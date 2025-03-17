Golf Form Guide

Valspar Championship 2025: Course and current form stats

Copperhead: First hosted a PGA Tour event in 2000
Copperhead Course: This traditional parkland venue is usually a tough assignment

The fourth and final instalment of this year's Florida Swing concludes with the Valspar Championship. Words and stats supplied by Andy Swales ...

  • Copperhead: Tricky, tight and gently undulating

  • Conners [22/1] to maintain his excellent start to 2025

  • Big chance for Tommy [12/1] to break PGA Tour duck

Tournament and Course Notes

This week's Valspar Championship takes place approximately 25 miles north-west of Tampa city centre, with Innisbrook's Copperhead Course hosting the event for a 24th time

The Tour has journeyed 250 miles south-west from last week's venue in Ponte Vedra, to tee-up at the Innisbrook Resort in Palm Harbor which is situated close to Florida's western coast

Despite being a resort course, the Larry Packard-designed parkland layout is one of the most testing on the PGA Tour calendar. Opened in 1974, Copperhead was given a facelift 10 years ago when greens, tees and bunkers were re-built

Although putting surfaces were slightly enlarged during this upgrade, with the purpose of creating a greater variety of pin positions, they remain marginally below average size for PGA Tour events

A number of bunkers were repositioned, while the pros will be tested by a handful of subtle dog-legs on these reasonably tight and gently undulating tree-lined fairways. Water comes into play on six holes

Two years ago the rough was increased in height by three-quarters of an inch, and now stands at 3.75 inches. It was also extended closer to putting surfaces

Eighteen of Copperhead's 23 champions were no worse than three strokes off the pace at the half-way mark.

Six To Watch

Among the higher-ranked players teeing-up, the trio of Justin Thomas 12/113.00, Tommy Fleetwood 12/113.00 and Akshay Bhatia 25/126.00 could take your fancy.

With this week's field considerably weaker than those which competed at Bay Hill and TPC Sawgrass earlier this month, all three players stand out as likely contenders this coming weekend.

Despite being without a victory since May 2022, Thomas is currently the world No 10 and will view the Valspar Championship as a great opportunity to return to the winners' enclosure.

The same can almost be said of Fleetwood who is currently the world's highest-ranked pro yet to win on the PGA Tour.

All five of his starts this year have yielded top-25 finishes, and his consistency going back to the Paris Olympic Games in early August is remarkable.

Both Fleetwood and Thomas have previously stood on the Valspar podium, but never on the top step.

Meanwhile, two-time PGA Tour winner Bhatia continues his rise up the World Ranking and he currently stands at a career-high No 21. He arrives at Innisbrook having stood on the Sawgrass podium last week.

For those checking out each-way options, then perhaps Adam Hadwin 80/181.00 and Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen 80/181.00 could fit the bill.

Hadwin, who tied-fifth last year, is also a former champion at Copperhead and so far this season has a highest finish of tied-ninth in Arizona.

Neergaard-Petersen, who spent much of last year on the Challenge Tour, has had back-to-back runner-up finishes heading into the Valspar event. At the start of last year the Dane wasn't even ranked inside the world's top 500 but is now No 77.

Finally, the in-form Corey Conners 22/123.00 could certainly be among the pacesetters once again.

The 33-year-old Canadian is a two-time champion on the PGA Tour and followed a recent podium at Bay Hill, by finishing tied-sixth at TPC Sawgrass. He currently stands eighth in this season's FedEx Cup table.

Stroke Averages


Lowest Six At Innisbrook (2018-24)
Average .... (Rounds)
69.09: Sam Burns (22)
69.40: Davis Riley (10)
69.56: Justin Thomas (16)
69.80: Taylor Moore (10)
70.00: Matt Wallace (10)
70.11: Adam Hadwin (18)
Min. No. of Rounds = 10
Only those entered this week are included in table

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves

Check out the form stats ahead of this week's Singapore Classic

Last 10 Weeks / Copperhead Form (2014-24)

