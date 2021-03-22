To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

WGC Dell Match Play 2021: Essential stats for this week's five-day tournament in Austin

Austin Country Club: A rural course in the heart of Texas
Austin Country Club: A parkland course with a good selection of risk/reward holes

Andy Swales supplies the stats ahead of this week's WGC Dell Technologies Match Play event in Texas which is being hosted by Austin Country Club for the fifth time...

"Of those taking part this week, only one player - defending champ Kevin Kisner - managed to reach the quarter-finals in each of the past two tournaments. And only nine of this year's 64 survived the group stages in both 2018 and 2019, such is the apparent random nature of match play golf."

The PGA Tour makes its first trip to Texas of 2021, for this week's WGC Dell Technologies Match Play Championship at Austin Country Club.

Just over 12 months ago the Match Play was one of the first events to be called off due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

But while a number of tournaments were re-scheduled later in the year, the Match Play was cancelled completely.

This will be the fifth time Austin has hosted the event, which features a select 64-man field taken directly from the Official World Ranking.

What was originally a straight knock-out tournament, the format was changed in 2015 to incorporate a round-robin group stage during the early part of this five-day event.

Order of play

Competitors are divided into 16 groups of four and, over the first three days (Wednesday-Thursday-Friday), will play one 18-hole match against each of the other members of their group.

Matches during this section of the tournament can be halved and, on Friday evening, the 16 group winners go forward to contest a weekend of knock-out ties.

If two or more players finish tied top of any group, they will take part in a sudden-death shoot-out to decide who qualifies for the Last 16.

Latest odds for this week's WGC Dell Match Play Championship in Texas

These Last 16 games take place on Saturday morning, followed by the Quarter-Finals in the afternoon.

Semi-finals and Final are staged on Sunday, meaning the eventual champion and runner-up will have played seven matches over five days.

Course details

Austin Country Club sits close to the Colorado River, some seven miles north-west of Austin City Centre, and approximately 12 miles south of Round Rock, where Dell Technologies has its international headquarters.

Designed by Pete Dye and opened in 1984, Austin is an undulating parkland course with plenty of danger and five par-four holes of less than 400 yards.

As a match play venue, there are numerous risk-reward opportunities to tempt the world's elite. Water comes into play on seven holes, most of it on the back nine.

On the tee

The world's top-11 ranked pros are all in attendance.

The highest-ranked golfer not travelling to Texas is four-time major champion Brooks Koepka, who is one of five qualified players not teeing-up in Austin.

The others are Gary Woodland, Adam Scott and Justin Rose, who are having a week off, plus the injured Tiger Woods.

Scott hasn't played since 2016, while Rose has only turned up once during the past three outings.

Momentum

As ever, match play golf is as much about momentum as anything else. It plays a huge part of the Ryder Cup, as it does in this event.

Lose your first tie, and already your chances of progressing to the knock-out stages have been taken out of your own hands.

Of those taking part this week, only one player - defending champ Kevin Kisner - managed to reach the quarter-finals in each of the past two tournaments.

And only nine of this year's 64 survived the group stages in both 2018 and 2019, such is the apparent random nature of match play golf.

Check out the latest betting ahead of April's US Masters

So who stands out from the crowd?

Bryson DeChambeau: The world No 5 is in excellent form right now and if he can harness his immense power on a course where there are some short par-fours, this could give him a huge psychological advantage over his rivals. Could be quite intimidating in this form of golf.

Paul Casey: Appears to be back to his consistent best. The 43-year-old Englishman has not finished outside the top dozen in six starts this year, highlighted by a victory in Dubai. Casey is a two-time runner-up in this event - although not on this course. And despite the vagaries of match play golf, he has still managed to reach the Last 16 in seven of his last 10 starts.

Louis Oosthuizen: Similar to Casey, is another golfer who's high-level of consistency can wear-down opponents. In his last six WGC Match Play appearances, has reached the quarter-finals four times - unheard of in this event. Only once during this period did he fail to survive the group stages.

Jon Rahm: Runner-up to Dustin Johnson in 2017 and when the mood takes him, he can play inspirational and devastating golf.

