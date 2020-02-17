To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Mexico Championship 2020: Your form guide for this week's WGC event at Chapultepec

WGC–Mexico Championship 2020: Chapultepec Golf Club
Chapultepec Golf Club: Hosting the WGC-Mexico Championship for a fourth time
A top-notch field has arrived in the Mexican capital for this week's prestigious WGC event. Words and stats supplied by Andy Swales...

"Solid ball striking is essential at a tight venue where even the slightest mistake is likely to be gobbled up by one of Chapultepec’s many wooded areas. To win here, a golfer will need to have all parts of his game in good working order by the time he tees-up in Thursday’s opening round."

With the West Coast Swing done and dusted for the season, and its Florida equivalent yet to start, the PGA Tour travels to Mexico for the first World Golf Championship (WGC) event of 2020.

This will be the fourth staging of the Mexico Championship, hosted once again by Chapultepec Golf Club.

The leafy, parkland course has been in existence for more than 90 years and is situated around six miles west of Mexico City centre.

Although greenside water is only a concern on three holes - with two of these being par-3s - the tight tree-lined fairways must be navigated with both accuracy and respect.

There are plenty of subtle changes in direction between tee and green, so good course management is important - just as it was at Riviera last week.

Chapultepec, which has hosted Mexico's national open 18 times but only once during the last 25 years, has undergone a couple of revamps during its life.

High Altitude

At more than 7,000 feet above sea level, the ball travels further than normal in this rarefied atmosphere.

Big-hitting Dustin Johnson has triumphed here twice, with Phil Mickelson once.

Even the tournament's three runners-up, Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood and Justin Thomas, can all crack a long ball off the tee.

However, it won't all be about power this week because the Poa Annua putting surfaces are fast and undulating, and certainly require plenty of attention.

Solid ball striking is essential at a tight venue where even the slightest mistake is likely to be gobbled up by one of Chapultepec's many wooded areas.

In other words, to win here, a golfer will need to have all parts of his game in good working order by the time he tees-up in Thursday's opening round.

Golf's Elite

Seven members of the world's top-10 are in attendance, with the two high-profile absentees being Brooks Koepka and Tiger Woods.

World No 1 McIlroy goes again, following last week's disappointment when a triple-bogey seven at Riviera's fifth hole on Sunday severely damaged his chances of victory in LA.

Justin Thomas, whose three previous trips to Chapultepec have all yielded top-10s, will be among the leading contenders in Mexico.

Meanwhile, Adam Scott will be seeking a third straight win - albeit his back-to-back successes at Royal Pines and Riviera were separated by eight weeks.

Among those whose solid tee-to-green games should certainly find Chapultepec accommodating are: Sergio Garcia, Hideki Matsuyama and Xander Schauffele.

Bryson DeChambeau had a strong week at Riviera, while a rejuvenated Lee Westwood may enjoy his journey to Mexico City having regained a spot inside the world's top 50 following victory in Abu Dhabi last month.

And if you are searching for an outsider to challenge the big boys, and maybe snatch some each-way cash, then 23-year-old Collin Morikawa might be your man.

Morikawa has made a decent start to 2020, following on from last year when he secured a maiden victory in what was only his ninth start on the PGA Tour.