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player W11 W10 W9 W8 W7 W6 W5 W4 W3 W2
Xander Schauffele 72 40
Justin Thomas 33 36 9 6 48 2
Tommy Fleetwood 14 11 5 22 21
Sepp Straka 14 5 11 MC 15 7 1 30
Shane Lowry 20 7 11 39 2 MC
Viktor Hovland MC MC MC 22 MC
Billy Horschel 42 MC 25 MC MC 9 21 MC
Akshay Bhatia 3 MC 9 9 32 22 37
Sahith Theegala 52 MC 17 57 53 52 37
Thomas Detry MC MC 53 1 48 15 53
Adam Scott MC 36 37 22 37
Tom Kim 42 MC 44 44 7 MC 65
Sam Burns MC 48 24 49 22 29
Corey Conners 6 3 24 74 65 MC
Byeong Hun An 52 8 MC MC 73 22 MC
Lucas Glover 3 36 MC 31 MC 3 MC 21
JT Poston 33 50 39 16 53 12 MC
Matthieu Pavon 54 MC 42 44 63 73 MC
Stephan Jaeger 20 MC 6 44 40 MC 3
Nico Echavarria MC MC 34 MC 77 MC 2
Rasmus Hojgaard MC 34 MC 12 22 14
Ben Griffin MC 45 4 4 44 36 69 MC 7 45
Christiaan Bezuidenhout MC 19 42 39 4 40 MC
Michael Kim MC 4 6 13 13 2 MC 43 MC
Cameron Davis MC MC MC 5 18 MC
Cameron Young 61 MC MC MC 12 72 MC
Matt McCarty 20 48 63 MC MC MC 65
Joe Highsmith 20 MC 1 17 MC MC 66 MC
Eric Cole MC 50 MC MC MC 22 68 68 5
Thriston Lawrence 54 MC 59 MC MC MC
Jordan Spieth 59 9 MC 4 69
Jhonattan Vegas 60 61 40 42 MC
Will Zalatoris 30 22 24 48 12
Mackenzie Hughes MC 22 MC 52 36 40 58 MC
Nicolai Hojgaard MC 18 8 36 65
Adam Hadwin MC 45 MC 9 65 MC 59
Chun-An Yu MC 45 17 16 64 MC MC
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen 2 2 MC MC 10
Andrew Novak MC 34 MC 13 MC 13 3 MC MC
Sam Stevens MC 40 MC 31 44 17 2 51 59
Matt Wallace 26 MC MC 44 MC 45
Max McGreevy 20 40 4 25 MC Wd MC MC
Taylor Moore 33 42 34 9 22 56 7 MC
Thorbjorn Olesen MC 49 MC 27 31
Erik van Rooyen MC 9 59 MC 40 MC MC 30
Beau Hossler 50 32 MC 32 69 15 12
Justin Lower 38 MC MC 62 MC 3 37
Niklas Norgaard 34 25 34 MC 4
Jake Knapp 12 6 25 17 44 33 32 MC
Luke Clanton 18 MC 15 MC
Harry Hall MC MC 34 MC 58 21 10
Kurt Kitayama 33 MC MC 49 MC 58 37
Victor Perez 18 72 MC MC 34
Doug Ghim MC 11 49 68 MC 21 72
Keith Mitchell MC 42 25 33 21 30
Jacob Bridgeman 50 15 2 34 MC MC 21 MC
Charley Hoffman 54 25 MC MC 25 5 59
Brian Campbell MC MC 48 1 MC 51 Wd
Karl Vilips MC 1 39 72
Matteo Manassero 45 MC 68 25 43
Matti Schmid MC 6 18 MC MC 25 MC MC
Jesper Svensson 42 32 49 63 MC MC 10
Aldrich Potgieter MC MC 2 15 MC MC
Ryan Fox 20 MC MC 63 27 10
Patrick Fishburn MC 54 48 MC MC MC MC 6
Ryo Hisatsune MC MC 10 MC MC 43 65
Adam Schenk MC 45 MC 25 25 Wd 6
Mark Hubbard MC MC MC MC 73 68 12 21
Seamus Power MC MC 24 36 17 MC
Paul Waring MC MC MC Wd MC
Patton Kizzire MC MC MC MC MC MC
Vince Whaley MC 16 32 MC MC 32 64 72
CT Pan 69 MC 68 57 21
Rico Hoey 33 26 25 MC MC MC 58 59
Davis Riley 38 6 48 MC MC MC MC
Andrew Putnam MC 11 49 25 32 MC 30
Alex Smalley 14 18 10 21 MC 11 16
Matt Kuchar 42 56 43 21
Antoine Rozner 59 62 55 4 48 MC
Emiliano Grillo 67 MC 65 76 Wd MC MC
Bud Cauley 6 MC 56 21 30
Ben Kohles MC 34 MC 25 MC 21 53
Luke List MC MC MC 36 56 MC 72
Frankie Capan MC MC 55 MC 56 12 45