Collin Morikawa: Making his tournament debut this week, so won't - for the time being at least - be weighed down by the baggage of previous match play nightmares.

Course Form page:
RU - Runner-Up; SF - Semi-Finalist; QF - Quarter-Finalist; L16 (beaten in last 16). Same applies for L32 and L64.

Gp-2 (finished second in group). Same applies for Gp-3 & Gp-4.

Courses:
2016/19 - Austin; 2015 - Harding Park; 2011/14 - The Golf Club at Dove Mountain; 2010 - The Gallery GC at Dove Mountain.

Twitter: Andy Swales@GolfStatsAlive

MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves

Last 10 Weeks / Match Play Form (2010-19)

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player W12 W11 W10 W9 W8 W7 W6 W5 W4 W3
Dustin Johnson 48 54 8 1
Justin Thomas 1 15 MC 13 MC
Jon Rahm 9 32 5 13 7
Collin Morikawa 41 1 43 68 7
Bryson DeChambeau 3 1 22 MC 18
Xander Schauffele MC 39 15 2 2
Patrick Reed 22 MC 9 66 1 MC
Tyrrell Hatton MC 21 22 6 22 1
Patrick Cantlay MC 15 3 2
Webb Simpson MC 6 42 4
Rory McIlroy MC 10 6 MC 13 16 3
Tony Finau MC 14 2 2 2 4
Viktor Hovland MC 49 2 5 6 2
Daniel Berger 9 35 1 MC 7
Matt Fitzpatrick 9 10 11 5 17 MC
Paul Casey 5 10 5 12 1 8
Sung Jae Im 8 17 21 28 17 32 12 56
Lee Westwood MC 2 2 61 50 17 62
Harris English 26 66 MC MC 32
Matthew Wolff Wd 64 36 Wd 40
Tommy Fleetwood MC 10 44 26 17 7
Louis Oosthuizen 41 6 11 29
Hideki Matsuyama MC 18 15 MC 42 53 19
Ryan Palmer 17 54 42 2 41
Cameron Smith 17 11 4 MC 62
Abraham Ancer 22 18 MC 53 5 MC
Joaquin Niemann 25 29 28 43 2
Kevin Na Wd 43 11 38 21 MC 1
Jason Kokrak 9 8 9 32 41 29 56
Scottie Scheffler MC 5 20 7 MC MC
Victor Perez 9 68 52 4 MC 46
Billy Horschel 58 MC 2 53 MC 7
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 41 7 32 53 22 12
Kevin Kisner MC 36 41 32
Max Homa MC 10 22 1 7 42 18 21
Marc Leishman MC MC 39 32 18 4
Shane Lowry 36 8 MC 48 29 27 MC
Corey Conners 7 3 MC 17 37
Sergio Garcia 9 32 MC 12 6 47
Will Zalatoris 21 10 22 15 55 17 7
Robert MacIntyre MC 36 61 29 3 16
Bernd Wiesberger MC 31 59 53 6 25
Carlos Ortiz MC 15 MC 4 29 14
Jason Day 35 31 18 7 MC MC
Si Woo Kim 9 Wd MC MC 50 MC 1 25
Lanto Griffin 35 21 22 26 7 MC 41
Brendon Todd 35 57 18 MC 22 41
Jordan Spieth 48 4 15 3 4 MC
Mackenzie Hughes 36 MC 44 32 MC 19
Matt Kuchar MC 44 MC 42 MC
Matt Wallace MC 18 MC MC 51 7
Bubba Watson MC 54 MC 22 MC
Brian Harman 3 43 39 36 8 56
Kevin Streelman 36 MC 52 13 22 37 MC
Russell Henley 3 MC 38 30 MC 11
