 14-year-old Yas Links will be hosting its third DP World Tour event this week
The tee shot on 17 at Yas Links

The DP World Tour heads for the United Arab Emirates, and the lucrative Rolex Series event at Yas Links. Words and stats supplied by Andy Swales ...

  • Lots of water and sand on rolling links-style layout

  • Rasmus 20/121.00 enjoys strong Middle East history

  • Don't overlook Niemann 9/110.00 in Abu Dhabi

Tournament and Course Notes

• Just two tournaments remain on this season's DP World Tour calendar and both are big money events in the Middle East. First up is the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship at Yas Links, followed by the traditional finale at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai. These two tournaments also bring the curtain down on this year's five-event Rolex Series, with more than £14m of prize money on offer during the next couple of weeks;

• The Abu Dhabi Championship has a restricted field size of 70, taken from current positions in the Race to Dubai standings. After that, this number is whittled down to the top 50 for the concluding DP World Tour Championship over Jumeirah's Earth Course;

• Yas Links is a spectacular course which was opened in March 2010 and has been described as the 'first true links course in the Middle East'. Approximately 1.8 million cubic metres of material was dredged and contoured to create this rolling links venue on Yas Island;

• Yas Links, which is hosting its third 'European Tour' event, is located close to the motor racing circuit that has staged Formula One's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix since 2009. The 'Championship Links', as the course is known locally, is located on the west shores of Yas Island;

• As is typical of venues in desert environments, there are plenty of official, as well as unofficial, sandy hazards dotted around its layout. Water comes into play on nine holes, with a number of tee shots needing to be launched over Al Raha Creek.

Good Current Form

Three players that enjoy both decent current form, as well as a strong history in this part of the world, are Rasmus Hojgaard 20/121.00, Rory McIlroy 9/25.50 and Tommy Fleetwood 17/29.50.

Hojgaard is close to securing his playing rights on next year's PGA Tour where he will join his twin brother Nicolai.

His last six starts in tournaments staged in the Middle East have all yielded top-12 finishes.

Meanwhile, three of Fleetwood's seven 'European Tour' victories have happened on the Arabian Peninsula including this year's Dubai Invitational.

The world No 10 has been in strong form since claiming his Olympic silver medal at the start of August.

As for McIlroy, he's won six events in the United Arab Emirates.

And watch out for Joaquin Niemann 9/110.00, who has enjoyed an excellent year on the Saudi-backed LIV Tour.

In addition to his two victories, there were four other podium finishes from 13 starts.

He ended the year second in the overall standings which was topped by Jon Rahm

Good Course Form

Course data is fairly limited for Yas Links which has only hosted two DP World Tour events during its 14-year existence.

However, two players teeing-up this week have each posted a brace of top-10s at the course. They are Tyrrell Hatton 13/27.50 and Shubhankar Sharma 100/1101.00.

Hatton triumphed at St Andrews on his most recent start last month and, despite playing much of 2024 on the LIV Tour, the Englishman is a remarkably high No 21 in the world.

He ended the LIV season fourth in the overall standings, thanks to one victory and five other top-five finishes.

And if you are looking for a higher-priced each-way selection, then Jeff Winther 90/191.00 might fit the bill.

The Dane was runner-up at last month's French Open and, in two previous visits to Yas Links, has posted finishes of 17-6.

Middle East Form


Most T-12s on Arabian Peninsula since January 1st, 2020
T12s
11: Rasmus Hojgaard
9: Adrian Meronk
8: Tommy Fleetwood
8: Tyrrell Hatton
8: Rory McIlroy
8: Antoine Rozner
6: Thorbjorn Olesen
6: Jordan Smith
5: Nicolai Hojgaard
5: Robert MacIntyre
5: Bernd Wiesberger
Only those competing this week are included in table.
Above list refers to DP World Tour events only

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves

Last 10 Weeks / Yas Links Form (2022-23)