Carson Young 54 10 MC MC 57 MC 29 MC
Adam Svensson MC MC MC 59 36 MC MC 30
Peter Malnati MC MC 68 49 MC MC MC
Chan Kim MC 16 32 17 MC 42 MC 53
Steven Fisk 4 MC 17 MC 63 MC MC
Takumi Kanaya 34 32 MC MC MC MC
Greyson Sigg MC 64 17 32 9 MC 70
McClure Meissner 42 MC MC MC 52 68 21
Sam Ryder 14 48 59 36 25 43 21
Brice Garnett MC 40 11 67 34 30
Kyoung-Hoon Lee MC MC MC MC 67 9 MC MC
Chandler Phillips 61 MC 34 49 70 MC MC
Danny Walker 6 64 13 42 MC MC
David Lipsky MC 78 MC 76 MC Wd MC 45
Rikuya Hoshino 64 48 MC MC 43 MC
Sami Valimaki 69 48 34 MC 15 MC
Ben Silverman MC MC MC 16 MC MC 69
William Mouw 6 MC MC 66 MC MC
Joel Dahmen 54 32 6 MC 9 MC MC
Gary Woodland MC MC MC 21 22 16
Harry Higgs 26 MC 74 63 34 MC
Ryan Gerard 42 MC 25 17 15 51 37
Rafael Campos MC MC MC 34 MC MC MC MC
Michael Thorbjornsen MC 39 MC 74 MC MC
Kevin Roy MC 6 MC 17 Wd 18 45
Tim Widing 45 MC MC MC MC Wd
Kris Ventura MC 56 25 49 4 58 MC
Alejandro Tosti MC MC 68 10 MC 58 MC
Henrik Norlander MC 40 MC 13 MC MC MC 37
Jackson Suber MC 42 MC 56 MC 6
Taylor Dickson MC MC MC MC MC 72
Chris Gotterup MC 16 MC MC MC 25 MC MC
Paul Peterson 12 MC MC Wd MC 10
Thomas Rosenmueller 59 MC 68 MC MC 59
Neal Shipley 15 MC MC 9 MC MC
Joseph Bramlett 3 29 22 MC MC
Nate Lashley MC MC MC MC Wd MC 37
Quade Cummins 16 32 32 MC 34 MC
John Pak MC 17 56 MC MC
Ricky Castillo MC 64 56 55 15 43 MC
Camilo Villegas 54 MC MC 44 MC 7 MC
Lanto Griffin MC 72 25 MC 9 34 MC
Vincent Norrman MC 75 71 40 29 37
Cristobal Del Solar 54 MC MC 66 MC 70
David Skinns MC MC MC 49 MC MC MC
Braden Thornberry MC MC MC Wd MC MC
Chad Ramey MC 26 MC 34 MC 48 MC MC
Will Chandler 61 MC MC MC 6 MC MC
Zach Johnson 42 48 MC 21
Nick Hardy 64 MC MC MC MC MC MC
Jeremy Paul 16 MC 25 MC 64 45
Will Gordon MC MC MC 69 7 66 MC
Hayden Buckley 59 MC Wd MC
Ben Martin MC 45 MC 40 MC 59
Kevin Velo 40 MC MC MC MC MC
Noah Goodwin 12 49 63 MC MC
Webb Simpson MC 16
Brandt Snedeker 10 MC 66 32 51 53
Mason Andersen 26 MC 65 MC MC MC
Kaito Onishi MC MC MC MC MC
Trevor Cone 54 MC MC MC MC
Danny Willett 45 MC 9 MC
Matthew Riedel 26 65 MC MC 51
Nick Gabrelcik 2 MC 65
Kieron Van Wyk 4
Luke Donald MC MC
Kevin Kisner MC MC MC
Blades Brown MC 34 MC
Greg Koch
Aaron Baddeley MC 34 32 MC 76
Bronson Burgoon MC MC MC MC
Anders Albertson MC MC MC MC
Player `24 `23 `22 `21 `19 `18 `17 `16 `15 `14
Xander Schauffele 5 12
Justin Thomas 64 10 3 13 MC 18 10
Tommy Fleetwood 3 16
Sepp Straka MC 46
Shane Lowry 12 49
Viktor Hovland 33 3
Billy Horschel 12 MC MC
Akshay Bhatia 17 MC MC
Sahith Theegala 7
Thomas Detry 17
Adam Scott 16 MC
Tom Kim
Sam Burns MC 6 1 1 30 12
Corey Conners 21 16
Byeong Hun An 45 67 MC 49
Lucas Glover 11 36 48 13 74 18 MC 24 MC
JT Poston 10 MC 54 MC 14
Matthieu Pavon
Stephan Jaeger 27 MC MC 49
Nico Echavarria MC MC
Rasmus Hojgaard MC
Ben Griffin 17 45
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 9 62
Michael Kim 33 45 MC MC MC 52 MC