Twitter: Andy Swales@GolfStatsAlive

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player W7 W6 W5 W4 W3 W2 W1 W52 W51 W50
Rory McIlroy 5 3
Jon Rahm 17 9 2 10
Justin Thomas MC 3 MC 1
Dustin Johnson 10 32 2 7
Webb Simpson 1 3
Adam Scott 1 1
Xander Schauffele 23 16 MC 2
Tommy Fleetwood 11 2
Tony Finau 51 2 6 14 5
Patrick Reed 51 MC 6 MC 2
Louis Oosthuizen 23 5 2
Gary Woodland 40 MC 7
Shane Lowry 13 11 MC 2
Bryson DeChambeau 5 52 8 MC
Marc Leishman 43 1 28
Matt Kuchar 2 38 16 1 MC 14
Paul Casey 37 64 21 19
Bernd Wiesberger MC MC 8
Hideki Matsuyama 5 16 45 12
Francesco Molinari MC MC MC
Matthew Fitzpatrick 30 60 45 2
Kevin Na MC 14 MC 17 32
Abraham Ancer 43 6 2 38
Lee Westwood MC 50 1
Danny Willett MC 43 MC
Kevin Kisner 38 MC 4 14
Sung Jae Im MC 34 36 10 21
Tyrrell Hatton
Cameron Smith MC MC 64 1 10
Shugo Imahira MC MC
Billy Horschel 9 68 MC
Matt Wallace 44 MC 64
Jazz Janewattananond 56 MC 3 4 1 1
Sergio Garcia 37 6 23 8
Victor Perez 38 16 2
Chez Reavie 10 25 MC MC MC 27
Brandt Snedeker MC MC 3 12
Bubba Watson MC 3 6
Rafa Cabrera-Bello 17 MC 56 MC 12
Graeme McDowell MC 1 MC 4 23
Byeong Hun An 9 68 MC
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 1 21 2 59 MC
Jordan Spieth 59 9 MC 55
Erik van Rooyen MC MC 37 12 22
Collin Morikawa 26 25 21 21 7
Shaun Norris 56 6 36
Corey Conners MC 45 12 19
Mike Lorenzo-Vera MC 8 34
Robert MacIntyre MC 8
Charles Howell 59 MC 12
Kurt Kitayama 18 6 34
Branden Grace MC MC 9 17 1
Jason Kokrak MC MC 21 MC
Lucas Herbert 12 27 1 67 64
Matthias Schwab 44 23 42
Ryo Ishikawa 24
Lucas Glover 50 49 MC
Justin Harding 56 37 51 MC
Marcus Kinhult 56 MC
Benjamin Hebert 27 45 MC
Jorge Campillo MC MC 34
Ryan Fox 2 27 30 MC 27
Carlos Ortiz 26 25 MC 48 53
Pablo Larrazabal 13 MC MC
Zander Lombard MC MC 58 34 MC
Scott Hend MC MC 17 47 12 59
Zach Murray 15 21 36
Tae Hee Lee MC 52 MC 28 15
Brendon Todd 56 37 21 29 T56
Sung Kang 2 MC 52 16 MC 25
Scottie Scheffler 30 MC MC 3
Sebastian Munoz 26 47 MC 21 MC 17
Lanto Griffin 37 9 MC MC 7 13
Player 2019 2018 2017
Rory McIlroy 2 7
Jon Rahm 45 20 3
Justin Thomas 9 2 5
Dustin Johnson 1 7 1
Webb Simpson 39 37
Adam Scott 45
Xander Schauffele 14 18
Tommy Fleetwood 19 14 2
Tony Finau 25 27
Patrick Reed 14 37 61
Louis Oosthuizen 25 30 48
Gary Woodland 17 50 38
Shane Lowry 62
Bryson DeChambeau 56
Marc Leishman 62 37
Matt Kuchar 50 58 20
Paul Casey 3 12 16
Bernd Wiesberger 30 45
Hideki Matsuyama 19 25
Francesco Molinari 17 25 20
Matthew Fitzpatrick 27 30 16
Kevin Na 36 52
Abraham Ancer 39 52
Lee Westwood 33 28
Danny Willett 27 69
Kevin Kisner 27 29 11
Sung Jae Im
Tyrrell Hatton 19 3 10
Cameron Smith 6
Shugo Imahira 39
Billy Horschel 45
Matt Wallace 33
Jazz Janewattananond
Sergio Garcia 6 7 12
Victor Perez
Chez Reavie 65 52
Brandt Snedeker 7
Bubba Watson 27 9 38
Rafa Cabrera-Bello 19 3 38
Graeme McDowell
Byeong Hun An 45 48
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Jordan Spieth 54 14 12
Erik van Rooyen 36
Collin Morikawa
Shaun Norris 71
Corey Conners
Mike Lorenzo-Vera
Robert MacIntyre
Charles Howell 14
Kurt Kitayama
Branden Grace 33 30 32
Jason Kokrak
Lucas Herbert
Matthias Schwab
Ryo Ishikawa
Lucas Glover
Justin Harding
Marcus Kinhult
Benjamin Hebert
Jorge Campillo 27
Ryan Fox 67
Carlos Ortiz
Pablo Larrazabal 72
Zander Lombard
Scott Hend 65
Zach Murray
Tae Hee Lee
Brendon Todd
Sung Kang
Scottie Scheffler
Sebastian Munoz
Lanto Griffin