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player W44 W43 W42 W41 W40 W39 W38 W37 W36 W35
Rory McIlroy 25 2 2 12
Tommy Fleetwood 3 3 12 16
Robert MacIntyre 25 12 5 16
Adam Scott MC 57 5
Tyrrell Hatton 1 10 4 18
Shane Lowry 12 13 12 12 8
Justin Rose 13 48
Min Woo Lee 27 9 32
Thriston Lawrence 36 MC 54 2 26 27 2
Nicolai Hojgaard 9 20 18 MC 65 MC MC
Rasmus Hojgaard 4 13 MC 38 1 17 3
Thomas Detry 37 MC 30 MC
Matt Wallace 20 37 43 24 12 1 8
Thorbjorn Olesen 7 2 12 MC 12 33
Romain Langasque 7 MC 29 MC MC MC
Matteo Manassero 17 49 MC 4 3 MC 6
Jordan Smith 4 13 35 18 7 12 12
Adrian Meronk 23
Niklas Norgaard Moller 28 18 12 7 36 1
Jesper Svensson 50 27 54 MC MC 5
Jorge Campillo 2 37 19 18 45 MC 34 6
Sebastian Soderberg MC MC 37 64 MC MC 12
Julien Guerrier 1 18 18 MC 57 53
Tom McKibbin 43 27 43 10 30 MC
Keita Nakajima 27 6 MC 33
Ewen Ferguson MC 37 MC 18 36 MC MC
Guido Migliozzi 5 18 MC MC 8 MC
Laurie Canter 43 MC 17 MC 25
Rikuya Hoshino 9 50 67 29 40 30 8 46
Joaquin Niemann 2
Daniel Brown 3 54 MC MC 4 68
Frederic LaCroix MC MC MC 17 MC
Matthew Jordan MC 6 10 MC MC 59 66
Joe Dean
Yannik Paul MC MC 2 19 24 18 MC MC MC
Dan Bradbury 20 1 MC 39 35 MC MC
Alex Fitzpatrick 37 64 52 MC 9 6 12
Marcel Siem MC 71 Wd 47 31
Antoine Rozner 4 43 62 MC 7 57 34 73
David Ravetto MC 49 MC MC MC 59
Angel Hidalgo Portillo 20 MC MC 1 57 MC 67 39
Nacho Elvira Wd MC MC 63 17 39
Adrian Otaegui 28 57 68 39 18 17 MC
Connor Syme MC 37 35 54 17 47 53
Grant Forrest 61 35 3 30 5 33
Sam Bairstow 43 2 MC 45 30 MC MC
Shubhankar Sharma 65 MC 63 57 MC 42 18
Joost Luiten MC 36 MC 35 MC 45 6 18
Jeff Winther 57 2 MC 18 MC 17 33
Bernd Wiesberger 50 53 MC 63 22
Richard Mansell 58 MC 43 45 MC 45 MC
Johannes Veerman 14 14 8 MC MC MC MC 23
Andy Sullivan 14 MC MC 18 MC 46
Calum Hill MC 28 18 MC MC 30 MC 53
Sean Crocker 50 Wd 68 3 MC MC 47
Paul Waring 7 37 MC 45 12 25
Adrien Saddier 44 MC 18 19 MC 36 59
Ugo Coussaud MC MC 29 7 MC 77
David Micheluzzi 22 Wd 27 19 39 MC MC 31
Aaron Cockerill MC 43 13 MC 35 9 47
Brandon Stone 9 17 10 MC 26 27 12
Matthew Baldwin MC MC 35 Wd 4 30 18
Alejandro Del Rey 14 67 MC 18 54 36 39 MC
Gavin Green 14 MC 13 MC MC 63 34 9
Alfredo Garcia-Heredia 60 MC MC 10 MC 2 MC
Darius Van Driel MC 55 MC 18 36 MC
Francesco Laporta 6 20 6 43 39 MC 27 39
Casey Jarvis 6 36 27 MC MC 26 8 MC
Jayden Trey Schaper 17 MC MC 9 MC MC 39 MC
Dylan Frittelli 57 MC 61 MC MC MC 39
Jeong Weon Ko 54 MC MC 45 63 52 39 4
Andrea Pavan MC MC MC 57 MC 42 22 25
Hao Tong Li 40 49 7 MC MC Wd 67 46
Player 2023 2022
Rory McIlroy 12
Tommy Fleetwood 38 48
Robert MacIntyre 20 MC
Adam Scott 10
Tyrrell Hatton 7 6
Shane Lowry 28 12
Justin Rose
Min Woo Lee 2 35
Thriston Lawrence Ret
Nicolai Hojgaard 10 MC
Rasmus Hojgaard 20
Thomas Detry 53
Matt Wallace 20 68
Thorbjorn Olesen 20 42
Romain Langasque 12
Matteo Manassero
Jordan Smith MC 12
Adrian Meronk 10 Wd
Niklas Norgaard Moller MC
Jesper Svensson
Jorge Campillo MC 48
Sebastian Soderberg 2 MC
Julien Guerrier MC
Tom McKibbin MC
Keita Nakajima
Ewen Ferguson 64 39
Guido Migliozzi 20 MC
Laurie Canter MC
Rikuya Hoshino
Joaquin Niemann
Daniel Brown
Frederic LaCroix MC
Matthew Jordan 34 62
Joe Dean
Yannik Paul MC
Dan Bradbury 60
Alex Fitzpatrick
Marcel Siem
Antoine Rozner 50 MC
David Ravetto
Angel Hidalgo Portillo MC
Nacho Elvira 67 42
Adrian Otaegui 28 MC
Connor Syme 28 53
Grant Forrest 10 MC
Sam Bairstow
Shubhankar Sharma 7 2
Joost Luiten 28 MC
Jeff Winther 17 6
Bernd Wiesberger 50 12
Richard Mansell 50
Johannes Veerman MC
Andy Sullivan 17 MC
Calum Hill MC
Sean Crocker 38 MC
Paul Waring MC MC
Adrien Saddier
Ugo Coussaud
David Micheluzzi
Aaron Cockerill MC
Brandon Stone 72
Matthew Baldwin
Alejandro Del Rey
Gavin Green MC
Alfredo Garcia-Heredia MC
Darius Van Driel 56
Francesco Laporta MC
Casey Jarvis
Jayden Trey Schaper
Dylan Frittelli
Jeong Weon Ko
Andrea Pavan 25
Hao Tong Li MC MC