Cameron Davis MC MC
Cameron Young 2
Matt McCarty
Joe Highsmith MC
Eric Cole 33 MC
Thriston Lawrence
Jordan Spieth MC 3 MC 18 1 20
Jhonattan Vegas MC MC 27 48 MC
Will Zalatoris
Mackenzie Hughes 3 MC MC 13 MC
Nicolai Hojgaard
Adam Hadwin 5 MC 7 MC MC 12 1 MC 71
Chun-An Yu MC MC
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
Andrew Novak 17 27 MC
Sam Stevens 64 MC
Matt Wallace 17 7 MC
Max McGreevy MC 48
Taylor Moore 12 1 MC
Thorbjorn Olesen MC MC
Erik van Rooyen 10 MC
Beau Hossler MC MC 39 MC MC MC
Justin Lower Wd MC
Niklas Norgaard
Jake Knapp
Luke Clanton
Harry Hall 67 MC
Kurt Kitayama MC
Victor Perez MC 45
Doug Ghim 67 27 MC
Keith Mitchell 17 69 11
Jacob Bridgeman MC
Charley Hoffman MC MC MC 18 18 MC MC 11 MC 25
Brian Campbell
Karl Vilips
Matteo Manassero 8
Matti Schmid 17 MC
Jesper Svensson
Aldrich Potgieter
Ryan Fox MC
Patrick Fishburn MC
Ryo Hisatsune 33
Adam Schenk 33 2 MC 18 MC 59
Mark Hubbard MC MC MC 64
Seamus Power 26 MC MC 27
Paul Waring
Patton Kizzire 10 33 60 60 MC 33
Vince Whaley 54 MC 29
CT Pan 48 42 MC MC
Rico Hoey 54
Davis Riley MC 19 2
Andrew Putnam MC MC MC MC
Alex Smalley MC 27 MC
Matt Kuchar 49 16 40 22 11 33 38
Antoine Rozner
Emiliano Grillo MC MC MC
Bud Cauley MC MC MC 58
Ben Kohles MC
Luke List MC MC 16 27 MC
Frankie Capan
Carson Young 54 MC
Adam Svensson 49 39 MC
Peter Malnati 1 MC MC MC 60 MC MC MC
Chan Kim 67
Steven Fisk
Takumi Kanaya
Greyson Sigg 45 57 48
McClure Meissner 26
Sam Ryder 33 19 MC MC MC 68
Brice Garnett MC MC 27 MC 31 MC
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 9 19 29 Wd
Chandler Phillips 3
Danny Walker
David Lipsky MC 36 68
Rikuya Hoshino
Sami Valimaki 45
Ben Silverman MC MC MC
William Mouw
Joel Dahmen 49 61 39 30
Gary Woodland MC 45 21 MC MC MC 58 42 MC 8
Harry Higgs MC 39
Ryan Gerard 71
Rafael Campos MC MC
Michael Thorbjornsen
Kevin Roy 12 MC
Tim Widing
Kris Ventura MC
Alejandro Tosti 75
Henrik Norlander 45 MC 48
Jackson Suber MC
Taylor Dickson
Chris Gotterup 61
Paul Peterson
Thomas Rosenmueller
Neal Shipley
Joseph Bramlett 17 36 48 63
Nate Lashley MC 27
Quade Cummins
John Pak
Ricky Castillo MC
Camilo Villegas Wd 11 MC 42 MC
Lanto Griffin MC MC
Vincent Norrman MC
Cristobal Del Solar
David Skinns 75
Braden Thornberry
Chad Ramey MC 27 MC
Will Chandler
Zach Johnson MC MC MC 29 24 16
Nick Hardy MC MC
Jeremy Paul
Will Gordon 36
Hayden Buckley 61 MC
Ben Martin 67 45 46 52 MC
Kevin Velo
Noah Goodwin
Webb Simpson 54 7 48 MC 8 41 MC MC
Brandt Snedeker MC 11 30 31 53 58
Mason Andersen
Kaito Onishi
Trevor Cone 65
Danny Willett MC MC 42 22
Matthew Riedel
Nick Gabrelcik MC 69
Kieron Van Wyk
Luke Donald MC MC 16 54 9 64 MC 22 53 4
Kevin Kisner MC MC 33 MC 24 60 MC
Blades Brown
Greg Koch MC MC MC
Aaron Baddeley 17 MC 49 MC MC
Bronson Burgoon 75 MC 13 MC
Anders Albertson
**********
No Tournament in 2020
Due To Covid Pandemic

Andy Swales

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

