Workday Charity Open 2020: Course and current form stats for Ohio

Week one of a Muirfield Village double header brings the PGA Tour to Ohio for the Workday Charity Open.

This new - and presumably one-off - event replaces the John Deere Classic which has opted to step down from this season's calendar.

The Workday Charity Open tees-off seven days before the more prestigious Memorial Tournament takes place over the same 18 holes.

It is a 156-player field, offering $6.2m in prize money, and is scheduled to be the last event staged behind closed doors - although this could possibly change should the surge in Coronavirus cases in the US continue to rise at its current alarming rate.

Focus on accuracy

Opened in 1974, Muirfield Village hosted its first PGA Tour event two years later, and in 1987 was the venue where Europe secured its first ever Ryder Cup victory on American soil.

Muirfield Village is owned by Jack Nicklaus, and the 18-time major champion built a golf course which demands the same sort of accuracy which made him the world's top golfer during large periods of the 1960s and 1970s.

Fairway width is fairly generous but from therein the holes get tougher, placing a great emphasis on accurate iron-play.

Covering more than 200 acres, and laid out almost 1,000 feet above sea level, Muirfield Village is a traditional parkland course around 15 miles north of Columbus city centre.

Nicklaus, who celebrated his 80th birthday in January, has continually made changes to the layout, which has included lengthening holes, building more bunkers, and increasing the number and size of water hazards.

Putting surfaces are fast, undulating and smaller-than-average, while there is a plentiful supply of sand, along with many subtle changes in direction.

Although water comes into play on 11 holes, many of these hazards appear in the shape of ditches, rather than large lakes.

Quality attendance

Once again, a pretty strong field will tee-up with 10 of the world's top-20 taking part.

These include major winners Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, Patrick Reed and Justin Rose, as well as defending champion Patrick Cantlay.

The highest-ranked pro in the field is world No 2 Jon Rahm who has struggled for form since lockdown was lifted four weeks ago.

A number of course specialists are involved. Muirfield Village winner from 2014, Hideki Matsuyama, makes a seventh successive visit on the back of last Sunday's tie-for-21st in Detroit.

Matthew Fitzpatrick appears to be settling into life on the PGA Tour while few can currently match Viktor Hovland for consistency.

The young Norwegian posted a fourth straight top-25 finish in Michigan at the weekend.

And if Strokes Gained: Approach The Green is going to be a key stat over Jack's layout, which demands strong course management, then the ever-improving Marc Leishman could take some beating at a venue where he finished fifth 12 months ago.

The aforementioned Thomas, Cantlay, Matsuyama and Hovland also appear to fit the bill in this category, with all four currently ranked inside the PGA Tour's top-10 for the 2019-20 season.