Sebastian Munoz MC 49 22 43 MC 65
Andy Sullivan 19 68 33 48 25
Antoine Rozner 1 26 9 16
Talor Gooch 46 5 43 12 MC 48 21 MC
Ian Poulter MC MC 26 35 18 MC MC
Erik van Rooyen 60 57 37 MC MC 56 MC
Adam Long MC 22 MC MC MC MC 69
JT Poston MC 22 MC 43 11 18 MC MC
Dylan Frittelli MC 22 MC MC MC 53
Lucas Herbert (res) 46 70 MC 22 25
Chez Reavie (res) MC MC 49 MC 16 MC MC 67
Danny Willett (res) 31 63 44 16
Thomas Pieters (res) 13 15 10 27 41
Player `19 `18 `17 `16 `15 `14 `13 `12 `11 `10
Dustin Johnson Gp-3 Gp-4 Won QF Gp-2 L64 L64 L16 L64 L64
Justin Thomas Gp-2 SF Gp-3 Gp-4
Jon Rahm Gp-3 Gp-4 RU
Collin Morikawa
Bryson DeChambeau Gp-2
Xander Schauffele Gp-2 Gp-2
Patrick Reed Gp-2 L16 Gp-3 L16 Gp-2 L32
Tyrrell Hatton L16 L16 Gp-2
Patrick Cantlay Gp-2 Gp-2
Webb Simpson Gp-4 Gp-2 Gp-4 Gp-2 L16 QF L64
Rory McIlroy L16 Gp-3 Gp-2 SF Won L32 L64 RU L32 L32
Tony Finau Gp-3 Gp-2
Viktor Hovland
Daniel Berger Gp-4 Gp-3 Gp-4
Matt Fitzpatrick Gp-4 Gp-3 Gp-2 Gp-3
Paul Casey L16 Gp-2 L16 Gp-4 QF L32 RU
Sung Jae Im
Lee Westwood Gp-4 Gp-2 Gp-3 L16 L64 L64 SF L32 L32
Harris English Gp-2 L16
Matthew Wolff
Tommy Fleetwood Gp-2 Gp-2 Gp-4 QF
Louis Oosthuizen QF L16 Gp-2 RU QF QF L32 L32 L64
Hideki Matsuyama Gp-2 Gp-3 Gp-4 Gp-2 L16 L32
Ryan Palmer Gp-4 L32
Cameron Smith Gp-4 QF
Abraham Ancer Gp-2
Joaquin Niemann
Kevin Na QF Gp-3 L16 Gp-2 Gp-3 L64 L64
Jason Kokrak
Scottie Scheffler
Victor Perez
Billy Horschel Gp-2 Gp-4 Gp-2 L32
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Kevin Kisner Won RU Gp-2 Gp-3
Max Homa
Marc Leishman L16 Gp-4 L16 Gp-4 L16 L64
Shane Lowry Gp-2 Gp-4 Gp-3 Gp-3 L16
Corey Conners
Sergio Garcia QF L16 Gp-2 Gp-2 Gp-3 L16 L32 L64 SF
Will Zalatoris
Robert MacIntyre
Bernd Wiesberger Gp-3 Gp-2 Gp-3 Gp-3 L64
Carlos Ortiz
Jason Day Gp-4 Gp-3 Gp-4 Won Gp-4 Won SF L32 L16
Si Woo Kim Gp-4 L16 Gp-2
Lanto Griffin
Brendon Todd Gp-4
Jordan Spieth Gp-2 Gp-2 Gp-2 L16 Gp-2 QF
Mackenzie Hughes
Matt Kuchar RU L16 Gp-2 L16 Gp-3 L16 Won QF SF L32
Matt Wallace Gp-3
Bubba Watson Gp-4 Won L16 Gp-2 Gp-2 L16 L16 L32 SF
Brian Harman L16
Kevin Streelman L64
Russell Henley Gp-3 Gp-3 L32
Sebastian Munoz
Andy Sullivan Gp-4 Gp-2 Gp-3
Antoine Rozner
Talor Gooch
Ian Poulter Gp-2 QF Gp-3 L64 SF L64 L64 Won
Erik van Rooyen
Adam Long
JT Poston
Dylan Frittelli Gp-3
Lucas Herbert (res)
Chez Reavie (res) Gp-4 Gp-2
Danny Willett (res) Gp-3 Gp-2 SF
Thomas Pieters (res) Gp-3 Gp-3 Gp-2

Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

